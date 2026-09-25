Key Documents Required When Employing A Worker In Poland

Establishing employment in Poland requires employers to navigate a complex framework of pre-employment obligations, from medical certifications and safety training to proper documentation and internal regulations. Understanding these mandatory steps is crucial for legal compliance and effective workforce management, particularly when hiring foreign nationals who face additional verification requirements.

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Employing someone in Poland involves a number of obligations that should be completed before the employee is allowed to start work. Signing an employment contract and registering the employee for social security purposes is not sufficient. The employer must also prepare the required employee documentation, comply with occupational health and safety rules, and introduce the necessary internal regulations.

As a general rule, an employer cannot allow an employee to start work without a valid medical certificate confirming there are no medical restrictions preventing the employee from working in a specific position. The employee must therefore undergo a required occupational medical examination. Before starting work, the employee should also complete occupational health and safety training. In addition, the employer is responsible for assessing and documenting occupational risks related to the employee’s position and informing the employee about possible workplace hazards.

Before employment starts, the employer should collect all documents and information necessary to properly establish and manage the employment relationship. Depending on the employee’s situation, these may include personal data questionnaires, documents confirming education and previous employment, the PIT-2 form, and other declarations required for tax and social security purposes. All employee records must be properly maintained and stored in accordance with Polish regulations.

Another important issue is the introduction of appropriate internal regulations and procedures. The employer should determine which regulations are required, taking into account, among other things, the number of employees. These may include workplace regulations and remuneration regulations. Depending on the organisation of work, it may be necessary or recommended to introduce remote work regulations. If the employer provides additional non-salary benefits, clear rules concerning their availability and financing should also be established (e.g. employee benefit regulations). This is particularly important if employees cover part of the cost of such benefits.

Additional obligations apply when employing foreign nationals. Before allowing a foreign employee to start work, the employer should verify both the legality of the employee’s stay in Poland and their right to work. A valid document confirming the right to stay in Poland should be checked and a copy should be kept by the employer. It is also necessary to determine whether the employee requires a work permit or is exempt from this requirement. Employing a foreign national without the required documents may result in legal and administrative consequences for the employer.

After the employment relationship begins, the employer must maintain proper work time records. These records make it possible to correctly calculate the employee’s working time, salary and other employment-related benefits. They should include, among other things: hours worked, annual leave, sick leave, and other justified or unjustified absences.

Proper preparation of the employment process before the employee’s first working day reduces the risk of non-compliance with Polish labour law and provides a solid basis for correct HR and payroll administration throughout the employment period.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.