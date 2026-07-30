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Article Summary
Disclosure of evidence is one of the most important obligations in Queensland civil litigation. Under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), parties must disclose documents in their possession or control that are directly relevant to disputed allegations, including documents that assist the opposing party.
The obligation arises automatically in most proceedings commenced by claim, continues until the proceeding is finally decided, and extends to electronic records such as emails, text messages, spreadsheets, photographs and other digital documents.
This expert guide explains when the duty of disclosure applies, which documents must be disclosed, what “possession”, “control” and “direct relevance” mean, how privilege affects disclosure, the treatment of expert reports and electronic evidence, the procedural steps under the UCPR, and the court’s powers to limit, defer or order further disclosure.
It also examines the principal Queensland authorities governing disclosure, including Village/Nine Network v Mercantile Mutual, Menkens v Wintour, Expense Reduction Analysts v Armstrong, Hearne v Street, Golden Vision, Mango Boulevard and other leading decisions.
The article also explains the practical consequences of failing to comply with disclosure obligations, including exclusion of evidence, adverse costs orders, contempt, stays of proceedings, dismissal or judgment, together with the continuing obligation to disclose newly discovered documents and the restrictions on using disclosed material outside the litigation.
Whether you are commencing proceedings, defending a claim or managing complex commercial litigation, this guide provides a comprehensive explanation of disclosure of evidence in Queensland and the practical steps required to comply with the UCPR while avoiding costly procedural mistakes.
Disclosure of Evidence in Queensland: Duties, Documents and Consequences
In Queensland civil proceedings, disclosure of evidence generally requires each party to identify and provide access to documents in its possession or control that are directly relevant to disputed allegations. This matters because contemporaneous emails, messages, contracts and financial records can confirm or undermine a pleaded case before any witness enters the courtroom. The most important risk is that the duty continues until the proceeding is decided: non-disclosure can result in costs orders, contempt, exclusion of the document or, in serious cases, judgment or dismissal.
The process is not limited to assembling documents that support a party’s position. Rules 210 and 211 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) create a pleadings-driven obligation that can extend to adverse documents and electronic records located after initial disclosure. In practice, the most damaging problems often arise when relevant material is preserved too late, searches are confined to obvious files, or a client assumes that an inconvenient document can be withheld because the opposing party does not know it exists.
If you are facing legal action, considering commencing proceedings or require advice about your disclosure obligations, contact us for a free 30-minute consultation with one of our experienced commercial litigation lawyers. We can help you understand the process and protect your legal position.
What Does “Disclosure of Evidence” Mean in Queensland?
Understanding the procedural meaning of disclosure of evidence is important because it determines both the material that must be exchanged and the limits of a party’s obligations.
Disclosure of Evidence Is Primarily About Documents
In Queensland civil litigation, disclosure is the process by which parties identify and provide access to relevant documents. Rule 210 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) defines disclosure as the delivery or production of documents in accordance with the disclosure rules. It does not require a party to reveal every witness, argument or piece of evidence it may later rely upon.
The term “document” is broader than paper records. It can include emails, messages, photographs, recordings, spreadsheets and information stored electronically. The precise scope depends on whether the material is within the party’s possession or control and directly relevant to an allegation in issue.
Disclosure can occur by delivering a list of documents and providing requested copies, or by producing documents for inspection. These alternative methods were examined in Shannon & Anor v Park Equipment Pty Ltd [2006] QSC 284.
Where relevant documents are held by someone outside the proceeding, non-party disclosure in Queensland may provide a separate process for obtaining them.
Disclosure of Evidence Is Not the Same as Proving the Case
A disclosed document does not automatically become evidence at trial. Disclosure gives the opposing party an opportunity to inspect relevant material, assess its significance and prepare its case. Questions of authenticity, admissibility and evidentiary weight are determined separately.
A document may therefore require disclosure even though it is later excluded from evidence. Conversely, a party that fails to disclose a relevant document may be prevented from relying on it without the court’s leave. In practice, treating disclosure as merely an exchange of intended trial exhibits is a serious mistake: its scope is determined by the disputed allegations and the governing rules, not by which documents a party ultimately wants the court to see.
When Does the Duty of Disclosure Apply in Queensland?
The application and timing of the disclosure rules depend on how the proceeding was commenced, the orders already made and whether the issues have been defined by pleadings.
Claims and Proceedings Started by Application
Chapter 7, Part 2 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) ordinarily applies to proceedings started by claim. It does not automatically apply to proceedings started by application, although r 209 permits the court to direct that it apply.
This distinction matters because an application proceeding may not contain pleadings that clearly identify the allegations in issue. Where disclosure is appropriate, the court may therefore make a targeted order identifying particular documents, issues or document classes instead of imposing an unrestricted disclosure process.
Does disclosure of evidence automatically apply to every Queensland civil proceeding?
No. The ordinary party-disclosure regime generally applies to proceedings started by claim. A proceeding started by application requires a direction from the court. Different requirements may also apply in specialist courts, tribunals, personal injury proceedings and matters governed by court-specific practice directions.
A common procedural mistake is to assume that filing an application creates an immediate entitlement to inspect the respondent’s documents. Before demanding disclosure, the party must confirm that Chapter 7 applies or obtain an appropriate direction from the court.
The Duty Arises Automatically and Continues
Where the disclosure regime applies, r 211 imposes the duty automatically. A party does not ordinarily need to receive a notice before becoming responsible for identifying and disclosing documents within the rule.
The obligation continues until the proceeding is decided. An allegation remains in issue until it is admitted, withdrawn, struck out or otherwise disposed of. This means the disclosure exercise cannot safely be treated as a single administrative event completed after pleadings close.
