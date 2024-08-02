How Equinox Law Firm Supports Redchip Lawyers To Save Time And Build Relationships

Queensland-based commercial law firm Redchip Lawyers offers commercial, property, private, and litigation legal services in addition to intellectual property. Its IP team supports clients throughout the patent and trademark lifecycle to help protect their competitive advantage, revenue, and intellectual originality. For our latest case study, Redchip shares how Equinox Law Firm helps its team and clients thrive.

For law firms with large, multi-disciplinary practices, such asRedchip, an IP management system (IPMS) is crucial for effective task and responsibility management.

By enabling firms to allocate tasks to specific users, Equinox Law Firm helps ensure that everyone clearly understands their responsibilities and deadlines. But that's not all. You can also customize dashboards to enable partners, attorneys, legal assistants, and finance teams to access reports and data quickly.

"Updating matters, preparing reports, and monitoring deadlines are easy with Equinox Law Firm. It has reduced time spent on menial administrative tasks." Redchip Lawyers

Fostering Strong Relationships with Equinox Law Firm

As we covered in our recent article 'Can your IPMS help build strong client relationships?', strong communication with clients is the cornerstone of the legal profession, and offering full transparency instills confidence in your services and expertise.

In the past, larger firms with extensive client portfolios, such as Redchip, faced challenges managing the large volume of correspondence from clients, particularly requests for updates and reports on the status of a case or property.

Through the Client Portal in Equinox Law Firm, they can now offer clients independent access to reports, so they can access vital information quickly and securely and keep track of progress without having to reach out for details or support.

While meetings and calls will always play a critical role in the attorney-client relationship, enabling clients to log in for updates can reduce the need for meetings and save both parties time.

"The ability to provide our clients with access to their portfolios through Equinox Law Firm also means that we are not spending time generating reports and providing clients with updates as they can review their portfolio themselves" Redchip Lawyers

Automation that Saves Time and Improves Communication

Any law firm with an international presence will recognize the difficulties of coordinating with key stakeholders across time zones. Inevitably, team members will start (or end) their days with multiple messages that require urgent attention.

Equinox Law Firm seamlessly integrates with email platforms, such as Microsoft Outlook and Gmail, so client correspondence is automatically organized into the relevant case, improving record management, reducing manual data entry, and enabling team members to access the information necessary to process each matter effectively.

"The integration with Microsoft Outlook and Word enables emails and other precedents to be generated with ease. When creating precedents with Equinox Law Firm, we utilize the in-built merge code list to pre-fill a lot of the information taken from matters which significantly reduces the time needed to prepare emails and letters." Redchip Lawyers

Equinox Law Firm manages IP tasks using pre-set processes, sometimes known as law files, which trigger reminders and automate workflows. When it's time to make a payment, organize a renewal, or issue correspondence, for example, it will appear in your task list ahead of time.

"The ability to change processes is easy and user-friendly. Also, the pre-set processes available through the Equinox IP Law Portal are a great base to build on." Redchip Lawyers

Multi-disciplinary teams need an IPMS that not only meets everyone's needs but also enhances their capabilities. Whether you specialize in patents or trademarks, Equinox Law Firm includes specialist built-in features. Your whole team can use the same system, with each user operating with dedicated tools.

Peace of Mind With Automated IP Law Updates

Legal professionals already have enough on their plates without having to spend time tracking the many official offices and legislative developments in the IP world. Our IP Services team keeps our Equinox IP management software and users up-to-date with the latest legislative changes and updates so users can focus their full attention on IP matters.

"The law notification updates provide visibility into IP Office changes occurring globally about trademarks, patents, and designs." Redchip Lawyers

Keeping Things Simple For Our IPMS Users

Law firms have multiple clients, deadlines, and tasks to juggle so we do our best to keep things as straightforward as possible. The interface of our Equinox IP management software is intuitive and easy to use, and our seasoned support team is on hand at any time.

"The Equinox Law Firm support team is great. We usually email the support team and receive a response shortly after. The support team is always happy to help and provide easy-to-understand solutions." Redchip Lawyers

By switching to a highly customizable IP management system, you can save time on administrative tasks and build stronger working relationships.