Arrest Of Individual For Suspected Financial Sanctions Breaches

The Dutch FIOD has issued a press release relating to the arrest of an individual suspected of various offences including unlicensed 'hawala' banking and breaches of the Dutch Sanctions Law.

As part of the investigation a residential property was raised and mobile phones and other devices seized.

It is alleged that the suspect was at the centre of a network capable of large-scale financial transfers from the Netherlands to other countries.

