CD Paris, March 31, 2025, Order Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_412/2023

1. Key takeaways

Limited Scope of Rectification Under Rule 353 RoP

Rectification under Rule 353 RoP is limited to obvious errors (clerical mistakes, errors in calculation, obvious slips) evident from the decision's reasoning – in other words, a discrepancy between the judge's intended decision and its material representation, provided that this can be deduced from a comparison between the part affected by the error and the considerations contained in the reasoning.

Costs in Setting Aside Default Decisions Under Rule 356 RoP

Applications to set aside default decisions are merely internal procedural remedies within the main proceedings and do not lead to separate cost decisions. Costs related to such applications are to be addressed within the main proceedings' cost decision.

2. Division

Central Division Paris

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_412/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Revocation Action

5. Parties

Applicant: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Respondent: ITCiCo Spain S.L.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 796 333

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 353 RoP, Rule 356 RoP, Article 69(1) UPCA

