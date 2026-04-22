GRATA International Legal Series (GILS): Dispute Resolution (2026)

- within Environment, Real Estate and Construction and Consumer Protection topic(s)
- in Asia
The GRATA International Legal Series (the “GILS”) is a distinctive legal handbook, offering essential legal insights and practical tips for conducting business across jurisdictions where GRATA International operates.
Legal experts within the GILS framework have meticulously prepared an overview of the pivotal cases across a spectrum of legal areas.
This edition of GILS is dedicated to dispute resolution in 12 jurisdictions: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Russia, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
In this edition of GILS, you will find a digest of intriguing cases from various jurisdictions, carefully selected to highlight notable aspects of the legal landscape.
GRATA International team successfully represents the interests of clients at all stages of dispute resolution of various specialisations, including corporate disputes, commercial disputes, disputes with tax authorities, etc. Our lawyers have considerable experience in solving these issues in the countries where GRATA International operates.
You can view individual responses from each country using the links in the list below.
List of countries and authors:
Armenia - Khoren Nasibyan, Nune Hayrapetyan, Meri Artashesyan
Azerbaijan - Sarkhan Mammadov
Belarus - Dmitry Viltovsky, Natalia Zhuk
India - Shashank Agarwal, Bhavya Khatreja, Sahil Sharma, Abhishek Taneja, Surya Pratap Sirohi
Kyrgyzstan - Aisanat Safarbek kyzy, Aibek Shamurzaev
Malaysia - Wajdi bin Mohamad
Mongolia - Bolormaa Volodya, Kherlenchimeg Soyolkhuu
Philippines - Krisanto Karlo Nicolas
Russia - Igor Stepanov, Vladislava Novokreshchenova
Türkiye - Aigerim Sabit Bıkmaz, Esra Dicle Bağlı
Turkmenistan - Ikbal Said Alaudin, Lachin Amandurdyyeva;
Uzbekistan - Irina Obukhova
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.