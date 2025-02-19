ARTICLE
19 February 2025

Company And Director Suspected Of Exporting Computing Equipment To Russia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The Dutch FIOD has issued a press release stating that a 57-year old man has been arrested and that the individual and a company are suspected of exporting US$24 million...
European Union International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Dutch FIOD has issued a press release stating that a 57-year old man has been arrested and that the individual and a company are suspected of exporting US$24 million in computer motherboards and graphics cards to Russian customers in breach of the EU's sanctions against Russia.

Residential and commercial premises were raided, and bank accounts seized.

The exports are alleged to have been done through Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More