How To Achieve Efficient Trademark Renewals Through Outsourcing

If you’re looking to outsource your trademark renewals, you’ll need a provider you can trust to deliver the best possible service at a sensible cost.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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Questel are most popular: in European Union

If you’re looking to outsource your trademark renewals, you’ll need a provider you can trust to deliver the best possible service at a sensible cost. When outsourcing intellectual property (IP) services, the key element to consider is the balance between intervention on the part of your own business and trusting the provider to take on the responsibility themselves. Questel’s trademark renewal department offers a uniquely efficient solution for your IP services, providing you with peace of mind that you’re in good hands. Here are four key reasons to choose our solution.

A Single Point of Contact for Trademark Renewals

One of the major challenges when working with external providers is managing the relationship between the client and the provider. In some cases, multiple people are involved at every stage of the process, meaning that, in effect, the client is having to manage many things that should have been outsourced.

With Questel, it’s much simpler. You sign a single power of attorney, and that’s it. Once you’ve given the instruction, our team takes care of everything through a single point of contact, reducing your administrative burden and making your renewals more efficient.

Paperless and Frictionless Trademark Renewal Service

Questel utilizes a dedicated web platform to manage the renewals interface. Clients have access to this 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, meaning you can check the progress of your renewals at any time.

All documents can be uploaded by agents electronically, directly into the platform, and an API connection with your chosen IP management system (IPMS) is also available to add further convenience. In fact, with Questel, there’s no need for paper files at all!

A Refined Network of Trademark Renewal Agents

Most businesses have preferred suppliers when it comes to their law firm network. Managing renewals through that network is easy because you know who you’re dealing with. However, there are potential weaknesses in the process as you’re not constantly reviewing cost or performance.

Questel refines its agent network constantly, so you can be confident that your renewals are being conducted at the best price and by the best suppliers. Through volume agreements, we can make sure that you’re saving money on renewals, too.

When those agents upload documents into the system, Questel verifies their accuracy in every case, meaning that quality is always upheld.

Working on Your Behalf

Some IP service providers see their role as being limited to undertaking the specific task they’ve contracted for. While that is certainly the most important element of any relationship with an external provider, Questel aims to go further. We work hard to reduce the hours clients need to spend on any given renewal, seeking efficiency to save you time and money on an ongoing basis.

Any new relationship with an external provider must start on the right basis, and both parties must have a clear understanding of exactly what the expectations are. When you’re looking for a provider, the twin pillars of efficiency and transparency are vital.

With Questel, not only can you be certain that the processes are efficient, but you can also be sure that both you and our trademark renewal department are working towards the same goal: effective IP services delivery. If you want to build efficiency into trademark renewals and save money and internal resources in the process, it makes sense to work with a provider that goes the extra mile to ensure they are as efficient as possible.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.