Arbitration Awards On The Clock: Legal And Practical Implications Of Delayed Awards

Arbitration has long been heralded as the faster, more flexible alternative to litigation. Parties choose it to avoid the procedural labyrinths and backlog of national courts, expecting a swift resolution delivered by subject-matter experts. Yet in practice, arbitration often fails to live up to this promise. Tribunals may take months, or even years, after the close of hearings to deliver their awards.

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Introduction: The Broken Promise of Speed

Arbitration has long been heralded as the faster, more flexible alternative to litigation. Parties choose it to avoid the procedural labyrinths and backlog of national courts, expecting a swift resolution delivered by subject-matter experts. Yet in practice, arbitration often fails to live up to this promise. Tribunals may take months, or even years, after the close of hearings to deliver their awards. These delays not only frustrate commercial expectations but also raise serious legal questions: when does the limitation period to challenge or enforce an award begin? Does excessive delay undermine the validity of the award itself? And can delay amount to a violation of public policy?

The issue of delayed arbitral awards is not merely procedural. It strikes at the very foundation of arbitration as a dispute resolution mechanism. In recent years, Indian courts, along with other jurisdictions, have been forced to confront the corrosive effects of inordinate delay, balancing the need for finality with principles of fairness and efficiency. This article examines the legal and practical implications of delayed arbitral awards, analyzing case law, statutory timelines, institutional rules, and international perspectives. It argues that while delay alone may not always suffice to vitiate an award, unexplained and prejudicial delay erodes arbitral legitimacy and increasingly warrants judicial intervention.

B. When Does the Clock Start Ticking? The Question of Delivery

One of the most significant legal implications of delayed arbitral awards concerns the computation of limitation periods. The starting point for challenges under Section 34 of the Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, hinges on the delivery of the award. But what constitutes “delivery,” particularly when the State is involved, has been a contentious issue. In M/s Motilal Agarwala v. State of West Bengal, the Supreme Court of India1 decisively addressed this question. The dispute arose from an arbitral award in favor of a contractor. An Assistant Engineer collected a signed copy of the award on the day it was pronounced, but the Secretary of the Irrigation Department, the officer empowered to decide whether to challenge the award, did not receive it. When the State later attempted to challenge the award, the contractor argued that the 90-day limitation had already lapsed, counting from the date the Assistant Engineer obtained the award.

Rejecting this argument, the Supreme Court reaffirmed that limitation for the State begins only when the competent authority receives the signed award.2The Court stressed that Section 31(5) requires delivery “to each party,” and in the context of government, the “party” is the officer who has both knowledge and authority to act on the award. Delivery to a subordinate official who lacks such authority does not trigger limitation.

This judgment reinforces a crucial principle, delivery is not a mere formality, but a substantive act that ensures parties are meaningfully placed to exercise their rights. By clarifying this, the Court sought to strike a balance between the rigors of limitation and the realities of bureaucratic functioning. At the same time, it implicitly underscored that delayed communication of awards within government structures can prolong disputes, undermining arbitration’s efficiency.

C. Delay as a Ground for Setting Aside Awards

The second question concerns whether undue delay in pronouncing an award renders it vulnerable to annulment. Across jurisdictions, courts have struggled to define when delay crosses from inconvenience into illegality. Indian jurisprudence reflects a mixed approach. In Harji Engineering Works v. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., the Delhi High Court set aside an award delivered three years after hearings concluded.3 The Court reasoned that such an abnormal delay naturally prejudiced the parties, as the arbitrator could no longer reliably recall the arguments. Similarly, in BWL Ltd. v. Union of India and CRPF v. Fibroplast Marine, awards were annulled on the sole ground of excessive delay.4

Yet in Peak Chemicals v. National Aluminium Co. Ltd., the Delhi High Court took a different view, holding that delay alone was insufficient.5 Unless the delay resulted in illegality or substantial injustice, the award could not be annulled. This approach was echoed in Union of India v. NIKO Resources Ltd., where a four-year delay was not by itself fatal, though the award was ultimately set aside for patent illegality.6

This divergence illustrates the judicial struggle: should delay be treated as inherently prejudicial, or must it be accompanied by demonstrable harm? While the latter view has gained traction, courts increasingly recognize that unexplained delay itself may amount to denial of natural justice, particularly when it undermines confidence in the integrity of the process.

D. Delay, Due Process, and Public Policy

Delays in arbitral awards also raise the specter of public policy violations. In India, Section 34(2)(b)(ii) permits annulment if an award is contrary to the “public policy of India.” Traditionally, this provision has been narrowly construed. Yet courts have begun to view inordinate delay as a violation of the most basic notions of justice.

