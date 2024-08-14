Relaxed Family Residence Visa Sponsorship Rules For Certain Foreign Nationals

Foreign nationals who do not hold a university degree can now sponsor their spouse and any children below the age of 14, provided that the sponsor meets other eligibility requirements (including a minimum salary requirement of at least KWD 800 per month). Previously, to be eligible to sponsor dependents, most sponsors had to hold a university degree.

Most foreign nationals seeking to sponsor children age 14 to 18 still require a university degree corresponding to their field of work in Kuwait. However, foreign workers in certain professions (including engineering, medicine, and higher education roles) have been, and continue to be, eligible to sponsor family residence visa applications for their spouses and any children (including those between the ages of 14 and 18) regardless of whether the sponsor holds a university degree.

By making it easier for certain foreign workers to bring their family to Kuwait, this policy change may make Kuwait a more attractive destination for foreign talent, while also increasing retention of already-present talent.

