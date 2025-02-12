Netcompany To Acquire SDC

Netcompany has entered into an agreement with SDC to create a new banking solutions and services vertical within Netcompany's group. Plesner advised Netcompany on the transaction.

SDC was founded in 1963 and is a leading IT service provider specialising in delivering comprehensive IT solutions to the financial services industry across the Nordic region, including core banking systems, digital banking solutions and regulatory compliance tools.

SDC is owned by its member banks, which - together with other commercial non-member banks - are also customers of SDC. SDC is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark, and has offices in Norway and Poland.

Netcompany is a leading IT services company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a strong focus on digital transformation in Europe.

Netcompany will acquire 100% of the shares in SDC through a newly formed company, Netcompany Banking Services, which will merge with SDC, resulting in a fully owned subsidiary of Netcompany in which the activities of SDC will be fully embedded.

Read Netcompany's company announcement

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Plesner is grateful to have assisted Netcompany and to have been part of Netcompany's journey in recent years - from the IPO in 2018 to various M&A transactions, including the acquisitions of Netcompany-Intrasoft and now SDC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.