Saudi Investor Visa in 2025: Key Legal Requirements

Investor visa policy in Saudi Arabia has now become the foundation of the long-term economic policy of the Kingdom. The investor visa is consistent with the Vision 2030 agenda as it allows investors of a specific country to set up business in Saudi Arabia. This aims to drive economic growth in the country. Nonetheless, and despite the high demand, the visa imposes strict legal and regulatory provisions. These especially concern corporate registry, investment requirements and legal obligations. The paper will summarize the Saudi investor visa process, its requirements, and the entire legal framework (2025) of foreign investment into the country.

Key Features of the Saudi Investor Visa

The investor visa is granted to foreign nationals so that they are allowed to reside and conduct business in Saudi Arabia under any licensed commercial enterprise. In contrast to other work visas, the investor visa is not linked with an employment sponsor. Instead, it is linked with an investment ownership or directorship in a Saudi company.

The main legal attributes are as follows:

Multi-year validity (typically one to two years), renewable subject to compliance.

Eligibility for family sponsorship under certain conditions.

Full legal residency rights for business operation purposes.

Linkage to the investor's ownership or governance role in a licensed Saudi entity.

Importantly, the visa does not entitle the holder to work for another company or entity outside the licensed business structure.

Alignment with Vision 2030 and Economic Transformation Goals

Investor visa is perfectly relevant to Vision 2030 of Saudi Arabia. This vision aims at diversifying the economy to decrease the reliance on oil-based incomes. The attraction of foreign capital to such areas as renewable energy, healthcare, logistics, tourism, and advanced manufacturing is one of the Cornerstones of such an initiative.

The Kingdom aims at establishing a competitive global investment environment by allowing mobility of investors. They are also relaxing long-term entry processes. The investor visa regime has been part of the overall change. This change is being carried out by the Ministry of Investment (MISA) under licensing facilitation, modernization of regulations, and digitization of procedures.

It is the expectation, therefore not merely that foreign investors inject their capital, but that they aid in the transfer of knowledge, job creation and innovation within the sector according to the national Policy priorities.

Eligibility Criteria for the Saudi Investor Visa

To qualify for the investor visa, the applicant must meet specific legal and financial conditions. These include:

Ownership or board membership in a Saudi-licensed company.

in a Saudi-licensed company. A valid Commercial Registration (CR) under the Ministry of Commerce.

under the Ministry of Commerce. A valid investment license issued by MISA confirming foreign ownership rights.

issued by MISA confirming foreign ownership rights. Demonstration of financial capability (minimum capital thresholds vary by sector).

A legitimate business plan with verifiable operational intent (not passive investment).

Applications that consist solely of nominal shares will not be accepted. The same applies to applications made by entities without a license or those that do not have any physical establishment in the Kingdom. Besides, all the documents that were not issued in Saudi Arabia should be legalized via the Saudi consulates. They must also be translated into the Arabic language by official translators.

At AHYSP Law Firm, we support clients in verifying eligibility, preparing corporate documentation, and liaising with authorities to ensure full legal conformity.

Application Procedure and Legal Documentation

The investor visa process involves multiple steps and coordination between different Saudi agencies. The primary stages include:

Corporate Formation: Establishment of the Saudi entity and issuance of the Commercial Registration. Investment Licensing: Filing for a MISA license confirming foreign capital contribution and ownership structure. Visa Application Submission: Filing with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) with notarized documents including:

– Company support letter

– Ownership or appointment proof

– Financial statements

– Passport copies Legalization and Translation: Authentication of foreign documents and translation into Arabic. Visa Issuance: Upon approval, the visa is issued through the Saudi embassy in the applicant's country.

Any discrepancies or missing documentation can result in delays or rejection. AHYSP provides end-to-end legal oversight to safeguard applications from procedural risks.

Compliance Obligations and Risk of Visa Revocation

Investor visa holders are subject to ongoing legal obligations. These include:

Active business operations and fulfillment of declared investment commitments.

Regular tax compliance and financial reporting.

Adherence to Saudization quotas applicable to the company's sector.

Maintaining good standing with MISA and the Ministry of Commerce.

Failure to adhere to them will lead to suspension or termination of a visa. In other words, for instance, when the company is deregistered or becomes inactive, the visa can be canceled. The investor is then obliged to leave the Kingdom.

Business should thus have legal continuity to have residency rights.

E-Tourist Visa Expansion and Its Relevance to Investors

Simultaneously with the investor visa, the Saudi government has increased its e-tourist visa program to more than 60 nations. The e-tourist visa is not an alternative to the investor visa. However, prospective investors can avail themselves of this type of visa when they need to conduct preliminary discussions or find out about investment opportunities. They can do so through conferences or personal meetings with other parties.

Nevertheless, one should mention that e-tourist visas do not allow business activities, commercial contracting, or settling down into a particular country. There is also a risk of immigration punishment and legal violations in case of trying to conduct investment activity based on a tourist visa.

The only legal option that can be adopted by the foreign nationals who plan to commence business activity is to warm up a decent investor visa.

Long-Term Residency and Premium Visa Options

In some cases, qualified investors can secure Premium Residency (comparable to a permanent residency program) when they meet the required financial thresholds and compliance standards. They complete a dedicated application process and gain additional rights, including property ownership and business autonomy.

