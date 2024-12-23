Luxembourg To Increase Minimum Social Wage From 1 January 2025

On 15 November 2024, the Luxembourg government introduced bill of law 8459 before the Parliament, announcing a 2.6 % increase in the Luxembourg minimum social wage (salaire social minimum) as from 1 January 2025.

The minimum social wage shall increase as follows:

For non-qualified employees: from the current € 2,570.93 to € 2,637.79 per month, and

For qualified employees: from the current € 3,085.11 to € 3,165.35 per month.

As a reminder: in principle, an employee is considered as qualified if his / her level of education is at least equivalent to a vocational skills certificate (Certificat d'aptitude technique et professionnelle) or a vocational aptitude diploma (Diplôme d'aptitude professionnelle).

Also to be noted is that for employees under the age of 18, the minimum social wage is 20 % lower, and that for employees under the age of 17, it is 25 % lower.

Employers who fail to abide by the minimum wage regulations may face criminal charges and fines ranging from € 251 to € 25,000, as provided under Article L. 222-10 of the Luxembourg Labour Code.

