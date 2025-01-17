Employment Law Updates Ensuring Work-Life Balance, Transparency & Inclusion

In response to evolving workplace dynamics and the need for enhanced worker protection, recent amendments to employment laws have introduced changes designed to improve work-life balance and support victims of discrimination. These updates aim to increase compliance, enhance transparency, provide better support for employees, and ensure a more inclusive and equitable work environment.

The Leave (Paternity, Parental, Caregiver, Force Majeure) and Flexible Work Arrangements for Work-Life Balance Law of 2022 (216(I)/2022)

Under the amendments passed to the Leave (Paternity, Parental, Caregiver, Force Majeure) and Flexible Work Arrangements for Work-Life Balance Law of 2022 (216(I)/2022), which were updated on 30th December 2024, working parents are now entitled to take parental leave until the child's 15th birthday. Previously, this leave could only be taken until the child's 8th birthday.

The Social Insurance (Amendment) (No. 4) Law of 2024

Previously, amendments to the Social Insurance Law of 2010 established an 8-week parental leave allowance for the first child. With the latest changes, the 8-week duration remains for the first child, while the duration for subsequent children has been extended as follows: Parental allowance duration increased to 10 weeks for a second child, 12 weeks for a third, and 14 weeks for a fourth or subsequent child, with allowances divided equally in cases of multiple births. For children with disabilities, the allowance is now payable until the child turns 21, rather than 18. Additionally, childbirth grants for children born after 01/10/2024 were raised to €1,000–€2,500 depending on birth order, with adjustments tied to insurable earnings.

The Transparent and Predictable Terms of Employment (Essential Terms of Employment for Registration in an Electronic System) Decree of 2024

Published on 20 December 2024, this decree mandates the registration of essential employment terms for private sector employees in the "ERGANI" information system. Designed to enhance transparency and compliance, the system requires employers to complete registration between 2 January 2025 and 28 February 2025.

The Provision of Independent Assistance to Victims of Discrimination (Amendment) Regulations of 2024

These amendments enhance support for victims of gender discrimination. The amendments expand the definition of "independent legal assistance" to include legal advice in vocational training, formalize the role of "gender experts," and streamline application procedures for legal aid. Victims can now select lawyers under regulated agreements, while the Equality Committee oversees service provision and approvals. These updates strengthen protections and improve accessibility for victims in employment and training contexts.

The Regulations on Leave (Paternity, Parental, Care, Force Majeure) and Flexible Work Arrangements for Work-Life Balance (Provision of Independent Assistance to Victims of Discrimination) of 2024

This regulation establishes a framework for providing legal assistance to victims of gender-based discrimination. It outlines the process for applying for legal aid through the Equality Commission, ensuring victims are represented in legal proceedings and can choose their legal counsel. The regulation emphasizes fairness and accessibility by detailing criteria, procedures, and timelines for assistance, promoting equal treatment and support for affected individuals.

The Social Insurance (Amendment) (No.3) Law of 2024

The Social Insurance Law of 2010 (N.59(I)/2010) was amended on 15/11/2024, increasing penalties for undeclared work, raising fines from €500 to €1,000 per worker for first offenses, €2,000 for second offenses, and €3,000 for subsequent violations. These stricter penalties aim to ensure labor law compliance.

