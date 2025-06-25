New Law 42(I)/2025: Enhancing Legal Protections Against Workplace Violence And Harassment In Cyprus

The House of Representatives of the Republic of Cyprus has recently enacted Law 42(I)/2025, titled "The Prevention and Combating of Violence and Harassment in the Workplace Law of 2025" (the "Law"). This landmark legislation establishes a modern and comprehensive legal framework, marking a significant advancement in protecting employees' dignity, safety, and mental well-being in the workplace.

Scope and Definitions

At its core, the Law aims to prevent and address all forms of violence and harassment in the workplace. It defines violence as any act, omission, practice, or behaviour, including threats, occurring in the context of work that causes, or is likely to cause, physical, psychological, sexual, or economic harm. Harassment is defined to include any unwanted conduct that undermines an individual's dignity or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating, or offensive working environment. The Law applies across both the public and private sectors and extends protection to all individuals in the workplace, irrespective of their employment status or contractual relationship.

Employer's Obligations

The Law imposes significant obligations on employers to ensure a safe and respectful workplace. Employers are now legally required to protect employees from acts of violence and harassment by any person within the workplace and to respond promptly and effectively to any incident or complaint.

A key obligation is the development and implementation of a Code of Conduct (the "Code"). The Code must, at a minimum, clearly define its scope, specify prohibited behaviours, establish procedures for filing complaints or reports, designate responsible persons or authorities, and outline the consequences of violations. Importantly, failure to adopt and implement such a Code result in the employer being held jointly and severally liable alongside the perpetrator for any act of violence or harassment that occurs within the workplace.

Furthermore, according to the Law, employers must appoint one or more trained officers responsible for overseeing compliance with the Code and managing complaints.

Civil and Criminal Remedies under the New Law

With the enactment of the new Law, civil cases involving workplace violence and harassment now fall within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Labour Disputes Court. This specialised court is expressly empowered to adjudicate such matters and award appropriate civil remedies. Victims may seek fair and reasonable compensation, which must, at a minimum, cover the full extent of any financial loss suffered, and may also include additional damages for moral or physical harm. In cases of unlawful dismissal related to such conduct, the Court may, upon request, order the reinstatement of the employee.

In addition to civil liability, the Law establishes criminal liability for individuals who commit acts of workplace violence or harassment, imposing penalties that may include imprisonment and/or fines. Legal entities, including companies, can also be held criminally liable for such offences, underscoring the crucial role of organisational responsibility in fostering a safe and respectful work environment.

Conclusion

In summary, the Law marks a significant advancement in Cyprus's legal framework by strengthening protections against workplace violence and harassment. Through the introduction of clear legal standards, enforcement mechanisms, and defined employer responsibilities, it fosters safer, more respectful, and inclusive working environments. It is essential that both employers and employees acquaint themselves with the obligations and rights introduced by the Law to ensure its effective implementation and meaningful compliance.

