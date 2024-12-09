The Future Of Work: How Israel Is Leading The Charge With AI And Immigration

Artificial intelligence (AI) has undoubtedly become the fastest growing and most prominent disruptive factor in many environments in the last two years.

AI advancements present opportunities for several benefits in the immigration space, including streamlining the recruitment of foreign workers, reducing application processing times, enhancing security measures and the ability to predict migration patterns.

Some recent examples of AI being utilized in immigration systems include:

In the United Arab Emirates, the Dubai airport launched an iris scanner to confirm identity, allowing travelers entering the country to move rapidly through passport control while still maintaining security precautions.

Portugal uses AI tools to validate the authenticity of documents submitted with an online citizenship application.

The government of Brazil is planning to utilize AI to analyze residence permit applications for employment, to reduce bureaucracy and speed up processing times.

France is expected to begin using AI to uncover and trace document fraud on the ANEF (Digital Administration for Foreigners in France) portal.

A New Era for Talent Mobility: Israel's Commitment to the Tech Sector

As nations across the globe compete to lead the future of AI, Israel has emerged as a key player, making bold moves to position itself at the forefront of AI innovation.

On September 5, 2024, Israel took a major step forward by signing the 'Council of Europe Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, Democracy, and the Rule of Law.' Just days later, the Israeli Innovation Authority announced the second phase of the National AI Program, investing NIS 500 million (approximately USD 133 million) into research and development infrastructure.

These initiatives highlight Israel's commitment to fostering AI advancement, ensuring the country remains competitive alongside other leading nations like the United States, EU countries, Canada, South Korea and Japan, all of which are prioritizing AI for both economic growth and ethical governance.

Central to Israel's strategy is a focus on attracting top international talent. To support this, the Innovation Authority, in collaboration with the Population and Immigration Authority, has introduced a dedicated Visas for Foreign High-Tech Experts Incentive Program. This initiative makes it easier for companies recognized as 'technologically focused' to hire highly skilled professionals from around the world, in hopes of attracting top tech talent to the country.

Hi-Tech Visa Program Eligibility for Companies and Individuals

The Hi-Tech visa program is available to both visa-required and non-visa nationals. Once granted, the visa is valid for one year and can be renewed for up to a maximum of five years and three months.

To qualify for the hi-tech visa program, a company must be registered in Israel and dedicate a substantial portion of its activities to hi-tech research and development. Companies may be

required to provide evidence of their research and development components to meet the eligibility criteria.

Benefits and Challenges of the Hi-Tech Visa

It allows for faster processing times. The processing time for a hi-tech work permit is approximately 10 working days compared to the B-1 expert work permit, which can take approximately 10-12 weeks. Additionally, there is no difference in government fees between the hi-tech work permit and the B-1 expert work permit.

It provides eligibility for a spouse visa. The spouse (opposite sex or same-sex) of a hi-tech visa holder can apply for a spouse work visa which allows them to work in Israel.

It is available to both visa and non-visa nationals.

The sponsoring company must first be recognized as an R&D company by the Israeli Innovation Authority prior to sponsoring related work authorisations. The R&D status can be demonstrated by receiving a grant or approval from the Innovation Authority in the three years preceding the submission of the visa application, or by having the appropriate industry classification from the Central Bureau of Statistics. If the company does not meet any of these criteria, the process may take longer due to the need for further assessments.

Regardless of nationality, all applicants are still mandated to apply for a single-entry visa from the consulates abroad before they can travel to Israel post-approval of the work permit application. This process can be somewhat challenging due to the tight timelines, as the applicant must request a consular invitation letter from the Ministry of the Interior within 30 days of the work permit approval. Upon issuance of the invitation letter the applicant will have an additional 30 days to book, prepare documentation and attend the consular appointment. At the appointment, a single-entry visa itself will be issued valid for 30 days from issuance.

This visa route is not available to nationals born in countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The Hi-Tech Sector's Impact

The hi-tech sector is crucial to Israel's economy, accounting for 20% of the GDP. In comparison, the sector accounts for 13% of South Korea's GDP and 9% in the US. The Israeli government has consistently invested in this industry, through financial and policy incentives. The Innovation Authority, which manages 0.5% of the government's budget, has been instrumental in these efforts.

With these new policies and investments, Israel continues to solidify its standing as a global tech hub, offering significant opportunities for tech firms and professionals looking to relocate to or expand in the country.

