Malta Implements The Pay Transparency Directive

Malta has implemented the EU Pay Transparency Directive. The rules apply immediately and introduce new employer obligations on equal pay, transparency and reporting.

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Malta has implemented the EU Pay Transparency Directive. The rules apply immediately and introduce new employer obligations on equal pay, transparency and reporting. Employers operating in Malta must act now to ensure compliance. Our experts set out a summary of the details below.

Malta has implemented the Pay Transparency Directive via the new ‘Equal Pay (Transparency and Reporting) Regulations 2026’. These were published on 5 June 2026 via Legal Notice 173 of 2026 and entered into force just in time for the implementation deadline of 7 June 2026. This makes Malta the fourth country out of the 27 EU member states to implement the Directive, joining Italy, Lithuania and Slovakia.

The regulations come into force immediately. The Government did not opt for the usual two month ‘transitional period’ as we have seen in other legal notices published earlier this year.

The new regulations: At a glance

Key provisions now in force for all employers include new rules on the categorisation of workers for establishing work of the same or equal value, the right to information (or ‘RTIs’) and pay progression criterion.

The Regulations also introduce new provisions on pay transparency in recruitment, affording certain rights to job applicants. However, the separate rules in this area which came into force in Malta on 27 August of 2025 have not been repealed yet. It remains to be seen how the Government will resolve these potentially overlapping legal requirements.

The pay gap reporting provisions, starting in 2027, are also set out in the Regulations, as are the extensive provisions on enforcement. These are set to change how equal pay litigation is handled in Malta.

Other notable aspects of the Regulations include provisions on collective agreements, the use of the so-called ‘single source argument’ in claims of equal value, and rules for claims arising before 7 June 2026.

Takeaway for employers

Employers in Malta must review pay structures, job classifications and recruitment practicesin light of the new Regulations. Early action is essential to manage compliance risk and prepare for the future reporting and enforcement obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.