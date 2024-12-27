Relaxed Work Permit Renewal Requirements For Older Foreign Workers

Work permit renewal applications for foreign workers age 60 and above who do not possess post-secondary school education qualifications...

Work permit renewal applications for foreign workers age 60 and above who do not possess post-secondary school education qualifications are no longer subject to a KWD 250 application fee and no longer require submission of educational or health insurance documentation. By reducing associated administrative and financial overheads, this policy seeks to increase retention of older workers, in turn promoting workforce inclusivity.

