Managing Intellectual Property Recordals—A Brainteaser For In-House Legal Teams

The process of managing an intellectual property (IP) recordal project can be complex for an in-house IP legal team since it requires detailed and accurate information specific to the applicable countries and jurisdictions.

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The process of managing an intellectual property (IP) recordal project can be complex for an in-house IP legal team since it requires detailed and accurate information specific to the applicable countries and jurisdictions. Not only is the documentation required for changes to IP records potentially challenging, but fees also need to be considered, and other contributing factors must be managed when updating IP records.

In this article, we’ll examine the requirements for IP recordals and explain how in-house IP legal teams can plan a recordals project effectively.

Managing Intellectual Property Recordals: Where to Start

Step 1: Consider Timing

Firstly, you need to identify the potential situations that may prompt a requirement for an IP recordal filing. While many businesses opt to file recordals when renewing their IP, other situations may need an immediate filing. The main reason businesses opt to delay a recordal filing until an IP renewal is to reduce costs and simplify the paperwork.

If a recordal and a renewal timeline align well, delaying a change to IP records can be an effective way to manage your projects, as it can reduce costs, e.g., filing fees. It can also reduce pressure on the in-house IP legal team as fewer recordals require fewer resources. However, in situations where the timelines do not align well, this may result in discrepancies between records; for example, incorrect details of the owner or trademark. This can result in detrimental legal and financial risks to a business, so it’s important to anticipate potential risks and arrange your in-house legal projects accordingly.

—>To find out more, read our article ‘Should You Transfer IPR at the Same Time or Gradually?’

Step 2: Organize Documents

An IP recordals project can be time-consuming, mainly due to the amount of detailed documentation required for the project. Preparing and organizing the paperwork required to alter IP records is challenging, as it can differ between countries, regions, and jurisdictions. It can also become costly as fees are associated with different filings.

When your in-house IP legal team undertakes a recordals project, it will need to establish a system for preparing, collecting, filing, and accessing paperwork promptly. If an external IP management specialist is assisting with their recordals project, it may also need to assign power of attorney to external agents to ensure that IP recordals can be filed as efficiently as possible. This enables an external agent to act on their client's behalf, which can save a significant amount of time, especially on projects with a high volume of documentation.

—>To find out more, read our article ‘IP Recordals: The Documents Required from A to Z.’

Step 3: Allocate Budget and Resources

A key aspect of planning an IP recordals project is understanding the budget and resources needed to complete it. Considering the project from start to finish, this should include any preparatory, execution, and maintenance work required. While it may seem that preparing the IP recordal documentation is the bulk of the project, an in-house team may also need to monitor projects on an ongoing basis. For example, if the IP legal team is postponing a recordal until the IP renewal filing, but a change in business circumstances requires immediate action. Or, if a recordal has been filed and requires status monitoring for additional or updated paperwork. Having knowledge of local IP law in different regions can help you foresee potential issues, so you can plan and allocate the budget and resources required.

Filing an IP recordal with accurate paperwork and ensuring that it is accepted by the relevant authorities requires a heavy amount of administrative work. The resources needed to assess, execute, and monitor the progress of a recordal filing are an important factor for an in-house legal team to consider when planning their project.

—>To find out more, read our article ‘Managing IP Records: 3 Key Elements of a Properly Managed Recordals Project.’

Step 4: Plan Your Timeline

The other key consideration for in-house legal teams with IP recordals projects is planning the timeline. This will provide an overview of how budget and resources can be allocated. The timeline should consider circumstances, such as specific application requirements in different countries, regions, and jurisdictions. In this way, a timeline indicates potential risks or issues that may require additional attention, so the team can prepare, thereby allowing for an expedited process. Additionally, a project timeline gives the team a realistic overview of the budget and resources required to complete the project. In this way, it can determine whether or not there is a need for an external IP specialist and where those resources may be most effective.

—>To find out more, read our article ‘What is the Ideal Trademark Renewal Timeline?’

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.