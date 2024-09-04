How Field Law Drastically Boosted IP Management Efficiency With Equinox Law Firm

Andrew Hicks, Senior Patent Agent at Field Law, shares how the services and features in its IP management system Equinox Law Firm enable his firm to coordinate IP matters and deadlines, boost efficiency, and personalize client services effectively.

Canadian Business Law Firm Field Law delivers a broad range of legal services to Canadian clients and foreign associates, including intellectual property management. It uses its IP management system (IPMS) Equinox Law Firm to coordinate IP matters and deadlines across its busy team.

The Importance of Integration

Close-knit teams provide highly personalized services to their clients but with different professions operating side by side, it can be challenging to keep whole teams coordinated—especially if they rely on diverse and unconnected tools.

Equinox Law Firm facilitates the management of patents, trademarks, and other intangible assets by uniting relevant features and services in one centralized tool. Whether team members work across all types of IP or have separate departments devoted to each IP discipline, our IP management software caters to their needs.

As importantly, Equinox Law Firm isn't just for legal professionals. Your administrative and accounting staff can track their tasks within the system and work cohesively alongside your attorneys and paralegals.

"Equinox Law Firm has been a huge boost to the efficiencies of our firm's workflows. The IPMS provides a robust and complete practice management system for our assistants, professionals, and accounting personnel in all aspects of our IP practice. All firm personnel have a complete snapshot of their and their team's responsibilities or practice.

The precedent system we have customized within Equinox Law Firm allows tasks to be completed very efficiently. The easy and practically seamless integrations with email and our back-end accounting system are excellent"

As Field Law has experienced, providing an overview of tasks to the whole team boosts efficiency and ensures everyone has the best opportunity to meet their deadlines.

The Need for Around-the-Clock Communications

For firms such as Field Law, which has international and domestic clients, integration between their IPMS and email systems is critical to their ability to provide reliable, around-the-clock communications.

Integration with Microsoft Outlook and Gmail not only makes it easy to send correspondence with Equinox Law Firm, but built-in automated email filing also ensures confidence that every message is read and responded to promptly.

"Email integration is great. All emails can be saved to matters almost seamlessly with enough flexibility to ensure that email clutter can be avoided."

Support When You Need It Most

The need for ongoing support can be overlooked when choosing an IPMS, but timely and personalized assistance is crucial for team members, even those with technical knowledge.

As Equinox Law Firm is set up for use by a broad range of professionals, everyone from managing partners to attorneys, paralegals, and accounts personnel come to us with questions and, whether they have been using Equinox for five years or five minutes, we're ready to help them out.

"Support has generally been excellent—professional and timely. It doesn't matter who in the firm is asking the question, the Equinox Law Firm support staff are patient and helpful."

We know that some of your team members have more technical IP knowledge than others, so we adjust our approach to everyone to ensure they get everything they need when they get in touch.

Even though many of our clients, including Field Law, are spread across the globe, they can always rely on our Client Services team to get them answers, with 24/7 emergency support to back them up when needed.

