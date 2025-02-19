Company And Director Suspected Of Exporting Computing Equipment To Russia

The Dutch FIOD has issued a press release stating that a 57-year old man has been arrested and that the individual and a company are suspected of exporting US$24 million in computer motherboards and graphics cards to Russian customers in breach of the EU's sanctions against Russia.

Residential and commercial premises were raided, and bank accounts seized.

The exports are alleged to have been done through Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus

