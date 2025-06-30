For Americans considering relocation, understanding the various residence pathways is essential. This article explores the main options available to U.S. citizens looking to move to Malta.

Moving to Malta from the USA

Malta's affordable lifestyle and high standard of living make it an increasingly popular destination for expatriates, especially among U.S. nationals. The island offers a unique blend of Mediterranean charm, historical heritage, and modern amenities. For Americans considering relocation, understanding the various residence pathways is essential. This article explores the main options available to U.S. citizens looking to move to Malta - namely the Global Residence Programme (GRP), the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP), and the Nomad Residence Permit(NRP) - offering a comprehensive guide for prospective expatriates.

Benefits of moving to Malta from USA

Malta's attraction lies in its year-round sunny climate (with over 300 days of sunshine annually), multicultural environment, and strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. The island has excellent air connectivity, with direct daily flights to major European cities, the UK, Istanbul, and Dubai.

English is an official language in Malta, which eases the transition for American nationals. Additionally, Malta offers appealing tax benefits and provides access to the Schengen Area, allowing visa-free travel across 29 European countries.

Top Residence Programmes for U.S. Citizens Moving to Malta

Global Residence Programme (GRP)

The Global Residence Programme is designed for non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss nationals, making it a suitable option for U.S. citizens seeking a tax-efficient relocation to Malta. This program offers several advantages including a flat tax rate of 15%.

Eligibility Criteria for US nationals:

Property Requirement : Applicants must either: Purchase property in Malta valued at a minimum of €275,000 (or €220,000 in Gozo or the south of Malta), or Rent property with a minimum annual rent of €9,600 (or €8,750 in Gozo/southern Malta).

: Applicants must either: Financial Self-Sufficiency : Applicants must be able to support themselves and any dependents without resorting to social assistance.

: Applicants must be able to support themselves and any dependents without resorting to social assistance. Health Insurance : Comprehensive coverage across the EU is required for all included family members.

: Comprehensive coverage across the EU is required for all included family members. Fit and Proper Test: Applicants must pass a strict due diligence process to confirm they are of good standing.

Applicants must also pay a one-time government fee of €6,000 on submission of the GRP application.

Key Benefits for US Nationals Moving to Malta under GRP:

Flat Tax Rate : 15% tax on foreign income remitted to Malta (with a minimum tax of €15,000 annually).

: 15% tax on foreign income remitted to Malta (with a minimum tax of €15,000 annually). Family Coverage : Dependents including spouse, unmarried children up to 25 years, and financially dependent parents and siblings can be included.

: Dependents including spouse, unmarried children up to 25 years, and financially dependent parents and siblings can be included. Residence and Travel: Right to reside in Malta and visa-free access across the Schengen Area.

Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)is another attractive option for Americans looking into moving to Malta. It offers permanent residence rights and is ideal for non-EU families, including American nationals, looking for long-term EU residency.

Eligibility and Requirements for US Nationals:

Property Requirement : Either Purchase property worth at least €375,000 , or Rent a property with a minimum annual rent of €14,000 .

: Either Government Contribution : €80,000 if purchasing property, or €110,000 if renting a property. An additional €10,000 per family member applies beyond the main applicant and spou

: Donation Requirement : A minimum of €2,000 must be donated to a registered Maltese NGO operating in philanthropic, cultural, scientific, sport, or animal welfare sectors.

: A minimum of must be donated to a registered Maltese NGO operating in philanthropic, cultural, scientific, sport, or animal welfare sectors. Financial Resources : Applicants must show: Capital assets exceeding €500,000 , of which €150,000 must be in financial assets, OR Capital assets of at least €650,000 , of which €75,000 are in liquid form.

: Applicants must show: Health Insurance: Required for the entire family.

Key Benefits for US nationals moving to Malta under the MPRP:

Permanent Residency for Life : Granted indefinitely with no expiry.

: Granted indefinitely with no expiry. No Minimum Stay : The MPRP does not impose physical presence requirements.

: The MPRP does not impose physical presence requirements. Family Inclusion : Spouse, unmarried and financially dependent children up to 28 years, and dependent parents/grandparents may be included.

: Spouse, unmarried and financially dependent children up to 28 years, and dependent parents/grandparents may be included. Visa-Free Travel: Access to the Schengen Zone.

Nomad Residence Permit (NRP)

The Nomad Residence Permit targets remote workers and digital nomads, including U.S. professionals seeking a Mediterranean base while working for companies outside Malta or else having their own company or business with foreign clients.

Eligibility & Requirements for US nationals:

Remote Work Requirement : Must be employed by or offer services to clients based outside Malta.

: Must be employed by or offer services to clients based outside Malta. Minimum Income : A gross yearly income of €42,000 is required.

: A gross yearly income of €42,000 is required. Health Insurance : Comprehensive coverage is mandatory.

: Comprehensive coverage is mandatory. Accommodation: Must rent or purchase property in Malta.

Key Benefits for American nationals: