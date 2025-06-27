ARTICLE
27 June 2025

Cyprus Visa Requirements (Video)

CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd

CYAUSE Audit Services is an Audit & Assurance firm with offices in Cyprus and the UAE, regulated by the UK ICAEW, International ACCA, Cyprus ICPAC and UAE ADGM.
Cyprus Immigration
Kyriakos Tramountanellis
Cyprus visa requirements For Cyprus the visa requirements are pretty simple It all lies down to whether you are an EU resident or a resident from a third country. So if you are a resident from a third country you need to apply for a special visa which usually takes some time to be granted. This is not the case if you are a European citizen who wants to come and live and work in Cyprus as the process is very fast easy and convenient. You just request from a service provider like ourselves to make the application for you for a yellow slip. The yellow sleep requires a very short trip to the immigration office and relatively it's a fast procedure that shouldn't take more than a month.

Kyriakos Tramountanellis
