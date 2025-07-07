Cyprus Expands Workplace Harassment Protections

In spring this year, a new law took effect in Cyprus expanding the definition of harassment and introducing stronger protections for workers.

In spring this year, a new law took effect in Cyprus expanding the definition of harassment and introducing stronger protections for workers. We take a look at the new framework and the key pointers for employers.

On 11 April 2025, the Law on the Prevention and Combatting of Violence and Harassment in the Workplace (the ‘Law') entered into force, with the aim of aligning Cyprus with international best practices, particularly the International Labour Organization's 2019 Violence and Harassment Convention.

While Cyprus already has legislative frameworks in place to prevent workplace discrimination and harassment on the grounds of gender, race, religion, age, and sexual orientation, the new legislation expands the definition of harassment and introduces stronger protections designed to address gaps and eliminate potential limitations in the existing framework. In this article, we explore the key parts of the Law, including the responsibilities on employers, the enforcement mechanisms and the key takeaways.

Key provisions of the Law

The Law establishes protections which are applicable to all employees regardless of status. This includes trainees and job candidates. At the same time, the Law broadens the scope of protection to cover settings outside of the standard workplace. The definition includes locations where work-related activities take place (such as business trips, training activities or social events), premises used by employees during their break time, as well as business-related electronic communications.

It is important to note that domestic violence and its impact on employees is now formally recognised under the Law, which introduces measures to support affected individuals in the workplace. Such measures require employers to provide, as far as reasonably practicable, flexible work arrangements or leave, as well as temporary protection from dismissal.

Employer responsibilities

Employers are now legally required to adopt a zero-tolerance approach and take proactive steps to prevent and address workplace violence and harassment. Key responsibilities include the following:

Putting in place mechanisms which allow immediate and appropriate action to be taken to prevent, stop and remedy the effects of unlawful behaviour. Applicable measures may include changing an employee's position, working schedule or place of work.

Establishing a Code of Conduct that outlines prohibited behaviour, reporting procedures and responsibilities, and taking all reasonable measures to ensure its effective implementation.

Appointing one or more trained employees who will be responsible for the effective implementation of the Code of Conduct and the handling of complaints.

Promoting a workplace culture against violence and harassment by ensuring training and awareness for employees and factoring relevant risks into workplace risk assessments.

Code of Conduct

Establishing a Code of Conduct allows employers to demonstrate compliance with their duty to prevent workplace violence and harassment, while also minimising exposure to joint liability for unlawful acts.

At a minimum, the Code of Conduct must include the following:

The scope of its application and a clear definition of prohibited acts, including all forms of violence, harassment, and related misconduct.

An outline of applicable reporting procedures and the competent authorities or bodies to which complaints may be submitted.

The respective duties of employers and employees and the procedure for handling complaints and responding to incidents.

Penalties and enforcement

The new Law imposes strict criminal and civil penalties on both individuals and legal entities. Companies may also be held criminally liable for offenses committed by individuals in positions of authority (e.g. directors or managers), with penalties including fines of up to EUR 20,000.

Significantly, the Industrial Disputes Court may, in addition to awarding compensation for damages, order the reinstatement of an employee who was dismissed in contravention of the provisions of the Law.

Takeaways for employers

Cyprus' new workplace harassment law marks a significant step forward in aligning with international standards, placing clear responsibilities on employers to foster safer work environments through proactive prevention, comprehensive policies, and stronger protections for all workers. In the context of this new legislation, employers should:

Review existing policies and practices to identify any gaps or compliance issues.

Introduce a Code of Conduct that incorporates the mandatory legislative requirements.

Establish effective mechanisms as required by the Law and adequately train employees to support the implementation of the measures.

