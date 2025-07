self

Many companies are asking whether it's possible to have one global policy to allow employees to work from different countries. In this episode, Sophie Maes from Belgium and Melania Soncin from Italy take a look. It seems that a blanket policy can be hard to make work, but a more nuanced one just could. Watch the video for more details.

