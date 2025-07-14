National Labour Council Extends Threatened Collective Agreements Until The End Of 2025

1. Last-minute extensions prevent legal uncertainty for the remainder of 2025

On the 30th of June 2025, several collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) were going to expire. These CBAs provided exceptional regimes in the field of end-of-career measures and temporary unemployment. They had already been temporarily extended in response to successive crises. However, they were now set to expire in line with the federal coalition agreement of the "Arizona coalition," which outlines the progressive restriction or discontinuation of such schemes.

In order to avoid legal uncertainty regarding these regimes, the National Labour Council (NLC) reached a last-minute agreement on a further temporary extension. As a result, CBA's no. 173, 174, 175 and 176 were concluded to prolong the schemes until the 31st of December 2025. The substantive conditions remain essentially unchanged.

2. Medical SWT remains available until the end of 2025 (CBA no. 173)

The scheme of unemployment with company supplement (UCS) for older workers with serious physical impairments remains applicable during the second half of 2025. This scheme has been extended by CBA no. 173, which temporarily prolongs the effects of CBA no. 165 (which expired on 30 June 2025) until the end of the year.

Notably, CBA no. 173 applies retroactively to applications submitted between the 1st of January and the 30th of June 2025, provided these were still being processed at that time. As before, no sectoral CBA is required to activate this medical UCS scheme. Other specific UCS regimes — such as those for long careers, night work and physically demanding jobs — were not extended and have lapsed for the time being.

3. End of career time credit with benefits from the age of 55 (CBAs No. 174 and 175)

The right to take end-of-career time credit with benefits from the age of 55 has also been maintained through CBA's No. 174 and 175. As a result, employees may continue to reduce their working time by one-fifth or to a half-time schedule during the second half of 2025, provided they meet one of the applicable exception criteria.

In contrast to the medical UCS scheme, these time credit regimes do require the existence of a sectoral CBA in order to be activated for the employee. Sectors that have not yet taken the necessary steps to implement such a CBA should do so promptly if they wish to secure access to the scheme for their workers.

4. Temporary unemployment for white-collar employees extended via CBA No. 176

Finally, the system of economic unemployment for white-collar employees has also been extended through CBA No. 176. This scheme, originally introduced by CBA no. 172, allows employers to apply temporary unemployment due to economic reasons without the need for an existing collective labour agreement at sector or company level.

The CBA offers a simplified administrative framework and remains in force until the 31st of December 2025. The extension provides companies – including smaller employers – with a flexible tool to address periods of economic uncertainty.

5. The abolishment of these systems is postponed, but not necessarily cancelled

Although these CBAs provide short-term legal certainty, it is important to emphasise that they are merely extensions. The underlying schemes remain in force for a limited period and do not constitute a structural solution. The federal coalition agreement aims to fundamentally reform end-of-career schemes as of 2026. Pending legislative initiatives, it remains unclear to what extent the current frameworks will be maintained.

Employers are therefore well advised to monitor developments within their sector closely. We will continue to follow the situation attentively and provide detailed updates as new information becomes available.

