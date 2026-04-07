The April edition of the newsletter covers recent developments in politics, law, and the economy that are particularly relevant for German companies operating in the Netherlands.

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The April edition of the newsletter covers recent developments in politics, law, and the economy that are particularly relevant for German companies operating in the Netherlands.

In focus

Bonus regulations in the financial sector: Striking a new balance between risk mitigation and talent retention.

Striking a new balance between risk mitigation and talent retention. Digital meetings: The corporate law requirements for digital governance.

The corporate law requirements for digital governance. The Dutch corporate income tax system: Navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

Firm news

In this year’s Chambers & Partners ranking, our colleague Friederike Henke was recognised for her work with the German Desk. Additionally, we were pleased to welcome Rutger van Thiel as a new partner in our Corporate Law & Civil-Law Notary team at the beginning of March.

You can access the full edition via the link below. We hope you enjoy reading it!

BUREN | German Desk Newsletter | April 2026

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