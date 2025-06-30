Updates On Matters For Violence And Harassment At Work

On 11th of April 2025, the Law on the Prevention and Combating of Violence and Harassment in the Workplace L.42(I)/2025 came into force. The new legal framework aims at preventing and addressing all forms of violence and harassment in the workplace, providing both civil and criminal remedies.

The Law applies to (a) employees' activities and behaviour in the workplace, (b) employers' activities and behaviour resulting a complaint or resisting a behaviour and (c) to third parties that have a customer / contractual relationship or offer services in the workplace or to the employer or to members of the public who visit the workplace or the employer and in relation to acts or behaviours that constitute violence or harassment.

"Violence" is defined by the Law as an act, omission, practice or conduct, including threats, intended to or resulting in the physical, sexual, mental or economic harm or damage to the victim, occurring in the workplace.

"Harassment" means any unwanted conduct in the workplace, which has the purpose or effect of violating the dignity of a person and of creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive working environment.

The Law applies for both public and private sectors and protects all individuals in the workplace .It is important to note that the Law also applies for the individuals whose employment relationship has not yet begun, in the event that the violation of the provisions of this Law has been committed during the recruitment process or at another stage of negotiation in which he participated as a candidate for employment prior to the signing of a contract or the commencement of employment.

The Law imposes significant obligations on employers to ensure a safe and respectful workplace. Employers are now legally required to protect employees from acts of violence and harassment by any person within the workplace and to respond promptly and effectively to any incident or complaint. In addition, employers shall establish clear and transparent reporting mechanisms.

Employers also are obliged to promptly investigate reported complaints and take appropriate corrective actions.

On the other hand, employees have several measures available in the event of any incident of violence and harassment. They can file internal complaints through their employer's designated reporting mechanisms or directly with the Department of Labor Relations. They may take legal action through civil or criminal courts, depending on the nature and severity of the incident.

The enactment of the new legal framework marks a significant step toward safeguarding a safe and dignified working environment by introducing clear obligations for the employers and recognizing rights of employees and establishing mechanisms for reporting complaints and protecting the victims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.