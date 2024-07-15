DHS Extends Temporary Protected Status For Yemen To Mar. 3, 2026

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Yemen has been extended and redesignated for 18 months from Sept. 4, 2024 until Mar. 3, 2026. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas...

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Yemen has been extended and redesignated for 18 months from Sept. 4, 2024 until Mar. 3, 2026. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced that the extension and re-designation have been granted due to the continuing conflict in Yemen. Yemen is now in the tenth year of a protracted conflict that has led to food insecurity, limited access to water and medical care and large-scale destruction of Yemen's infrastructure.

Yemeni nationals who already have TPS must re-register and apply to extend their employment authorization during the 60-day re-registration period that runs from Jul. 10, 2024 until Sept. 9, 2024. DHS recognizes that even those who timely apply may, due to processing times, have gaps in employment authorization. Accordingly, employment authorization documents (EADs) will be automatically extended until through Sept. 3, 2025 for those with TPS EADs that expire either on Sept. 3, 2024 or Mar. 3, 2023.

Yemeni nationals who wish to make initial applications for TPS under the re-designation must do so between Sept. 4, 2024 and Mar. 3, 2026. Beyond the general eligibility requirements, those applying for initial TPS must show they have continuously resided in the United States since Jul. 2, 2024 and are continuously present since Sept. 4, 2024.

Approximately 2,300 Yemini nationals are eligible for extensions and approximately 1,700 Yemeni nationals will be eligible for initial applications. They will also be eligible to apply for travel authorization during their TPS but the grant will be at the discretion of DHS.

Complete instructions for Yemeni TPS can be found in the Federal Register.

Yemeni nationals who are students in F-1 status will be eligible for Special Student Relief so that they may request employment authorization and work an increased number of hours while school is in session and reduce their course loads while continuing to maintain F-1 status.

