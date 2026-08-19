Enforcing Foreign Arbitral Awards In India: A Four-Step Protocol From Award To Execution

Part I built the clause. This article addresses the enforcement architecture, the Indian party’s remedies and exploitation, and the four-step protocol that counters each of them.

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Part II of a three-part series, From Clause to Court.

Note on series continuity: Part I of this series addressed the arbitration clause: the Section 2(2) proviso, seat selection, Section 9 and Section 27 retention, and the seven-element clause framework. This article assumes those drafting choices have been made and addresses what happens when the award is in hand. Every enforcement step below traces to a drafting decision in Part I. Part III addresses the public policy framework under Section 48(2)(b) and the post-Nagaraj V. Mylandla estoppel doctrine.

Executive Summary

Three practical realities determine whether a foreign award against an Indian party is worth the paper it is printed on: assets can be dissipated before a freezing order is obtained; a tactical seat challenge can delay enforcement by years; and the award-holder’s response in the first 72 hours after the award determines whether the enforcement strategy succeeds or fails.

Introduction

Part I built the clause. This article addresses the enforcement architecture, the Indian party’s remedies and exploitation, and the four-step protocol that counters each of them. Every drafting decision in Part I (the asset-based Section 9 clause, the specified forum, the issue-framing protocol) has a direct consequence at the enforcement stage. This article closes that loop. Part III addresses the doctrinal challenge: the public policy carve-out under Section 48(2)(b) and the post-Nagaraj V. Mylandla estoppel landscape.

1. The Architecture: Forum, Process, and Limitation

Foreign arbitral awards are enforced in India under Part II of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 as New York Convention awards. The enforcement forum is the Commercial Division of the High Court where the debtor’s assets are located. Asset identification is a prerequisite to choosing the forum, not a consequence of it.

The seat must be in a territory notified by the Central Government under Section 44(b). The United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, France, and Malaysia are notified. The UAE is not: a point addressed in Part I.

The Section 47 enforcement application is filed in the Commercial Division of the High Court. The Explanation to Section 47 (substituted by the 2015 Amendment) defines "Court" as the High Court with original civil jurisdiction over the subject matter of the award, the jurisdiction the court would have had if the dispute had been brought as a suit. For commercial money claims, the applicable CPC provision is Section 20, which fixes jurisdiction at the defendant's place of residence or business, or where the cause of action arises. For a corporate debtor, that means the High Court with jurisdiction over its registered office or principal place of business. Cause of action is contestable ground for enforcement petitions; registered office is not. File there.

Asset location is not a Section 47 jurisdictional factor. It becomes relevant only after the Section 49 deemed decree issues, at which point the award-holder may execute anywhere in India where assets are located.

The process is straightforward in structure. The award-holder files an application under Section 47 producing the original award and the arbitration agreement. The enforcement court may refuse only on the exhaustive grounds in Section 48. Once enforcement is granted, the award is deemed a decree under Section 49 and executed under the Civil Procedure Code. Limitation is three years from the date on which the right to apply accrues, established under Article 137 of the Limitation Act 1963. The clock runs from the award, not from a demand or refusal.

One implication follows directly from Part I. The asset-based Section 9 clause recommended there provides the procedural basis for Step 2 of the enforcement protocol: an application filed in the High Court where the assets are located, immediately upon issuance of the award. The clause is the vehicle, not the guarantee. A Section 9 freezing order requires more than an award. The prima facie case is established by the award; balance of convenience generally favours the award-holder. What the court still requires is demonstrated dissipation risk: specific evidence that assets may be transferred, encumbered, or removed before an enforcement decree is obtained. That evidence is what Step 1 of the protocol (asset mapping conducted before the award issues) must supply. A clause that excluded Section 9 entirely, or retained it without specifying the forum, leaves the award-holder without the vehicle or uncertain about the court. The drafting decision and the enforcement decision are the same decision.

