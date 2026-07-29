Supreme Court Reaffirms The Primacy Of Consumer Jurisdiction: Admitted Consumer Complaints Cannot Be Referred To Arbitration

1. Introduction

In T.K.A. Padmanabhan v. Abhiyan Cooperative Group Housing Society Ltd.(Civil Appeal No. 10724 of 2016, decided on June 04, 2026), the Supreme Court of India ("Supreme Court") revisited the interplay between the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 ("Consumer Protection Act") and the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 ("Arbitration Act"), while considering whether a consumer complaint could be referred to arbitration solely on account of the existence of an arbitration agreement between the parties. While reaffirming the principle that the jurisdiction of consumer for a cannot be ousted merely by reason of an arbitration clause in an agreement between the parties, the Supreme Court, for the first time, accorded significant interpretative weight to the proviso to Section 12(4) of the Consumer Protection Act. The Supreme Court held that once a consumer complaint is admitted, the statutory scheme itself prohibits its transfer to another adjudicatory forum, including an arbitral tribunal. The authors, in the present case comment, seek to briefly examine the facts, findings and broader implications of this decision.

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2. Conspectus Of Facts

2.1 The appellant became a member of the respondent cooperative group housing society in January 2003 and claimed to have paid full consideration towards allotment of a residential flat. Subsequently, an allotment agreement was executed between the parties on February 27, 2004 (“Allotment Agreement”).

2.2 On August 08, 2005, the appellant filed a consumer complaint bearing No. 579 of 2005 (“Consumer Complaint”) before the District Consumer Forum at New Delhi (“District Forum”), alleging considerable delay in handing over possession of the allotted flat and seeking compensation for such deficiency in service.

2.3 Following the admission of the Consumer Complaint and issuance of notice therein, the respondent society filed an application under Section 8 of the Arbitration Act, seeking reference of the dispute to arbitration in view of the arbitration clause contained in the Allotment Agreement.

2.4 Although the District Forum initially rejected the Section 8 application vide the order dated September 21, 2005, holding that the remedy under the Consumer Protection Act was in addition to any other remedy available to an aggrieved party in law, the matter was remanded by the High Court of Delhi (“Delhi High Court”) on March 30, 2007 for fresh consideration upon the respondent’s challenge. On reconsideration, the District Forum, by the order dated July 27, 2009, allowed the respondent's Section 8 application and referred the parties to arbitration.

2.5 The appellant challenged this order before the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which dismissed the appeal on February 26, 2013, and affirmed the District Forum's order. The appellant's revision petition before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ("National Commission") was also dismissed by the impugned order dated January 4, 2016, albeit on an entirely different ground — that since the appellant had already accepted possession of the flat without protest at the time of filing the Consumer Complaint, he could no longer be regarded as a "consumer" under the Consumer Protection Act. Aggrieved thereby, the appellant then preferred the present civil appeal before the Supreme Court.

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3. Questions Of Law

3.1 The Supreme Court identified the following principal questions for consideration:

a. Whether a consumer complaint could be referred to arbitration without adjudication on merits, merely on account of an arbitration clause in the agreement between the parties;

b. Whether the proviso to Section 12(4) of the Consumer Protection Act prohibits such a reference for arbitration once a consumer complaint is admitted; and

c. Whether the National Commission was justified in dismissing the appellant’s revision petition on the ground that the appellant, having accepted possession of the flat, was not a "consumer" at the relevant time of filing the Consumer Complaint.

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4. Analysis And Findings By The Supreme Court

4.1 The Supreme Court's decision in the case rests on the following distinct, but interrelated, legal propositions:

4.2 Arbitration agreement does not oust the jurisdiction of consumer fora: The Supreme Court reiterated that the Consumer Protection Act is a beneficial legislation enacted to provide the consumers with an inexpensive, efficacious and expeditious remedy against deficiency in service. Referring to Section 3 of the Consumer Protection Act, the Supreme Court observed that the remedies available under the stature are expressly declared to be “in addition to and not in derogation of any other law”. Consequently, the mere existence of another forum or mode of adjudication does not, by itself, divest the consumer for a of their statutory jurisdiction.

4.3 Significance of the proviso to Section 12(4): An importantaspect of the judgment lies in the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the proviso to Section 12(4) of the Consumer Protection Act.The Supreme Court observed that the statutory scheme contemplates two distinct stages: (a) at the threshold, when the consumer forum determines whether the complaint deserves to be admitted, and (b) once a consumer complaint is admitted, the proviso to Section 12(4) of the Consumer Protection Act imposes a clear and unambiguous legislative restraint on transfer to any other court, tribunal, or authority constituted under any other law. The significance of this proviso lies not merely in its text but in the statutory policy it reflects — that once the consumer adjudicatory mechanism is validly invoked and the complaint admitted, the consumer cannot be driven out of that forum by an arbitration clause.

4.4 Therefore, the Supreme Court construed Sections 3 and 12(4) of the Consumer Protection Act harmoniously to hold that while Section 3 preserves the additional character of the remedy, the proviso to Section 12(4) gives procedural effect to that protection post-admission. Accordingly, the Supreme Court held that the District Forum had committed a jurisdictional error in referring the dispute to arbitration after the complaint had already been admitted.

4.5 Acceptance and receipt of possession do not extinguish the status of a “consumer”: The Supreme Court disagreed with the National Commission's dismissal of the revision petition on the ground that the appellant had ceased to be a "consumer" upon receiving possession. The Supreme Court clarified held that the Consumer Complaint did not seek delivery of possession simpliciter, but compensation for delayed in handing over possession. Such a claim necessarily arises from the period prior to the actual delivery of possession, and the subsequent receipt of possession cannot, by itself, extinguish the right of an allottee to seek adjudication of such a claim. It was observed that questions relating to delay, waiver, unconditional acceptance of possession and entitlement to compensation were disputed questions of fact requiring adjudication on merits, and could not have been foreclosed at the threshold.

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5. Conclusion

5.1 The Supreme Court held that the Consumer Complaint ought to have been adjudicated under the Consumer Protection Act and could not have been referred to arbitration merely because the allotment agreement contained an arbitration clause.

5.2 The Court further held that the National Commission erred in concluding that acceptance of possession deprived the appellant of his status as a “consumer”. Since the Consumer Complaint primarily concerned compensation for delayed possession, the entitlement of the appellant required adjudication on merits.

5.3 Having found that the consumer fora had failed to exercise the jurisdiction vested in them, the Supreme Court allowed the appeal, and set aside the orders of the District Forum, the State Commission and the National Commission. The Consumer Complaint was restored to the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Dwarka, with a direction to adjudicate the dispute on merits after granting both parties an opportunity to lead evidence.

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6. CMS INDUSLAW’s Remarks

6.1 Although the proposition that an arbitration agreement does not oust consumer jurisdiction is well settled since Fair Air Engineers Pvt. Ltd. v. N.K. Modi, (1996) 6 SCC 385 and has been authoritatively reaffirmed in Secretary, Thirumurugan Cooperative Agricultural Credit Society v. M. Lalitha, (2004) 1 SCC 305; National Seeds Corporation Ltd. v. M. Madhusudhan Reddy, (2012) 2 SCC 506 and Emaar MGF Land Ltd. v. Aftab Singh, (2019) 12 SCC 751, the present judgment meaningfully develops this jurisprudence by placing independent reliance upon the statutory framework of the Consumer Protection Act itself. In particular, the Supreme Court's interpretation of the proviso to Section 12(4) introduces an additional statutory basis for refusing reference of admitted consumer disputes to arbitration, thereby reinforcing the autonomy of the consumer adjudicatory mechanism.

6.2 The judgment also serves as a useful reminder that contractual autonomy remains subject to statutory protections enacted in public interest. By holding that arbitration agreements cannot override the legislative mandate contained in Sections 3 and 12(4) of the Consumer Protection Act, the Supreme Court reinforces the principle that statutory consumer remedies coexist with, and are not subordinated to, private dispute resolution mechanisms.