ARTICLE
20 February 2025

Arrest Of Individual For Suspected Financial Sanctions Breaches

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The Dutch FIOD has issued a press release relating to the arrest of an individual suspected of various offences including unlicensed ‘hawala' banking and breaches of the Dutch Sanctions Law.
Netherlands International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Dutch FIOD has issued a press release relating to the arrest of an individual suspected of various offences including unlicensed 'hawala' banking and breaches of the Dutch Sanctions Law.

As part of the investigation a residential property was raised and mobile phones and other devices seized.

It is alleged that the suspect was at the centre of a network capable of large-scale financial transfers from the Netherlands to other countries.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More