2. The Award Debtor's Remedies: and Their Exploitation

The award-holder who understands the Indian party’s options before filing is better positioned than one who discovers them in reply. Three mechanisms are available. Each generates delay, cost, or both: even where enforcement ultimately succeeds.

Section 48 gives the award debtor legitimate grounds to resist enforcement. Those grounds replicate Article V of the New York Convention; India's commitment to the Convention requires that they exist. Each ground is also capable of tactical use, as a vehicle for satellite litigation unconnected to its merits. The three mechanisms below span both purposes. The award holder who can distinguish a genuine Section 48 objection from a tactical deployment of the machinery is better placed than one who treats all resistance as legitimate or all of it as vexatious.

Mechanism 1: Section 48 Resistance

Vijay Karia v Prysmian Cavi e Sistemi SRL (2020) 11 SCC 1 sorts Section 48 grounds into three tiers: discretionary party-interest grounds, mandatory-refusal jurisdictional and public-policy grounds, and a complete bar on merits review. The award holder who answers every anticipated objection inside the petition itself (not the reply) controls the pace.

The award debtor may resist enforcement on the exhaustive grounds in Section 48: incapacity of a party to the arbitration agreement under Section 48(1)(a); invalidity of the agreement under Section 48(1)(b); lack of proper notice or inability to present its case under Section 48(1)(c); excess of tribunal jurisdiction under Section 48(1)(d); irregularity in tribunal composition or procedure not in accordance with the agreement or the law of the seat under Section 48(1)(e); non-arbitrability under Section 48(2)(a); or contravention of the public policy of India under Section 48(2)(b): which by statute includes awards obtained by fraud or corruption, awards in contravention of the fundamental policy of Indian law, and awards in conflict with the most basic notions of morality or justice.

The Supreme Court in Vijay Karia v Prysmian Cavi E Sistemi SRL (2020) 11 SCC 1 organised these grounds into three categories with materially different consequences. For party-interest grounds under Section 48(1) (incapacity, invalidity, lack of notice, excess jurisdiction, procedural irregularity) the court retains discretion to enforce even where the ground is established. The statute's word is "may," and enforcement will not necessarily be refused. For jurisdictional grounds under Section 48(2)(a) and public policy grounds under Section 48(2)(b), the court has no such residual discretion; if the ground is made out, enforcement must be refused. Merits review is categorically excluded in all cases. No reappreciation of facts; no second look at the tribunal's findings.

Three strategic consequences follow for the award holder. First, the most commonly deployed category (Section 48(1) party-interest grounds) leaves discretion on the award holder's side. The award debtor bears the burden of establishing the ground; even if it does, enforcement may still be ordered. Second, the Supreme Court has said enforcement proceedings offer only one bite at the cherry: Section 50 provides no general right of appeal against an enforcement order, and Article 136 intervention should be reserved for new questions of law unsettled by the Supreme Court. The window for satellite litigation is compressed by design. Third, Vijay Karia imposed Rs 50 lakhs in costs for speculative SLP resistance. Cost risk is a constraint on tactical behaviour in well-advised cases; the award holder should invoke it expressly and early.

The practical reality remains: even exhausted Section 48 grounds generate interlocutory applications, adjournments, and written hearings before the enforcement court reaches its conclusion. The answer is preparation before filing. The award holder who files substantive written responses to every anticipated Section 48 objection as part of the enforcement petition (not in reply) controls the pace. Avitel Post Studioz Ltd v HSBC PI Holdings (Mauritius) Ltd illustrates the asymmetry at its most extreme: the Final Award issued in September 2014; the Supreme Court delivered its final word on enforcement in March 2024 (2024 INSC 242). A decade of attrition: Section 9 battles on arbitrability, Section 48 objections on non-arbitrability and arbitrator bias, contempt proceedings after deliberate non-compliance with a deposit direction, and successive SLPs, none of it founded on a meritorious objection that ultimately succeeded, but all of it effective in consuming time and value.

