Transform How You Manage Your IP Portfolio With Equinox IP Management Software

Here we summarize some of the key discussions and real-world success stories shared in the webinar—including testimonials from Brandstock and EXOTEC on why they switched to our Equinox IP management software and how it has revolutionized their IP management practices.

Unmatched Connectivity

5 Ways Equinox Helps Users to Future-Proof IP Management

1. An All-in-One Intellectual Property Management Tool

What do we mean by "all-in-one" when we discuss our Equinox IP management software?

First and foremost, we speak about the different types of assets you can manage in the system, including trademarks, patents, designs, copyrights, domain names, and related matters—such as contracts, opposition cases, litigation cases, etc.

Secondly, we talk about flexibility through customization. This includes the ability to tailor the built-in matter and case categories to suit your processes and workflows and to create your own; for example, categories and subcategories to add specific projects. Customizable dashboards and reporting tools also come as standard, with many built-in workflows designed for our clients, such as case and task reports, owner reports for clients, audit reports, data checking reports, and finance reports—to help teams manage their caseloads.

Thirdly, we refer to the interconnection between our software and services. This includes not only software solutions within the Equinox IP management suite (such as Equinox Invention and Equinox Brand Proposal) but also our Qthena AI assistants for trademark productivity and patent preparation and prosecution, our Markify Clearance & Watch Platform, and our Orbit IP intelligence software.

Other features you would expect from an intellectual property management tool—such as a reliable law engine, email integration, an effective document management system, a client/collaboration portal, and the ability to create budgets and track invoices—also come as standard with Equinox.

2. Best-in-Class Data: Orbit Intelligence and Markify

To enable users to access official office data from their intellectual property management tool, we have connected the data in our Orbit IP intelligence software and Markify Clearance & Watch Platform to Equinox.

By using the PTO import feature, you can create new cases and compare your portfolio against official records. Equinox can pull through the title, history dates and numbers, subcategories, applicants, and inventors. Plus, for trademarks, the system can pull the image and goods and classes information, generating matching cases to reduce administrative time.

Once a week, all active patent and trademark cases on your system can be compared against the latest official office data (via the PTO data comparison feature), highlighting any mismatches, and providing you with options to accept data suggestions. Our handy dashboard shows you:

Which cases it couldn't find a match for

Which cases it matched and have outstanding differences between your data on Equinox and the official office data

Which cases have no differences between Equinox and the official office data

3. Simplified IP Services: Order EP Validations, Translations, Renewals, and Markify Watches

Manage EP Validations and order translations: Request a quote and send an order from the Equinox platform to benefit from automatic calculation of costs, one-click conversion from quote to order, follow-up of transmitted orders/quotes by file, centralization of all orders, and centralization of documents by file.

Request a quote and send an order from the Equinox platform to benefit from automatic calculation of costs, one-click conversion from quote to order, follow-up of transmitted orders/quotes by file, centralization of all orders, and centralization of documents by file. Instruct your renewals directly from Equinox: The Renewal module streamlines the renewal process by providing users with a central platform to track upcoming renewals, manage deadlines, and automate the renewal process. Easily monitor the status of your IP assets, receive automated reminders of upcoming renewal deadlines, and generate reports to help you or your clients make informed decisions about their renewals.

The Renewal module streamlines the renewal process by providing users with a central platform to track upcoming renewals, manage deadlines, and automate the renewal process. Easily monitor the status of your IP assets, receive automated reminders of upcoming renewal deadlines, and generate reports to help you or your clients make informed decisions about their renewals. Access your Markify trademark watch reports: Markify clients can not only access their watch reports in their Equinox IP management system but can also set up a Markify watch directly in Equinox. The tools are linked to simplify watch management, so you will always have a current list of your active watches on both platforms. You will receive an alert when there are new watch results for your attention.

4. AI-Driven Efficiency: Generative-AI Solutions for Patents & Trademarks

Equinox is the industry's foremost AI-powered intellectual property management tool thanks to its integration with Qthena, the only purpose-built generative-AI assistant for patent preparation and prosecution and trademark productivity.

What is Qthena—How Does It Help? Qthena is: An all-in-one prosecution workflow, data, and collaboration space, reducing the need for numerous applications.

An AI Assistant for patent preparation & prosecution workflows and trademark attorney 'skills' powered by OpenAI and Gemini and trained by IP experts for IP experts. It supports IP practitioners to: Boost productivity: Efficiently review, annotate, and AI chat with one or more documents, and access side-by-side PDF management, including OCR capabilities.

Access unique data and insights: Harness exclusive internal data and insights, empowering strategic decision-making.

Collaborate seamlessly from anywhere, with anyone. Interconnect with your Equinox IP management system to retrieve useful documents in both tools.

Use secure and private versions of AI bots, anonymously, with confidence that they are not trained on your data and contain the latest updates. Find out more about Qthena use cases for patent preparation & prosecution and trademark productivity

The integration is made at the document level, with more capabilities to follow over time. The common driver behind the AI-powered skills—such as trademark goods & services description drafting, office action response management, and IP search review—is the desire to facilitate repetitive, 'tedious', and time-consuming tasks for IP practitioners. This includes making sure vocabulary and formats are compliant with the jurisdiction's rules, easing the need to refer back to existing case law, and streamlining the creation of repetitive arguments.

5. Scalability & Security: A Future-Proof Solution Tailored for Growing IP Portfolios

To provide more practical insights on how our Equinox IP management software can assist corporations and law firms to future-proof their approach to IP portfolio management, our webinar included two client success stories:

A Goal to Boost Efficiency by 30%: Why Brandstock Chose Equinox Law Firm

Driven by its goal to deliver the "best IP service to clients", leading law firm Brandstock decided to switch its IP management software in 2024. Read the client testimonial to discover why the firm chose Equinox Law Firm to achieve its ambitious targets.

Driven by its goal to deliver the "best IP service to clients", leading law firm Brandstock decided to switch its IP management software in 2024. Read the client testimonial to discover why the firm chose Equinox Law Firm to achieve its ambitious targets. Read testimonial Equinox Corporate and the Future of IP Management at EXOTEC

Comprehensive IP management, an intuitive and flexible dashboard, and extensive capabilities are three reasons why EXOTEC switched to Equinox Corporate as its chosen IPMS. Find out more

