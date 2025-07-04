New Legal Requirement For Breastfeeding Facilities In Workplaces And Public Areas In Cyprus

Cyprus has introduced important new legislation mandating designated breastfeeding facilities across workplaces and public establishments. The new legal requirement for breastfeeding facilities...

Cyprus has introduced important new legislation mandating designated breastfeeding facilities across workplaces and public establishments. The new legal requirement for breastfeeding facilities in workplaces and public areas aims to support working mothers, enhance childcare rights, and ensure employers comply with updated labour obligations. Businesses operating in Cyprus must act promptly to align with these requirements, or risk non-compliance penalties.

Workplace Obligations: What Employers Need to Know

Under the new law, employers with premises exceeding 50 square meters must:

Set up a dedicated room for breastfeeding, expressing, and storing breast milk; or

Provide a temporary but appropriate area meeting legal standards.

Businesses sharing a building or complex may opt for a common breastfeeding space, as long as it complies with hygiene and structural guidelines.

Supporting Breastfeeding Employees

Breastfeeding areas must be available immediately upon a new hire's start date or a mother's return from maternity leave.

Usage is optional and tailored to the mother's needs.

Working mothers can reduce their daily working hours by one hour for up to 12 months post-birth to facilitate breastfeeding or childcare.

Communication & Signage Requirements

Employers must inform all employees about the availability and location of breastfeeding facilities, during onboarding or upon a mother's return.

Public establishments must install clear signage indicating breastfeeding-friendly areas.