Mechanism 2: Tactical Seat Challenge under Section 48(3)

Section 48(3) lets the Indian court adjourn enforcement whenever a set-aside application is pending at the seat, and the statute sets no minimum merit threshold for that filing, even a last-minute challenge can trigger it. The award holder’s counter is security as a condition of adjournment, since the discretion is not automatic.

Section 48(3) allows the Indian enforcement court to adjourn proceedings if an application to set aside or suspend the award is pending before a competent authority at the seat. The award debtor files a challenge at the seat (even a weak or last-minute one) specifically to trigger this adjournment in India. The statute imposes no minimum threshold of merit on the seat challenge; the fact of filing is sufficient to invoke the Indian court's adjournment discretion.

The discretion is not automatic and it is not the award debtor's to command. The statute's word is "may," and adjournment requires the court to consider it proper. The award holder's primary tool within Section 48(3) itself is the security order: on the award holder's application, the court may require the award debtor to provide suitable security as a condition of any adjournment. The purpose of the security provision is precisely to protect against dissipation and concealment of assets during the wait, raising that risk in the context of a security application is directly on point. Raising it as a standalone ground against adjournment risks being redirected to Section 9, which is the natural home for dissipation-based interim protection.

The timing of the seat challenge is a more straightforward submission to the Indian court: a challenge filed the day enforcement proceedings are served, or after the applicable limitation period at the seat, is a timing fact that the court can weigh in exercising its discretion without entering the territory of the seat court's proceedings. Comparative authority under Article VI of the New York Convention (which Section 48(3) implements) indicates that courts internationally do consider the apparent strength or frivolity of the seat challenge as a factor, on the basis that adjournment is harder to justify where the setting-aside application is not seriously arguable. Whether an Indian court will engage on that question is uncertain: the comity principle applied by Indian courts to foreign jurisdiction proceedings, and the absence of direct Indian authority on Section 48(3) adjournment factors, make it safer to lead with timing and security, and to advance the merits argument only if the court invites it. Step 4 of the protocol in Section 3 addresses how to place that full tactical record before the Indian enforcement court.

Mechanism 3: Asset Dissipation

A Section 9 freezing order needs three elements: a prima facie case weighed against any pleaded Section 48 objections, a balance of convenience generally favouring the award holder, and specific evidence of dissipation risk, a generic assertion will not support an ex parte order. Delhi’s Bhandari Engineers disclosure framework can supplement that evidence, not substitute for it.

The most immediate risk and often the most damaging in practice. Before any Section 9 freezing order is obtained, the award debtor may transfer, encumber, mortgage, or otherwise diminish Indian assets. An enforcement decree obtained months later against dissipated assets is worthless. This is why Step 1 of the protocol is asset mapping conducted before the award issues and Step 2 is the Section 9 application immediately upon it. The sequence is not arbitrary; it reflects the order in which value is lost.

A Section 9 post-award freezing order requires three elements. The first is a prima facie case, but not simply the fact of holding an award. Where Section 9 relief is sought, or renewed, once Section 48 objections have actually been pleaded, the Supreme Court in Avitel Post Studioz Ltd v HSBC PI Holdings (2020) confirmed that the prima facie case standard is assessed by reference to the strength of the award holder's case under Section 48: a live and apparently meritorious objection weakens it, and the affidavit should meet the objection directly. At Step 2's earlier stage (immediately on the award, before the debtor has formally pleaded anything) there is nothing yet pleaded to meet. What the award holder can responsibly anticipate at that point is narrower: grounds the debtor already contested during the arbitration itself, such as a jurisdictional challenge, a notice objection, or a procedural complaint, and lost. Those are visible on the tribunal record and likely to resurface at enforcement; addressing them in the Section 9 affidavit is grounded anticipation, not speculation. A ground never raised in the arbitration has no comparable basis for anticipation, and arguing pre-emptively against an objection the debtor has not made risks supplying one. The second element is balance of convenience, this generally favours the award holder where Indian assets are at risk of dissipation pending enforcement proceedings. The third, and the element most commonly insufficient in practice, is specific dissipation risk: a history of asset transfers during the arbitration, a pattern of encumbrances, or specific evidence of intended disposal. A generic assertion that assets may be removed will not support an ex parte order.

