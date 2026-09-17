Cyprus EU Blue Card: A New Route For Highly Qualified Professionals And Employers

Cyprus now offers the EU Blue Card route for highly qualified third-country nationals. It is an important option for international companies and professionals seeking a structured work-and-residence route in Cyprus, particularly in technology, pharmaceutical research and shipping-related employment.

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Cyprus now offers the EU Blue Card route for highly qualified third-country nationals. It is an important option for international companies and professionals seeking a structured work-and-residence route in Cyprus, particularly in technology, pharmaceutical research and shipping-related employment.

The scheme is not a general work permit. It is designed for qualifying highly skilled employment and requires advance planning by both the employer and employee.

Who may qualify?

The applicant must have a binding employment contract or job offer for highly qualified employment of at least six months and meet the applicable salary threshold. The current minimum gross annual salary threshold is EUR43,632.

Applicants must also demonstrate higher professional qualifications. This may be through higher-education qualifications or, for specified occupations, relevant professional experience. In the ICT sector, professional experience can be particularly significant where the relevant criteria are satisfied.

Cyprus currently applies the route to designated high-demand sectors, including ICT, pharmaceutical research and shipping, excluding ship captains and crew.

Why the Blue Card matters

For eligible professionals, the EU Blue Card provides a combined residence and employment status in Cyprus. It also offers family reunification, with family permits generally aligned with the duration of the main holder’s permit.

It may also be attractive for professionals with a longer-term European plan. Periods of lawful residence under the Blue Card in different Member States may be accumulated for EU long-term resident purposes, subject to the applicable conditions. The scheme also provides mobility options within the EU for highly qualified employment.

Employer changes and practical preparation

The process is not simply an immigration filing. The employment contract, salary package, job description, qualifications, corporate documents and entry arrangements must align with the applicable requirements.

A change of employer during the first 12 months is subject to specific rules and may affect when the employee can lawfully begin new employment. Employers should therefore obtain advice before finalising the offer or announcing a start date.

Applications are filed with the Cyprus Migration Department. A complete and consistent application is essential, as missing documents or unclear evidence can delay assessment.

Conclusion

The EU Blue Card gives Cyprus employers a useful additional route to recruit and retain highly qualified non-EU professionals. For employees, it offers a credible Cyprus residence and employment route with meaningful family and longer-term mobility benefits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.