How Malta's Startup Programme Helped Natural Edge Build A Sustainable Future

Why Malta is Becoming a Startup Hub

For international founders looking to establish innovative, sustainable startups, Malta is becoming one of Europe's most attractive destinations. The Malta Startup Residence Programme provides access to funding, resources, and residency to facilitate international founders' ability to start and grow their startups.

Through government grants, Maltese start-ups have a streamlined business setup, tax advantages, and direct subsidies on research and development. An example is Natural Edge, a materials research start-up that utilized Malta's funding channel to develop seaweed packaging that is compostable to eliminate the use of single-use plastic.

Natural Edge: A Case Study in Government-Backed Innovation

Natural Edge was founded by a team of two engineers and a chemist with a goal: to create biodegradable packaging that performs as well as plastic but naturally vanishes. With increasing pressure to reduce plastic usage, their seaweed-based films were a game-changer. But, like most startups, they needed money and support to turn their dream into reality.

That's where Malta's support ecosystem for startups came into play. Through the Research Excellence Programme, operated by Xjenza Malta, Natural Edge had secured critical early-stage funding. The funding allowed them to:

Set up a laboratory and acquire equipment

Develop and test prototypes

Hire a small but skilled team

Drive towards commercialisation

Were it not for such support, it would have been difficult — arguably impossible — to fund the project privately. Natural Edge has been able to grow and launch successfully its initial offerings, establishing conclusively that Malta is an ideal launch platform for deep tech, sustainability, and R&D innovation startups.

Their project focuses on creating seaweed-based solutions that are flexible, water-proof, and clear, surpassing the durability and function of others. They attempted testing numerous different natural additives in their research to create a performance-boosting film so it could be comparable with regular plastic. Their most outstanding accomplishments were making an optimal compostability versus function balance so the product was sustainable but functional enough for packaging food.

As they proceeded to refine their material, they realized that Malta's support system was more than just funding. The startup community provided exposure to investors, networking, and access to cutting-edge research centers — any of which were crucial to a deep-tech startup looking to tap into a competitive market.

What the Malta Startup Residence Programme Provides

For international entrepreneurs who want to establish their venture in Europe, the Malta Startup Residence Programme is an avenue for accessing funding as well as residency benefits. The program serves non-EU founders who wish to set up a company in Malta and acquire long-term residence rights.

Some of the main benefits are:

3-year residence permit with an option to extend

Access to government funding and grants

Favourable tax structures for startups

Fast-track visa processing for founders & key employees

Proximity to European & Mediterranean markets

This makes Malta a great place for business start-ups, and a good expansion hub to the European continent. Attard Baldacchino provides legal, financial, and corporate advice to help startups through the programme, develop their company, and benefit from government incentives.

Why Malta? A Competitive Edge for Startups

Natural Edge's success indicates that material science startups, sustainable startups, and green technology startups can scale up in Malta. With its climate conducive to doing business, governmental support, and ease of accessibility for foreign investors, the country is quickly becoming a hub for entrepreneurs who seek to scale in the continent.

If you are an entrepreneur looking to move your startup to Malta or seek advice on how to apply for Malta's Startup Residence Programme, Attard Baldacchino is here to assist you. Their professional team excels in corporate establishment, structuring, and applications for government funding, to ensure you are maximizing Malta's startup polcies.

Are you an entrepreneur looking for funding, residency, and a thriving startup ecosystem? Malta might be the perfect home for your business: Learn more today!

