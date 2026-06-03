Revisiting Final Decisions: Where New Circumstances End And Legal Certainty Begins

The review of final and binding court acts on the basis of newly discovered or new circumstances is an exceptional procedural mechanism. It is not designed to give a disappointed party a second chance to reargue the court’s conclusions. Rather, it applies where, at the time the case was heard, the relevant circumstances:

objectively were not and could not have been known to the applicant; or could not be confirmed by the evidence available to the applicant at that time.

By that stage, ordinary appeal mechanisms have usually already been exhausted. In such a situation, a party may turn to Article 455 of the Civil Procedure Code of Kazakhstan (“CPC”)1, which sets out the grounds and procedure for reviewing court acts on the basis of newly discovered or new circumstances.

The difficulty is that this key opens very few doors. The explanations of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan consistently remind parties of the limits of this mechanism whenever an attempt is made to use Article 455 of the CPC for a purpose for which it was not intended.

The Law and the Supreme Court’s Guidance

First of all, the review of final and binding court acts on the basis of newly discovered or new circumstances is a separate stage of civil proceedings, through which the right to judicial protection is ensured. At the same time, this mechanism should not be confused with an appeal or other form of review by a higher court. Those remedies are based on violations of substantive or procedural law committed by the court when considering the case.

An application for review on the basis of newly discovered or new circumstances is filed with the same court that issued the relevant court act, not with a higher court. Similarly, if a court act affects the rights and legitimate interests of a person who was not involved in the proceedings, the proper remedy will usually be an appeal, not a review based on new or newly discovered circumstances.

The key guidance on this mechanism is found in the Normative Resolution of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan “On the Application by Courts of the Provisions of the Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan when Reviewing Court Acts on the Basis of Newly Discovered or New Circumstances.”2 Paragraph 1 of that resolution states that the grounds for reviewing a case on the basis of newly discovered or new circumstances are exhaustive and may not be interpreted broadly.

What does this mean in practice? There must be a specific legal fact expressly listed in the law.

Newly discovered circumstances include:

knowingly false witness testimony, a knowingly false expert opinion, a knowingly incorrect translation, or forged documents or physical evidence, established by a final and binding sentence, court ruling, or rulings of state authorities and officials exercising criminal prosecution functions, if such circumstances led to an unlawful or unfounded judgment; criminal offences committed by the parties, other persons participating in the case, their representatives, or judges during the consideration of the case, established by a final and binding sentence, court ruling, or rulings of state authorities and officials exercising criminal prosecution functions; the reversal of a court decision, sentence, ruling, or resolution, or of a resolution of another state authority, which served as the basis for the relevant decision, ruling, or resolution.

New circumstances include:

the reversal of a court act that had prejudicial effect when the case was considered and resolved; a final and binding court decision declaring invalid the transaction on the basis of which the court act was issued; the recognition by the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan that the laws or other regulatory legal acts applied in issuing the court act are unconstitutional; the annulment of an arbitral award in respect of which a court act on enforcement was issued.

However, the mere formal existence of a new or newly discovered circumstance is not enough. The court must establish that the circumstance is material. In other words, there must be a direct connection between that circumstance and the legality or validity of the final court act. If the circumstance exists but is not capable of affecting the court’s conclusions or changing the outcome of the case, review must be refused.

What does this mean in practice? A specific legal fact expressly identified in the law is required: a criminal conviction establishing knowingly false testimony or the forgery of documents; the reversal of a judicial act that had preclusive effect; a court decision declaring a transaction invalid; the setting aside of an arbitral award in respect of which a judicial act on enforcement was rendered; and so on. Everything else falls outside the scope of this institution.

At the same time, the formal existence of a new or newly discovered circumstance is not, by itself, sufficient. The court must establish its materiality, that is, a direct link between such circumstance and the legality or well-foundedness of the final judicial act. Even where the circumstance in question does exist, if it is not capable of affecting the court’s conclusions and changing the outcome of the case, revision must be refused.

Procedural Omissions Are Not New Circumstances

The Supreme Court has also provided another important clarification concerning the procedural rights of the parties and the need for participants in proceedings to exercise those rights in good faith.

If a party failed to submit evidence in support of its claims or objections, failed to request the court to obtain evidence, or later submits new evidence that could have been added to the case file at an earlier stage, this indicates procedural omissions or bad faith on the part of that party. Such circumstances cannot serve as grounds for review.

This clarification blocks the most common scenario: a party takes a passive approach to the proceedings, does not attend hearings, does not submit documents, and does not raise objections. Then, after the court act is issued, the party “remembers” its arguments and attempts to present them as newly discovered circumstances.

The law does not support this tactic. The party had an opportunity to participate but failed to use it. The consequences of such omissions cannot be shifted onto the exceptional mechanism of review.

For this reason, substantial preparatory work with counsel is required before a dispute is initiated. The legally relevant circumstances must be identified in advance. The evidence must be collected and properly formalised. The party must also assess which circumstances and documents should be raised at the case preparation stage.

The weaker this work is at the outset, the higher the risk that materials discovered or submitted later will be treated by the court not as grounds for review, but as the result of the party’s own procedural omissions.

Not Every Court Act Can Be Reviewed

Another filter that is often overlooked concerns the types of court acts that may be reviewed on the basis of newly discovered or new circumstances.

The following final and binding court acts may be reviewed on this basis:

decisions of first-instance courts; rulings of appellate and cassation courts that modified or reversed a court act and issued a new procedural decision; rulings terminating the proceedings; and court rulings issued following consideration of an application to annul an arbitral award or an application for its compulsory enforcement.

