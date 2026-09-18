What Happens If A Key Employee Joins A Competitor? Protecting Your Business In Cyprus

When an experienced employee leaves to work for a competitor, the business may worry about client relationships, confidential information, internal strategy, and commercial know-how.

The legal position depends on the employee’s contract, the information they had access to, and the steps taken before and after termination. Where the departure also raises questions about dismissal, notice periods or other termination rights, our guide to termination of employment in Cyprus explains the wider legal framework.

This article examines the contractual protections available to employers in Cyprus, including non-solicitation provisions, confidentiality obligations and the legal limits that apply to post-employment restrictions.

The legal framework for employment contracts in Cyprus

Cyprus employment law is based on a combination of legislation and case law. Employers may include restrictive clauses in employment contracts, but whether those clauses can be enforced will depend on how they are drafted and what they are intended to protect.

In particular, the restriction should:

Protect a legitimate business interest

Be reasonable in its scope

Not be unnecessarily broad or vague

The enforceability of a restrictive clause will depend on what it covers, how wide the restriction is, and what business interest it is intended to protect.

Can you stop a former employee from joining a competitor?

In Cyprus, employers should be cautious about relying on post-employment non-compete clauses.

Section 27 of the Contract Law, Cap. 149 provides that an agreement is void to the extent that it restricts a person from exercising a lawful profession, trade or business. This means that a clause preventing a former employee from joining a competitor should not be assumed to be enforceable simply because it is limited in time or geographical scope.

Employers can still protect legitimate business interests through other contractual and legal measures. The appropriate protection will depend on the employee’s role, the information they had access to, and their conduct before and after termination.

Practical protections available to employers

In practice, employers should focus on protecting specific business interests, including client relationships, confidential and commercially sensitive information, and other rights or assets that may need protection when an employee leaves. The following contractual safeguards may therefore be relevant.

1. Non-solicitation and client relationships

Employers may include provisions intended to protect client relationships, staff connections and commercially sensitive information.

These clauses require careful drafting. A restriction that effectively prevents a former employee from carrying on their profession or business may raise issues under section 27 of the Contract Law.

Instead of using broad restrictions, employers should identify the specific interests that require protection, such as confidential client information, customer lists, pricing information or business strategies, and structure the contract accordingly.

2. Confidentiality and sensitive business information

A departing employee does not automatically have the right to use confidential information obtained during employment for the benefit of a new employer or competitor.

Employment contracts should clearly identify the types of information that the business treats as confidential. Depending on the role, this may include client information, pricing data, commercial strategies, internal procedures, business plans, supplier information and other commercially sensitive material.

Businesses that handle sensitive commercial information may also find our article on confidentiality agreements useful when reviewing how confidential information is protected during and after employment.

Confidentiality obligations should be drafted separately from a general non-compete clause. This gives the employer a clearer basis for protecting information without simply attempting to prevent the employee from working elsewhere.

3. Other contractual safeguards

Employers should also consider contractual provisions dealing with matters that arise when an employee leaves the business.

Depending on the employee’s role, these may include obligations to return company property and documents, preserve intellectual property rights, protect trade secrets and confidential materials, and comply with continuing obligations that survive termination.

These provisions should be tailored to the employee’s responsibilities and the particular business interests at risk, rather than relying on broad restrictions on where the employee may work after leaving.

Common pitfalls to avoid

Vague terms like “you may not work in a similar field” will not stand up in court.

Unlimited time frames are seen as a restriction on the employee’s right to work.

Unjustified scope (e.g., applying the restriction globally for a local role) will likely be struck down.

Do you need to offer compensation?

In most cases under Cypriot law, post-employment restrictions do not require additional compensation. However, providing a financial benefit (e.g., garden leave pay) can improve enforceability and demonstrate fairness.

Practical advice for employers

Employers should review contractual protections before a key employee leaves, rather than waiting until a dispute arises. In particular, businesses should:

Review relevant contractual provisions when hiring employees for senior, client-facing or commercially sensitive roles.

Ensure that contractual protections reflect the employee’s actual role, responsibilities and access to confidential or commercially sensitive information.

Identify clearly the business interests that require protection, such as confidential information, client relationships, trade secrets, intellectual property and company property.

Update employment contracts where an employee’s responsibilities, seniority or access to sensitive information changes.

Review employment contracts regularly and ensure that the required basic employment terms are provided in writing in accordance with the Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions Law of 2023, Law 25(I)/2023.

Employers reviewing contracts for senior or strategic roles can obtain advice through our Employment Law services, including advice on employment contracts, confidentiality provisions, restrictive clauses and other workplace matters.

Protecting your business when a key employee leaves

Contractual protections such as confidentiality and non-solicitation clauses can help safeguard important business interests when a key employee leaves for a competitor. In Cyprus, however, employers should be cautious about relying on broad post-employment non-compete clauses.

The protection available will depend on the contractual safeguards already in place and how clearly they address matters such as confidential information, client relationships, trade secrets and intellectual property. For that reason, it is important to review and strengthen employment contracts before a dispute arises.