Indian courts have developed a disclosure mechanism that operates alongside Section 9, though its settled application sits at a later stage than Step 2. The Delhi High Court's guidelines in Bhandari Engineers & Builders Pvt Ltd v Maharia Raj Joint Venture direct a judgment debtor, at the first hearing of execution proceedings, to file a detailed affidavit of assets, and restrain alienation pending compliance largely on the decree holder's request alone. That authority operates under Order XXI Rule 41 CPC once the award has become an executable decree: it belongs naturally to the execution stage that follows the enforcement order, not to Step 2's pre-decree freezing application. The same Delhi High Court guidelines note that the prescribed affidavit formats may also be directed in Section 9 proceedings, so the disclosure tool itself is portable to the earlier stage. What does not travel with it is the execution-stage principle that insufficient disclosure, standing alone, justifies restraint without separately demonstrated dissipation risk; that principle is tied to the existence of a final decree and has not been established for a pre-decree Section 9 application. However, there is no reason that the point cannot be argued for a pre-decree Section 9 application. In the author’s view, the logic remains sound even at the pre-decree Section 9 stage. At Step 2, disclosure can usefully supplement the dissipation-risk case. It does not substitute for it.

3. The Four-Step Protocol

The four-step protocol is the direct countermeasure to the mechanisms above: Steps 1 and 2 close the asset-dissipation window before it opens; Step 3 forecloses the tactical seat challenge by removing its precondition; Step 4 counters any challenge filed regardless. It assumes the clause followed Part I, Section 9 retained, the seat in a notified territory.

The three mechanisms above are not abstract risks; they are the moves an award holder should expect and plan against before the award is even issued. The steps that follow are the countermeasure to each: Step 1 and Step 2 close the window for Mechanism 3 (asset dissipation) before it opens; Step 3 and Step 4 are about prompt enforcement filing in India and countering the tactical seat challenge; and the discipline built into every step ( responses prepared before filing, not after) is the answer to the satellite-litigation risk in Mechanism 1.

The protocol assumes the arbitration clause follows Part I: specifically, that Section 9 is retained on an asset-based basis with a specified forum, and that the seat is in a Section 44(b) notified territory with a robust supervisory court. Where the clause departs from those recommendations, the relevant step is compromised, and the text says so.

Step 1: Map the Assets Before the Award Is Issued

Asset mapping is the foundation every later step depends on, and should begin during the arbitration if an award looks likely: not after. Identify Indian assets from Registrar of Companies filings, RoC charge registers, state property records, and the debtor’s financial statements, then identify the Commercial Division High Court with jurisdiction, that court is the enforcement forum.

Asset mapping is the foundation. Every subsequent step depends on it. If the dispute trajectory makes an award likely, begin during the arbitration: not after. Identify Indian assets by type, location, and approximate value. The sources are public: filings with the Registrar of Companies under the Companies Act 2013, charge registers maintained by the RoC, state-level property records and sub-registrar filings, and the Indian party's published financial statements. Identify the High Court with Commercial Division jurisdiction over those assets. That court is the enforcement forum. Without prior asset identification, the award holder cannot choose the forum, cannot draft a specific Section 9 affidavit, and cannot move promptly on any of the steps that follow.

Step 2: File a Section 9 Application Immediately on the Award

Apply for an ex parte ad interim freezing order in the High Court identified at Step 1 the moment the award issues, naming specific assets and demonstrating real dissipation risk. Osterreichischer Lloyd Seereederei (Cyprus) Ltd v Victore Ships Pvt Ltd (2026:BHC-OS:6178) confirms Section 9 jurisdiction runs until the Section 49 declaration, the window stays open from award to decree.

