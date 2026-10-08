Restructuring: Key Dos And Don’ts For Employers

Managing workforce restructuring across international borders requires careful navigation of diverse legal frameworks and practical considerations. This comprehensive guide examines the critical dos and don'ts that employers must understand when implementing organizational changes affecting employees in multiple jurisdictions.

Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.

“Restructuring for international employers: A Ius Laboris Guide” brings together key legal and practical considerations from 20 jurisdictions worldwide to help employers manage risks and responsibilities involved in workforce change. With restructuring activity continuing at pace, below we set out some common Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind when managing such a process.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.