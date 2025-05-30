Violence And Harassment At Work: Guide For Employers And Employees

Violence and harassment in the workplace are not only violations of individual rights—they also erode trust, safety, and productivity across entire organizations. As awareness grows globally, countries are taking legislative action to create safer working environments. In this context, Cyprus has introduced a new legal framework aimed at preventing and addressing such behaviour, offering both civil and criminal remedies. The following outlines the scope and impact of this significant legal development.

The Law on the Prevention and Combating of Violence and Harassment in the Workplace L.42(I)/2025 came into force in Cyprus in April 2025, aligning the legal framework with Convention No.190 of the International Labor Organization. It provides civil recourse for injured parties through out-of-court processes and the option to file a case before the Industrial/Labor Disputes Tribunal. Importantly, the law criminalizes behaviour that constitutes or causes violence to another person in their workplace, where it is known, or ought to be known, that such behaviour amounts to violence.

Violence is defined as an act, omission, practice or conduct, including threats, intended to or resulting in the physical, sexual, mental or economic harm or damage to the victim, occurring in the workplace. The law applies to both isolated incidents and repeated behaviour.

Broad Scope of Applicability

The law applies to (a) employees' activities and behaviour in the workplace, (b) employers' activities and behaviour as a consequence of a complaint or resisting a behaviour and (c) to third parties that have a customer / contractual relationship or offer services in the workplace, to the employer or members of the public. The definition of an employer is all-encompassing as it includes the civil service, governmental and non-governmental organizations, the armed forces, security forces, private entities and individuals in every industry. The topic of violence and harassment is an issue that affects the workforce and has consequences both at an organizational and individual level.

This guide outlines and explains the responsibilities of an employer under the law as well as the measures available to an employee in the event of any incident of violence or harassment.

Employer Responsibilities:

Policy Development : Employers are required to establish a clear, written policy that explicitly prohibits all forms of violence and harassment in the workplace. This policy should be communicated effectively to all employees.

: Employers are required to establish a clear, written policy that explicitly prohibits all forms of violence and harassment in the workplace. This policy should be communicated effectively to all employees. Risk Assessment : Employers must conduct regular assessments to identify potential risks of violence and harassment in the workplace and implement appropriate measures to mitigate these risks. The risk assessment is part of the Health and Safety Laws applicable.

: Employers must conduct regular assessments to identify potential risks of violence and harassment in the workplace and implement appropriate measures to mitigate these risks. The risk assessment is part of the Health and Safety Laws applicable. Preventive Measures : Employers should implement preventive strategies, such as training programs and awareness campaigns, to foster a safe and respectful work environment. The business or organization can issue a proper code of conduct, the implementation of which is required for the measure to be considered satisfactory.

: Employers should implement preventive strategies, such as training programs and awareness campaigns, to foster a safe and respectful work environment. The business or organization can issue a proper code of conduct, the implementation of which is required for the measure to be considered satisfactory. Reporting Mechanisms : Establishing confidential and accessible channels for employees to report incidents of violence or harassment is mandatory. Employers should ensure that these mechanisms protect the privacy and rights of all parties involved. A clear and transparent reporting mechanism provides the opportunity to an employer to resolve the issue internally, if and where possible.

: Establishing confidential and accessible channels for employees to report incidents of violence or harassment is mandatory. Employers should ensure that these mechanisms protect the privacy and rights of all parties involved. A clear and transparent reporting mechanism provides the opportunity to an employer to resolve the issue internally, if and where possible. Investigation and Response : Employers are obligated to promptly and impartially investigate reported incidents of violence or harassment and take appropriate corrective actions, which may include disciplinary measures against perpetrators.

: Employers are obligated to promptly and impartially investigate reported incidents of violence or harassment and take appropriate corrective actions, which may include disciplinary measures against perpetrators. Support for Affected Employees : Providing support to victims or adjustments to work arrangements is essential to help them recover and continue their employment without prejudice.

: Providing support to victims or adjustments to work arrangements is essential to help them recover and continue their employment without prejudice. Training and Education : Regular training sessions should be conducted to educate employees about the forms of workplace violence and harassment, the employer's policies, and the procedures for reporting and addressing such issues.

: Regular training sessions should be conducted to educate employees about the forms of workplace violence and harassment, the employer's policies, and the procedures for reporting and addressing such issues. Monitoring and Review: Employers should periodically review and update their policies and procedures to ensure their effectiveness and compliance with the law.

Notably, a legal entity, such as a company or organization, may be held criminally liable under applicable law. This liability arises when the wrongdoer, whether acting in a personal capacity or as a representative of the entity, occupies a position of authority, including but not limited to directors, managers or other decision-makers. Furthermore, liability may be also established where a failure by the legal entity to exercise adequate oversight or control has contributed to the continuation or escalation of violence or harassment. Consequently, employers, whether individuals or legal entities, are obligated to implement effective preventive measures and to establish robust procedures for the investigation and resolution of complaints related to workplace violence and harassment.

Recourses and Measures Available to Employees:

Right to File a Complaint and Report an Incident : Employees can file internal complaints through their employer's designated reporting mechanisms, which is usually the first step to be taken by an employee. They can also lodge complaints directly with the Department of Labor Relations or other competent public authorities. When navigating formal procedures, employees can seek assistance from a lawyer, union or employee representative.

: Employees can file internal complaints through their employer's designated reporting mechanisms, which is usually the first step to be taken by an employee. They can also lodge complaints directly with the Department of Labor Relations or other competent public authorities. When navigating formal procedures, employees can seek assistance from a lawyer, union or employee representative. Confidentiality Protections : The law guarantees confidential handling of all complaints to protect the identities and dignity of those involved.

: The law guarantees confidential handling of all complaints to protect the identities and dignity of those involved. Protection Against Retaliation : Employees are protected from victimization or retaliation for filing a complaint or participating in an investigation. This includes retaliatory measures such as termination of employment.

: Employees are protected from victimization or retaliation for filing a complaint or participating in an investigation. This includes retaliatory measures such as termination of employment. Access to Legal Remedies: Employees may take legal action through civil or criminal courts, depending on the nature and severity of the incident. These include the possibility of claiming damages for physical, emotional, or professional harm suffered by the individual. The law also allows for alternative dispute resolution methods, to address less severe cases, provided all parties consent.

Recognizing the prevalence and potential severity of violence and harassment in the workplace, affected individuals must have access to multiple reporting mechanisms and a comprehensive array of resolution measures. The diligence exercised by public authorities in the investigation of such complaints, as well as the severity of imposed penalties and awarded damages, should be commensurate with the objective of fostering a cultural shift within workplaces, aimed at mitigating the detrimental impacts on both individuals and organizations.

To sum up, the enactment of L.42(I)/2025 marks a pivotal shift in Cyprus's approach to workplace safety, emphasizing zero tolerance for violence and harassment. By aligning with international standards and introducing both preventive and punitive measures, the law empowers individuals and holds employers accountable — laying the foundation for a more respectful and secure work environment.

