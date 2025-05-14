Malta Strengthens Its Position As A Premier EU Startup Hub

Malta has once again proven its commitment to creating a competitive and innovation-driven environment for startups. According to the Startup Nations Standards (SNS) Report 2024, published by the European Startup Nations Alliance (ESNA), Malta has retained its fourth-place ranking. The report benchmarks EU and associated countries on their adherence to the Startup Nations Standards, a set of best practices aimed at promoting startup growth across Europe.

Strategic Hub for Entrepreneurs

The report highlights that Malta continues to enhance its appeal as a centre for early-stage ventures, supported by clear policy direction, strong institutional backing, and ongoing digital transformation. The country's startup ecosystem is actively aligning with key EU objectives to attract both local and international entrepreneurs.

Strong Performance Across Key Pillars

Malta achieved a perfect score of 100% in two important areas:

Attracting and Retaining Talent – Through strategic programs, Malta successfully attracts top talent, especially in the tech sector, encouraging individuals to relocate and establish their careers in the country.

– Through strategic programs, Malta successfully attracts top talent, especially in the tech sector, encouraging individuals to relocate and establish their careers in the country. Digital First – All government services are available online, making Malta a leader in digital public administration. This offers startups and businesses seamless interactions with government services, providing streamlined digital public services, facilitating company formation and registration, compliance, and access to benefits through online platforms.

The 2024 edition of the SNS Report commends Malta for its strategic alignment with several core pillars essential to startup growth. Among its standout achievements:

Startup & Digital Nomad Visas: Malta offers a clear and effective Startup Residence Programme (SRP), providing third-country entrepreneurs with a streamlined route to establish and grow innovative businesses in the EU. Additionally, the Nomad Residence Permit (NRP) has positioned Malta as a flexible jurisdiction for remote workers and founders seeking EU access.

Digital-by-Default Public Services: Entrepreneurs benefit from efficient, user-friendly digital systems for company registration, tax compliance, and accessing business support. Malta's commitment to e-Government ensures that startups can focus on growth rather than red tape.

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Support: Malta demonstrates strong institutional engagement, which actively facilitates startup development via grants, mentoring programmes, and incentives tailored for innovation-driven enterprises.

Cross-Border Service Access: Malta is actively participating in EU-wide efforts to improve interoperability of digital systems, such as the Single Digital Gateway and Once-Only Technical System (OOTS), which aim to simplify cross-border operations for businesses across the EU.

EU Context

Malta is part of a growing coalition of countries implementing the Startup Nations Standards, a set of best practices developed to create the most startup-friendly environment in Europe. Alongside other EU member states, Malta's alignment with these standards is a sign of commitment to innovation-driven economic growth. The full SNS Scoreboard 2024 is available through the Europe Startup Nations Alliance at esnalliance.eu.

