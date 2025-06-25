The Digital Nomad Visa

As the world embraces remote work and flexible lifestyles, the Cyprus Migration Department is once again accepting applications for residence permits under the "Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa" scheme.

Originally launched in 2021, this permit is designed exclusively for professionals who work online and want a safe, vibrant, and tax-friendly European base. Cyprus is emerging as a prime destination for digital nomads.



Who can apply?

If you're a non-EU or non-EEA national, you're eligible if you:

Perform work remotely though telecommunications technology for a company registered abroad or

You are a self-employed with clients outside Cyprus , and

, and You earn at least €3,500 net per month (after tax and contributions).



What are the benefits?

Reside in Cyprus for 1 year, with the option to renew for additional 2 more years,

Bring your family (spouse/partner and underage children) Note: Family members can live in Cyprus but without the right to work or run a business locally,

Family members can live in Cyprus but without the right to work or run a business locally, Tax perks: If you spend more than 183 days in Cyprus during the same calendar year, then you will be considered Cyprus tax residents and be eligible to a number of tax benefits. Those that spend less than 184 days in Cyprus but over 60 days, can still be considered Cyprus tax residents, as long as they meet some additional criteria.

How to Apply?

Applications must be submitted within 3 months of arriving in Cyprus. You can apply, either:

In person or

Through an authorized representative – Let us do it for you! Our firm will take care of everything for you.

– Let us do it for you! Our firm will take care of everything for you. Are you already in Cyprus with a different type of visa? No problem — We can help you to switch your status.

Examination time: 5–7 weeks



Duration of temporary residence permit

First residence permit is issued for 1 year.

In case of renewal, applications should be submitted along with the necessary accompanying documents, at least one month before the temporary residence permit's expiration date. The residence permit is issued with a validity of up to 2 years.

The maximum number of permits that can be granted remains at 500.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.