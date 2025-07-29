New Employer Contributions For Apprenticeships In France

Earlier this month, France introduced changes to the funding arrangements for apprenticeship training. Aimed at ensuring better management and sustainability of apprenticeship funding, the changes will impact apprentice training centres and employers. We focus on what employers need to know.

New procedures for employers

Following the changes that have been in force since 1 July 2025, employers are now required to pay a mandatory contribution of EUR 750 for any apprenticeship contract and for training courses starting from Bac+3 (that is, qualifications classified as level 6, Bachelor's degree or equivalent, or level 7, Master's degree).

In the event of a new contract following termination of the initial contract, the new employer is required to make a reduced contribution of EUR 200.

In the event of termination of the contract during the probationary period, the employer's mandatory contribution will be 50% of the level of support for the period in question, up to a limit of EUR 750.

This measure allows for a direct contribution from employers to the financing of training, following the example of the German apprenticeship model. It is hoped that this new financing method will improve the financial sustainability of the apprenticeship system in France.

Takeaway for employers

The recent changes in France have taken place against the backdrop of the UN's Youth Skills day which was marked earlier this month, and which is aimed at underscoring the critical role of skills development for young people (we wrote about this here). Clearly apprenticeships are a crucial part of that, and it will be interesting to see what impact the new measures have in France. For employers that engage or are planning to engage apprenticeships, it is crucial that they take note of these new funding obligations and comply accordingly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.