Speed is critical. The Indian party's ability to dissipate assets exists from the moment the award is issued, and so does the award holder's right to seek interim protection under Section 9. Apply for an ex parte ad interim freezing order in the High Court identified at Step 1. The affidavit must identify specific assets by description and location and must demonstrate a real risk of dissipation: a history of asset transfers during the arbitration, a pattern of encumbrances, or specific evidence of intended disposal; a generic assertion will not support an ex parte order. Where the debtor has already contested a ground during the arbitration itself (jurisdiction, notice, procedure) addressing it in the affidavit strengthens the prima facie case for relief; a ground never raised at the tribunal has no comparable footing at this stage. The Bombay High Court's confirmation in Osterreichischer Lloyd Seereederei (Cyprus) Ltd v Victore Ships Pvt Ltd (2026:BHC-OS:6178) that Section 9 jurisdiction continues until the Section 49 declaration (and is not cut off merely by the filing of a Part II enforcement petition) means the protective window is open from the award until the decree, provided the clause retained Section 9 and specified the forum.

If Section 9 was excluded in the arbitration clause, the alternatives are weaker. An injunction under Order XXXIX CPC requires an independent suit, which adds time and a separate cause of action. A freezing order obtained from the seat court has no direct route to execution in India: an interim or interlocutory order does not meet the definition of a "foreign judgment" under Sections 13 and 44A CPC, which require finality, so it cannot be executed here as a decree. The award holder would instead have to file a fresh civil suit in India to enforce the right the foreign order created, a second proceeding, not a shortcut. The practical reality is that an award holder without Section 9 has no reliable mechanism to freeze Indian assets between the award and the enforcement decree. This is the cost of the drafting choice identified in Part I.

Step 3: File for Enforcement in India Promptly, Without Waiting on the Seat

Filing the Section 47 application before the debtor files any seat challenge forecloses the Section 48(3) adjournment route, since no application is yet pending to trigger it. Where the debtor challenged at the seat and lost, Nagaraj V. Mylandla v PI Opportunities Fund-I (2026 INSC 298) creates transnational issue estoppel, the petition should plead that determination directly.

Two things govern the timing of this filing.

First, the seat's set-aside clock. The debtor's right to challenge the award at the seat is time-barred automatically, on a period and trigger that vary by seat: under a Model Law seat such as Singapore, three months from receipt of the award (Article 34(3)); under English law, 28 days from the date of the award itself, not from receipt (Section 70(3), Arbitration Act 1996). Other seats fix their own periods on their own triggers; Singapore and London are used here only as illustration. The award holder files nothing to start this clock and cannot stop it, it runs from the award itself. But it must be tracked, because it controls the debtor's access to the one delay mechanism that matters in India. Under Section 48(3) of the Act, the enforcement court may adjourn only if a set-aside or suspension application is pending at the seat. If the award holder files for enforcement in India before the debtor has filed any seat challenge, there is no pending application, and the Section 48(3) adjournment route is simply not open at the moment of filing. Speed removes the mechanism by foreclosing its precondition. This is the direct counter to Mechanism 2: do not wait for the seat-challenge window to expire before filing in India, file into the gap before the debtor occupies it.

Second, the estoppel position. Where the debtor has challenged at the seat and lost, that determination generates transnational issue estoppel under Nagaraj V. Mylandla v PI Opportunities Fund-I (2026 INSC 298): the issues decided at the seat cannot be reopened under Section 48 in India, and a factual issue cannot be relabelled as a public policy objection to escape the bar. This protection comes from the debtor's failed seat challenge, not from any filing by the award holder. The award holder's task is to plead it, where the debtor challenged at the seat and lost, the Indian enforcement petition should put the seat court's determination on record and invoke Nagaraj directly against any attempt to re-agitate those issues.