A striking illustration of how Indian courts are increasingly intolerant of inordinate delay is the decision of the Delhi High Court in GL Litmus Events Pvt. Ltd. v. Delhi Development Authority (2025).7 The dispute arose out of contracts connected to the Commonwealth Games 2010, where GL Litmus Events was engaged to provide temporary accommodation facilities at the Games Village. Arbitration was invoked in 2013, but after multiple changes in arbitrators, the final tribunal was constituted only in 2015. The proceedings themselves were protracted, and although hearings concluded in September 2015, the award was not delivered until November 2017, nearly two years later.

The petitioner challenged the award under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, arguing that the nineteen-month unexplained delay between the conclusion of arguments and the pronouncement of the award violated natural justice and the public policy of India. It was submitted that such delay undermined the arbitrator’s ability to recall oral submissions, disregarded party equality, and eroded faith in the arbitral process. The Delhi Development Authority countered that the complexity and volume of the record justified the delay, and that delay alone is not a ground to set aside an award.

In a detailed judgment, the Court emphasized that arbitration under the Act is intended to provide “efficacious and time-bound resolution.” Relying on earlier Supreme Court observations in Anil Rai v. State of Bihar⁵ and Ravindra Pratap Shahi v. State of U.P.,8 the Court reaffirmed that the principle of “justice delayed is justice denied” applies as much to arbitral proceedings as to judicial ones. Crucially, the Court noted that parties had repeatedly urged the arbitrator to deliver the award, sending letters reflecting their growing anxiety and diminishing faith in the process.9

The Court distinguished earlier cases such as Union of India v. NIKO Resources and Peak Chemicals v. NALCO, where awards were not annulled solely on grounds of delay. In those cases, either there were external factors justifying the delay or no prejudice could be shown. In contrast, in GL Litmus, the arbitrator provided no explanation at all for the prolonged interval. The absence of reasons, coupled with the parties’ documented concerns, led the Court to conclude that the award was contrary to the public policy of India under Section 34(2)(b)(ii), as it violated “the most basic notions of justice.”

This case thus marks a turning point in Indian arbitral jurisprudence. By setting aside an award solely on the ground of unexplained delay, the Court signaled a stricter standard of accountability for arbitrators. It reinforces the view that delay is not a neutral procedural irregularity but can itself constitute substantive injustice. The decision is also a cautionary tale for tribunals: efficiency is not aspirational but integral to arbitral legitimacy.

By treating unexplained delay as a public policy violation, Indian courts have sent a clear signal: efficiency is not optional but intrinsic to arbitration. This aligns with global developments. French courts have annulled awards even for minor deadline breaches.10 In Switzerland, the Federal Supreme Court annulled an award delivered a single day late (X v. Z, 2014).11 Conversely, courts in Germany and the United States adopt a more pragmatic approach, requiring proof of prejudice before delay can justify annulment.12 What unites these diverse approaches is the recognition that delay undermines trust in arbitration. Whether treated as procedural irregularity, due process violation, or breach of public policy, delay increasingly emerges as a serious threat to arbitral legitimacy.

E. Statutory Timelines and Institutional Innovations

Recognizing the dangers of delay, legislatures and arbitral institutions have introduced explicit timelines. In India, the 2016 amendment to the Arbitration Act inserted Section 29A, mandating that awards be delivered within 12 months of reference, extendable by six months with party consent.13 Further extensions require court approval, and tribunals that delay risk termination or fee reduction. This reflects legislative impatience with protracted arbitrations. Other jurisdictions adopt similar measures. Turkish law requires awards within one year; Taiwan mandates six months (extendable by three); Egypt sets a twelve-month limit, with possible extension. Syrian law even allows parties to sue arbitrators for damages caused by delay.14

Institutional rules also play a role. The ICC requires awards within six months of the final hearing and imposes fee reductions of 5–20% for unjustified delay.15 The Kuala Lumpur Regional Centre for Arbitration (KLRCA) requires delivery within three months of closing submissions. Taiwan’s Chinese Arbitration Association uses reputational sanctions, publishing the names of arbitrators who delay. The American Arbitration Association requires delivery within 30 days of closing, though it interprets this flexibly.16 These frameworks demonstrate a global consensus: time limits are essential to preserve arbitration’s credibility, though flexibility remains necessary for complex disputes.

