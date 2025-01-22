ARTICLE
22 January 2025

S&P Global Reaffirms Malta's Stable Credit Rating

In December 2024, Standard & Poor Global Ratings reaffirmed Malta's long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings at ‘A-/A-2', maintaining a stable outlook for the country's economy.
Malta Strategy
Louise Vella and Szabolcs Toth

Malta's strong economic growth continues to demonstrate resilience, with a projected real GDP growth rate of 6.2% for 2024. Over the medium term, steady annual growth of around 4% is expected from 2025 to 2027.

Key drivers of this robust economic performance include:

– Tourism Growth: Tourist arrivals have increased by 19% in 2024 compared to the previous year, with spending up by 22%.

– Private Consumption: A thriving consumer market continues to positively contribute to economic activity.

Malta's gross debt is forecasted to be 48% of GDP for 2024, which is considered manageable. Projections indicate that this figure will stabilise around 42% by 2027, reflecting sound fiscal management and long-term sustainability. The country is also committed to maintaining stable energy prices, ensuring predictability for households and businesses.

Since 2015, Malta has experienced a 25% increase in its population, driven by favourable migration policies that have supported workforce expansion and economic vitality. This growth has served as a catalyst for economic development, reinforcing Malta's position as a dynamic and forward-looking economy.

Overall, Malta's stable credit rating, combined with strong economic indicators, reflects its resilience and growth-oriented outlook. As the nation continues to thrive, it remains a beacon of stability and opportunity within the European Union.