One asset-driven exception sits outside this sequence. Where Step 1's asset mapping locates debtor assets at the seat jurisdiction itself, a separate enforcement filing there is warranted to reach those assets: for instance, under Section 19 of the IAA for a Singapore-seated award, or Section 66 of the Arbitration Act 1996 for a London-seated award. That is a parallel track driven by where the assets are, not a step in the Indian enforcement sequence, and it has no bearing on enforcement against Indian assets, which runs exclusively through Part II of the Act regardless of what the seat court does.

Step 4: Counter the Tactical Seat Challenge

Where the debtor files a last-minute seat challenge to trigger Section 48(3), the submission should place on record the challenge’s timing relative to the enforcement filing, the weakness of its grounds, and the dissipation risk an unsecured adjournment creates. The objective is not to block discretion, but to ensure the court exercises it on the full tactical record.

If the Indian party does file a last-minute challenge at the seat, specifically to trigger Section 48(3) in India, the response runs before the Indian enforcement court.

At the Indian enforcement court: apply under Section 48(3) arguing that the seat challenge is tactical, was filed at the last moment or after the ordinary limitation period, and that security should be required as a condition of any adjournment. The Indian court’s discretion under Section 48(3) is not automatic, it may refuse adjournment or grant it on terms. The award-holder’s submission should place on record the timing of the seat challenge relative to the enforcement filing, the grounds of the seat challenge and their apparent weakness, and the dissipation risk that any adjournment without security creates. The objective is not to prevent the Indian court from exercising discretion. It is to ensure the court exercises it on a full record of the tactical context.

4. Closing the Loop to Part I

Every enforcement difficulty identified in this article traces to a decision made or avoided at the contract stage. The seven clause elements in Part I are not abstract drafting exercises, they are enforcement infrastructure.

Seat selection determines the quality of the seat court’s determination and therefore the estoppel weight it carries in India after Nagaraj V. Mylandla. A Singapore High Court or English Commercial Court determination is harder for an Indian enforcement court to look behind than one from a less-developed supervisory jurisdiction. The seat recommendation in Part I (Singapore as primary, London as secondary) is an enforcement recommendation, not merely a procedural one.

Section 9 retention determines whether Step 2 of the protocol is available at all. The asset-based clause in Part I, Element 3 directly enables the freezing order that protects Indian assets between the award and the enforcement decree. An excluded Section 9 leaves the award-holder with no reliable Indian mechanism to prevent dissipation. The clause is the enforcement tool.

The issue-framing protocol in Part I, Element 4 determines the quality of the tribunal record on which Step 3 depends. A record where issues were framed before evidence was filed, put to both parties, and argued on a consolidated issue list produces a seat court determination harder to challenge than one where the tribunal decided issues neither party addressed in evidence. A clean record is built by the clause, not by the tribunal’s discretion.

The informed-choice clause in Part I, Element 7 forecloses one category of Section 48(2)(b) objection: the argument that the foreign law outcome violates Indian public policy simply because it differs from what Indian law would produce. A party that expressly acknowledged the foreign seat, the foreign governing law, and their consequences for the application of the Act cannot credibly advance this argument. The clause does not waive public policy, that cannot be contracted out of. It eliminates the opportunistic version of the objection.

Bridge to Part III

The four-step protocol assumes enforcement proceeds on the merits. Part III addresses the last surviving defence: public policy under Section 48(2)(b), what Nagaraj V. Mylandla estops, and a proposed two-stage filter grounded in private international law that separates the objections which survive from those the gate now closes.

Part III maps the public policy progression from Renusagar to Nagaraj V. Mylandla and identifies the core problem: no Indian court has ever positively defined the fundamental policy of Indian law. It then proposes a two-stage filter. The first stage is the Nagaraj estoppel gate; the second is a substantive test drawn from private international law and its doctrine of overriding mandatory rules. The filter is applied to the three fact patterns that credibly survive it, and the unresolved question of the debtor who stays entirely silent at the seat is addressed there as well. The arbitration clause is the foundation. The enforcement protocol is the structure. Part III is the roof.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.