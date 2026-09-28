Employee Share Schemes: Aligning Employee Incentives With Business Growth

Employee share schemes are becoming an increasingly attractive tool for companies seeking to recruit, motivate and retain talented employees while promoting long-term business growth. By offering employees the opportunity to acquire shares or benefit from an increase in the company’s value, these schemes align employees’ interests with those of the business and its shareholders.

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Employee share schemes are becoming an increasingly attractive tool for companies seeking to recruit, motivate and retain talented employees while promoting long-term business growth. By offering employees the opportunity to acquire shares or benefit from an increase in the company’s value, these schemes align employees’ interests with those of the business and its shareholders.

What Are Employee Share Schemes?

Employee share schemes are incentive arrangements through which companies offer employees an ownership interest or an economic benefit linked to the value of the company. They can take various forms, including employee share option pools (ESOPs), restricted shares, growth shares, phantom share arrangements and deferred share bonus plans, depending on a company’s objectives and structure.

Under a typical ESOP, employees are granted the right to acquire shares in the future, subject to the terms of the plan. These commonly include a vesting period, during which employees must remain with the company or meet specified performance targets before becoming entitled to exercise their options. It must be noted that, until exercise and registration on the right, an option holder is normally just a contractual right holder, not a shareholder. Under restricted share plans, shares are transferred to employees at the outset and are subsequently subject to a leaver regime, which determines what happens to those shares if an employee leaves the company. Growth share plans involve the contractual and constitutional creation of a special class of shares, which participate in dividends, sale proceeds or liquidation surplus only after ordinary shareholders have received value up to a specified threshold. Phantom share plans provide employees with cash-based benefits linked to the company’s share value or another business metric, without granting actual share ownership. Finally, deferred share bonus plans are share-based remuneration arrangements, under which an awarded bonus is deferred and subsequently delivered in the form of shares, rights to acquire shares or a share-linked cash amount. Under such arrangements, the employee may agree that the awarded bonus will be applied towards the subscription price for shares.

Why Are Companies Considering Employee Share Schemes?

Employee share schemes offer several commercial advantages. By allowing employees to participate in the company’s future success, businesses can encourage greater commitment, improve employee retention and foster a sense of ownership.

They are particularly attractive to start-ups and growing businesses that wish to attract skilled professionals while preserving cash flow. Rather than relying exclusively on higher salaries or immediate cash bonuses, companies can offer equity-based incentives linked to future growth.

Such arrangements can also support succession planning, reward key employees and encourage a longer-term approach to business performance.

Cyprus’ New Tax Incentive

The introduction of Article 20D of the Cyprus Income Tax Law, as part of the 2026 tax reform, provides an additional incentive for companies considering employee share schemes.

Under the new regime, qualifying benefits arising from share options or share acquisition rights granted to employees and directors, who are residents of the Republic of Cyprus, as defined in the relevant legislation, may benefit from a preferential tax rate of 8%, provided the relevant employer incentive scheme has been approved by the Tax Commissioner and satisfies the applicable statutory requirements.

These requirements include a minimum three-year vesting period, which cannot commence before the Tax Commissioner’s approval, restrictions on the transferability of the relevant rights and a minimum exercise or acquisition price of 50% of the shares’ value at the approval date.

Importantly, the 8% rate is subject to limitations. It applies to qualifying benefits up to twice the employee’s or director’s remuneration from the relevant employer in the year the vesting period ends, subject to an overall ceiling of €1 million over a rolling ten-year period. Any excess is taxed under the ordinary income tax rules.

Key Considerations for Businesses

Although employee share schemes can offer significant commercial and tax advantages, their implementation requires careful legal planning. Companies should consider their corporate structure, potential shareholder dilution, vesting conditions, transfer restrictions and arrangements governing employees who leave the business.

The new tax incentive presents an opportunity for Cyprus businesses to incorporate employee share schemes into their long-term growth strategies. However, obtaining the preferential tax treatment requires compliance with the relevant statutory conditions, making appropriate legal structuring essential from the outset.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.