By contrast, rulings refusing to accept a claim, returning a claim, restoring or refusing to restore a procedural deadline, clarifying a court decision, and separate rulings are not included in this list. They do not resolve the case on the merits, and reviewing them under Article 455 of the Civil Procedure Code is generally not appropriate.

The practical conclusion is straightforward: before analysing whether a circumstance is “new”, it is first necessary to check whether the challenged court act is the kind of act that can be reviewed under this procedure at all. If it is not, further analysis will be pointless.

Special attention should also be paid to whether the relevant court act has entered into legal force. If the appeal period has not yet expired, or if the appeal procedure is still ongoing and the court act has not entered into force, the party should wait until the court act becomes final and only then file the relevant application. Otherwise, the application may be returned by the court.

Key Practical Points

Timeframe for Consideration

The legislature has provided effective procedural tools for implementing the right to seek review on the basis of newly discovered or new circumstances. One of those tools is the timeframe for considering the application: an application for review must be considered in a court hearing within 15 business days from the date the case is received by the court.

This is significantly shorter than the timeframe for considering a case at any ordinary court instance. This underlines two important points:

the targeted nature of the mechanism, under which the judge assesses whether the new or newly discovered circumstances are material enough to justify a new consideration of the case; and the procedural efficiency of the mechanism, which is intended to avoid delay and prevent the process from expanding beyond its special purpose.

Deadline for Filing the Application

Following the principle of efficiency in civil proceedings, the Civil Procedure Code also establishes a three-month preclusive procedural deadline for applying to the court for review on the basis of newly discovered or new circumstances.

The three-month period begins on the day following the occurrence of the relevant event, namely:

the date on which the sentence, court ruling, or rulings of state authorities and officials exercising criminal prosecution functions in a criminal case entered into legal force; the date on which the decision, sentence, ruling, court resolution, or resolution of another state authority reversing the relevant acts that served as the basis for the decision entered into legal force; the date on which the court act reversing a court act that had prejudicial effect entered into legal force; the date on which the court act declaring the transaction invalid entered into legal force; the date of publication in the mass media of the normative resolution of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.

At the same time, it should be kept in mind that this deadline is procedural in nature. Therefore, it may be restored if there are valid reasons, for example, late receipt of the court act or absence of proper notification.

Consequences of a Successful Application

If, after considering the application for review of a court act on the basis of newly discovered or new circumstances, the court issues a ruling granting the application and that ruling is not appealed, the case is transferred to the competent court for preparation for a new trial.

It should also be noted that, during the new consideration of the case, the judge may adopt interim measures aimed at securing the claim or ensuring restitution following reversal of the court decision. This mechanism is intended to protect the interests of the party against whom the court act under review was issued. In other words, upon a party’s application, the court should prevent a situation where recovery of what was received under the reversed court act becomes impossible or substantially more difficult.

From Practice: What an Attempt to “Restart” a Case May Look Like

In our practice, we encountered a situation that clearly illustrates the limits of this mechanism. Without disclosing the parties or the details of the dispute, we describe it in general terms.

The proceedings developed in several consecutive stages. One party did not participate in the arbitration proceedings. It then also did not participate in the first-instance court proceedings concerning recognition and enforcement of the arbitral award. After receiving the ruling on recognition and enforcement of the arbitral award and issuance of the writ of execution, that party initially filed an appeal, later requested that the appeal be returned, and then attempted to have the court act set aside on the basis of newly discovered circumstances.

Thus, instead of continuing with the ordinary appeal process, the party chose the Article 455 route and relied, among other things, on circumstances:

that did not meet the criteria for new or newly discovered circumstances; and that, as the case materials showed, had been known to the applicant several years before the proceedings began.

Practical Takeaways

First. At the case preparation stage, parties should formulate their arguments as fully as possible, submit evidence, and use the available procedural tools to request evidence. Circumstances that could and should have been raised earlier generally cannot later be presented as grounds for review.

Second. When preparing an application under Article 455 of the Civil Procedure Code, the starting point should not be general disagreement with the court act, but the precise legal qualification of a specific legal fact. Does it fall within the category of a newly discovered circumstance or a new circumstance?

Third. The procedural nature of the court act itself must be considered. Even if there is a circumstance that the applicant considers new, review is possible only in respect of those court acts that are expressly listed in the law.

Fourth. The review mechanism for new or newly discovered circumstances is comparatively fast. The issue of review is resolved by the court within shorter timeframes than an ordinary civil case. This makes the mechanism effective as a special form of procedural protection, not as a general substitute for appeal.

Fifth. An application for review on the basis of newly discovered or new circumstances must be filed within three months from the date on which the circumstances serving as grounds for review were established. At the same time, a missed deadline may be restored by the court if there are valid reasons, which requires separate and properly substantiated procedural arguments from the applicant.

Sixth. If the court act is reversed, the case must be further considered under the rules established by the Civil Procedure Code by the court that has competence to do so. In other words, reversal of the court act does not automatically resolve the dispute in favour of the applicant. It leads to a new consideration of the case in the prescribed procedural order.

Seventh. When reviewing the case, the judge may also consider issues relating to interim measures or restitution following reversal of the court act, if this is necessary in light of the procedural situation and the consequences of reversing the earlier decision.

Kazakhstan court practice and the Supreme Court’s guidance form a consistent and relatively strict approach to the application of the mechanism for reviewing court acts on the basis of new or newly discovered circumstances.

This is an exceptional procedural mechanism, not a fallback remedy for a party that failed to use the procedural opportunities available to it at the proper stage.

That is why it is critically important for parties to distinguish correctly between a new circumstance, new evidence, and a new argument. The fate of the application depends on this qualification, not on the emotional persuasiveness of the party’s position.

Footnotes

1 Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 31 October 2015 No. 377-V. Available at: https://adilet.zan.kz/rus/docs/K1500000377