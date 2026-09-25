Pay Transparency In Cyprus: What Employers Should Prepare For

The European Union Pay Transparency Directive is transforming how employers in Cyprus approach compensation, requiring them to justify pay differences through objective, gender-neutral criteria. With revised draft legislation under consideration, businesses must prepare for new obligations including salary disclosure to candidates, employee pay information requests, and gender pay gap reporting for larger organizations.

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For many years and in most jurisdictions, pay was treated as a private matter between employer and employee. The European Union Pay Transparency Directive changes that approach. Its purpose is not to make every salary identical, but to ensure that differences can be explained by objective, gender-neutral criteria.

Cyprus has published a revised draft law following public consultation, although the implementing legislation has not yet been enacted.* Employers should nevertheless prepare now. Candidates will need to receive information on the initial salary or salary range early enough for an informed negotiation, and questions about previous pay will no longer be permitted. Employees will also be entitled to request their own pay level and average pay levels, broken down by gender, for work that is of the same or equal value.

Employers with at least 100 workers will face phased gender pay gap reporting duties. Where a gap of at least 5% cannot be objectively justified or corrected within six months, a joint pay assessment may be required. Employers will therefore need clear job classifications, documented criteria for pay and progression, reliable data, and managers able to consistently explain remuneration decisions.

The more difficult question is how greater transparency will affect relationships within the workplace. It can build trust and bring historical inequalities to light, but it may also lead to comparisons and disputes, and put pressure on labour costs, particularly where salaries have developed without a clear structure. The outcome will depend less on transparency than on how employers prepare for it.

Clear job evaluation, credible performance criteria, and open communication can turn transparency into a fairer and more understandable reward system. Without those foundations, it may simply expose inconsistencies. The directive does not require identical pay, but it requires differences to rest on objective, gender-neutral, and defensible reasons.

Preparation to comply with the directive should begin before the first information request or complaint. Employers should review salary structures, job descriptions, recruitment material, employment contracts, pay-confidentiality clauses, and internal policies. They should identify unexplained differences, and establish a clear process for responding to pay information requests.

For international businesses establishing or expanding teams in Cyprus (including through flexible or cross-border hiring models), these issues should form part of the set-up discussion and not be left to HR at a later stage. Addressed early, pay transparency can support clearer remuneration decisions, stronger governance, and greater trust. It may then become not simply another compliance obligation, but part of the foundation on which businesses build genuine and sustainable operations in Cyprus.

(*At the time this article was written.)

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