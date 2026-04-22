GRATA International Legal Series (GILS): Dispute Resolution (2026)

The GRATA International Legal Series (the “GILS”) is a distinctive legal handbook, offering essential legal insights and practical tips for conducting business across jurisdictions where GRATA International operates.

GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.

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The GRATA International Legal Series (the “GILS”) is a distinctive legal handbook, offering essential legal insights and practical tips for conducting business across jurisdictions where GRATA International operates.

Legal experts within the GILS framework have meticulously prepared an overview of the pivotal cases across a spectrum of legal areas.

This edition of GILS is dedicated to dispute resolution in 12 jurisdictions: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Russia, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In this edition of GILS, you will find a digest of intriguing cases from various jurisdictions, carefully selected to highlight notable aspects of the legal landscape.

GRATA International team successfully represents the interests of clients at all stages of dispute resolution of various specialisations, including corporate disputes, commercial disputes, disputes with tax authorities, etc. Our lawyers have considerable experience in solving these issues in the countries where GRATA International operates.

Read GILS: Dispute Resolution

You can view individual responses from each country using the links in the list below.

List of countries and authors:

Armenia - Khoren Nasibyan, Nune Hayrapetyan, Meri Artashesyan

Azerbaijan - Sarkhan Mammadov

Belarus - Dmitry Viltovsky, Natalia Zhuk

India - Shashank Agarwal, Bhavya Khatreja, Sahil Sharma, Abhishek Taneja, Surya Pratap Sirohi

Kyrgyzstan - Aisanat Safarbek kyzy, Aibek Shamurzaev

Malaysia - Wajdi bin Mohamad

Mongolia - Bolormaa Volodya, Kherlenchimeg Soyolkhuu

Philippines - Krisanto Karlo Nicolas

Russia - Igor Stepanov, Vladislava Novokreshchenova

Türkiye - Aigerim Sabit Bıkmaz, Esra Dicle Bağlı

Turkmenistan - Ikbal Said Alaudin, Lachin Amandurdyyeva;

Uzbekistan - Irina Obukhova

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.