F. The Practical Dilemmas of Strict Deadlines

While statutory and institutional timelines promote efficiency, they also create practical difficulties. Fixed deadlines risk imposing a “one-size-fits-all” model on disputes of varying complexity. A straightforward sales contract dispute may be resolved in months, but a large infrastructure arbitration involving voluminous evidence may require years. Rigid deadlines may force arbitrators to rush, compromising reasoning and due process. Moreover, requiring court approval for extensions undermines arbitration’s promise of autonomy. In India, applications under Section 29A reintroduce judicial supervision, ironically increasing the very court interference arbitration sought to avoid.

Strict deadlines also risk reconstitution of tribunals, restarting proceedings and adding costs. Arbitrators themselves may be reluctant to accept complex cases if they face reputational penalties or fee reductions for delays beyond their control. Tactical parties may even exploit deadlines, deliberately prolonging hearings to force expiration of mandates. In short, while timelines are necessary, they can generate inefficiency and injustice if applied without nuance.

G. Towards a Culture of Timeliness

The challenge, then, is to design systems that enforce timeliness without sacrificing quality. Several reforms offer promise.

First, parties should be encouraged to negotiate bespoke timelines in their arbitration agreements, tailored to the nature of anticipated disputes. Second, tribunals should be empowered to grant reasonable extensions without constant court involvement, provided they record justifications. Third, interim deadlines for stages, pleadings, hearings, award drafting, can improve discipline. Fourth, expedited procedures like India’s Section 29B fast-track arbitration should be expanded for simpler disputes. Fifth, financial incentives, such as the ICC’s fee adjustments, should be more widely adopted. Finally, digital tools, including AI-assisted drafting and electronic case management, can streamline award writing without compromising substance. These reforms collectively signal a shift from treating delay as a post facto problem to embedding efficiency into the arbitration process.

H. Conclusion: The Pulse of Arbitration

Delayed arbitral awards undermine the very premise of arbitration as a time-efficient, party-driven process. While courts have historically hesitated to annul awards solely for delay, recent jurisprudence in India and abroad reflects growing intolerance for unexplained and excessive delays. Statutory timelines and institutional rules attempt to curb delay, but they must be applied flexibly to avoid sacrificing due process and quality.

As the Supreme Court of India reminded in Motilal Agarwala, delivery of awards is not a technicality but the moment that triggers rights and remedies. As the Delhi High Court declared in GL Litmus, unexplained delay is antithetical to justice itself.

The message is clear, in arbitration, time is not incidental, it is central. The clock is not a background feature of arbitral procedure; it is the heartbeat of arbitral justice. Ensuring timely awards is not simply about efficiency but about preserving arbitration’s legitimacy as a credible alternative to litigation. The future of arbitration lies in finding the delicate balance between speed and fairness, between deadlines and deliberation. Only then can arbitration truly fulfill its promise as justice on time.

Footnotes

1 M/s Motilal Agarwala v. State of West Bengal & Anr., 2025 INSC 1062 (India).

2 Id.; see also State of Maharashtra v. ARK Builders (P) Ltd., (2011) 4 SCC 616 (India).

3 Harji Engineering Works v. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., 2008 (4) Arb LR 199 (Delhi HC).

4 BWL Ltd. v. Union of India, MANU/DE/2914/2012 (Delhi HC); CRPF v. Fibroplast Marine (P) Ltd., MANU/DE/2531/2008 (Delhi HC).

5 Peak Chemicals v. National Aluminium Co. Ltd., MANU/DE/0356/2012 (Delhi HC).

6 Union of India v. NIKO Resources Ltd., MANU/DE/2914/2012 (Delhi HC).

7 GL Litmus Events Pvt. Ltd. v. Delhi Development Authority, OMP (Comm.) 56/2018 (Delhi HC, Sept. 4, 2025).

8 Anil Rai v. State of Bihar, (2001) 7 SCC 318 (India).

9 Ravindra Pratap Shahi v. State of U.P., (2021) 14 SCC 1 (India).

10 Dubois & Vanderwalle v. Boots Frites, Cour d’Appel, Paris, Sept. 22, 1995.

11 X v. Z, Swiss Federal Tribunal, Case No. 4A_490/2013 (Jan. 28, 2014).

12 Hasbro Inc. v. Catalyst USA, Inc., 367 F.3d 689 (7th Cir. 2004).

13 Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Act, No. 3 of 2016, § 29A (India).

14 Egyptian Arbitration Law, Law No. 27 of 1994, art. 45; Turkish International Arbitration Law, Law No. 4686 of 2001, art. 10(B).

15 International Chamber of Commerce Arbitration Rules, art. 30 (2017).

16 American Arbitration Association Commercial Arbitration Rules, R-41 (2013).

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