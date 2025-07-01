Georgia Pension Declaration And PIT Filing: 2025 Changes, Deadlines, And Penalties

Starting May 2025, the Georgian Pension Agency has merged the monthly pension declaration with the personal income tax (PIT) declaration.

Starting May 2025, the Georgian Pension Agency has merged the monthly pension declaration with the personal income tax (PIT) declaration. Employers in Georgia must now submit both together via the Georgia Revenue Service portal by the 15th of the following month. This update simplifies reporting but introduces new compliance risks for businesses that fail to fund pension accounts on time or submit accurate data.

Georgia's New Pension Declaration Rules for 2025

✔ Combined Declarations

From May 2025, pension contributions and PIT declarations must be filed simultaneously each month. This means companies must submit one declaration covering both obligations through the official Revenue Service portal.

✔ Updated Deadlines

The new deadline for submission is the 15th of the next month after the reporting period. If the 15th falls on a weekend or holiday, the deadline moves to the next working day.

✔ Sufficient Funds Requirement

To finalise the combined declaration, companies must ensure adequate funds are available in the pension account by the due date. Without sufficient funds, the declaration cannot be closed.

Penalties for Late or Incorrect Pension and PIT Declarations

Employers face the following fines under the new Georgian pension compliance rules:

500 GEL for the first late or incomplete declaration

1,000 GEL for each subsequent violation

These fines apply if:

The pension account lacks funds by the deadline

Employers modify data for previous periods without proper correction procedures

Maintaining a minimum balance in pension accounts is highly recommended to avoid delays and penalties.

Key Employer Obligations

✅ Ensure pension contributions are paid in full when processing salaries or benefits.

✅ Keep a buffer in the pension account to cover monthly contributions on time.

✅ Use the new combined declaration system to reduce administrative effort—monthly reconciliations of pension and PIT are no longer needed, as discrepancies can now be corrected annually.

Eurofast's Take: Stay Ahead of Georgia's Pension Compliance Requirements

At Eurofast Georgia, we guide businesses through the updated pension and income tax declaration requirements, helping clients avoid fines and ensure smooth processing of payroll contributions. Our services include:

Monthly compliance checks on pension and PIT declarations

Support in maintaining adequate pension account balances

Assistance with annual correction declarations to resolve discrepancies

With the Georgian tax landscape evolving, professional support can protect your business from unnecessary penalties while keeping your payroll processes efficient and compliant.