If a relevant document is later located or comes into a party’s possession or control, r 214(2)(d) ordinarily requires it to be disclosed within seven days. In practice, this is why parties should continue monitoring new correspondence, recovered archives, expert material and documents obtained during the proceeding rather than waiting until trial preparation exposes an earlier omission.
What Documents Must Be Disclosed in Queensland Civil Proceedings?
The duty of disclosure is limited by three connected requirements. The material must be a document, it must be in the party’s possession or control, and it must be directly relevant to an allegation in issue. Each requirement must be satisfied before r 211 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) applies.
|Question
|What to consider
|Likely result
|Is the material a “document”?
|Documents include paper records, emails, messages, photographs, recordings, spreadsheets and other electronic information.
|If yes, continue to the next question.
|Is it in the party’s possession or control?
|Consider physical custody, electronic access and whether the party has a presently enforceable right to inspect or obtain it.
|If neither possession nor control exists, the ordinary duty under r 211 may not apply.
|Is it directly relevant to an allegation in issue?
|Ask whether the document tends to prove or disprove a disputed allegation identified by the pleadings. General background relevance is insufficient.
|If directly relevant, the document is potentially disclosable.
|Is the document privileged?
|Consider legal professional privilege, without-prejudice privilege and any applicable statutory or public interest protection.
|A validly privileged document may be withheld but should be identified in the privilege list.
|Is it relevant only to credit?
|Determine whether the document concerns only a witness’s credibility rather than a substantive allegation.
|Documents relevant only to credit are ordinarily excluded by r 212.
|Is it merely an identical duplicate?
|Check for annotations, altered attachments, different headers, metadata or other material variations.
|A genuinely identical additional copy ordinarily need not be disclosed.
|Is it an expert’s statement or report?
|Rule 212(2) removes privilege from documents consisting of an expert’s statement or report, potentially including drafts.
|The document may require disclosure despite otherwise attracting privilege.
|Was it found after initial disclosure?
|The disclosure duty continues until the proceeding is decided.
|A later-located relevant document must ordinarily be disclosed within seven days.
Possession or Control
Possession ordinarily covers documents physically or electronically held by a party. Control ordinarily concerns whether the party has a presently enforceable right to inspect or obtain the document. Whether such a right exists may depend on the relevant contractual, agency, employment, corporate or custodial arrangements. A mere ability to ask an independent third party for a document, or to obtain it through a separate statutory or court process, does not of itself place the document under the party’s control.
Depending on the circumstances, this may include documents stored:
- On company servers, shared drives and cloud platforms;
- In business or personal email accounts used for the relevant transaction;
- On devices belonging to employees or officers;
- By an agent required to provide records to the party;
- In an external accounting or document-management system.
A document does not necessarily fall within a party’s control merely because it could be requested from a government agency, bank or other third party. The relevant question is whether the party has a presently enforceable right to inspect or obtain it, rather than whether another legal procedure could eventually compel its production.
In practice, searches confined to a director’s inbox frequently miss attachments saved elsewhere, communications maintained by employees and records held in shared systems. Identifying the relevant custodians and information sources is therefore as important as reviewing the documents ultimately collected.
Direct Relevance to an Allegation in Issue
A document is directly relevant where it tends to prove or disprove an allegation genuinely in issue. The starting point is therefore the pleadings and particulars in Queensland civil litigation, not a general search for anything connected with the parties or transaction.
In Village/Nine Network & Ors v Mercantile Mutual [1999] QCA 276, Pincus JA explained at [7]:
The law in this State differs from that laid down by Brett LJ in Compagnie Financiere du Pacifique v Peruvian Guano Co (1882) 11 QBD 55, in that if a document is not “directly relevant” to an allegation in issue it need not be disclosed.
This narrower test prevents disclosure from becoming an unrestricted investigation. It is insufficient that a document might reveal something interesting, provide background or lead to another possible inquiry. However, a document need not conclusively establish an allegation. A tendency to prove or disprove the allegation may be enough.
The pleadings must be reviewed as they change. An amended defence or counterclaim may bring additional documents within scope, while admissions under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules may remove allegations from dispute and narrow the disclosure exercise.
Electronic Documents and Metadata
The definition of document is technologically broad. Section 36 and sch 1 of the Acts Interpretation Act 1954 (Qld) recognise records of information however recorded, including electronic documents.
Potentially disclosable material may include:
- Emails and attachments;
- Text and messaging-app conversations;
- Photographs, audio and video recordings;
- Spreadsheets and accounting exports;
- Draft agreements and tracked changes;
- Database records;
- Native electronic files and relevant metadata.
In Menkens v Wintour [2006] QSC 342, the Court treated emails, image files and sound files stored electronically as capable of falling within the disclosure regime. This makes the preservation of electronic evidence commercially important from the outset. Converting every file to a flat PDF too early may remove metadata, comments or revision history that later becomes relevant.
Documents Containing Relevant and Irrelevant Information
A party should not assume that irrelevant portions of an otherwise disclosable document may always be redacted. Removing material can alter context, interrupt an email chain or make the remaining information difficult to understand.
Menkens v Wintour [2006] QSC 342 also demonstrates that redaction requires attention to whether the removed material contributes to the document’s relevance, affects the meaning of the remaining content or engages substantial privacy or confidentiality interests. Confidentiality alone does not create legal professional privilege.
In practice, excessive redaction often causes avoidable disputes because the receiving party cannot tell whether context has been removed or privileged material protected. Each redaction should therefore have an identifiable basis capable of being explained if challenged.
Which Documents Are Excluded or Protected From Disclosure of Evidence?
Not every directly relevant document must be produced. Rule 212 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) excludes particular categories, although the basis for withholding a document must be assessed carefully.
Privileged Documents
A document subject to a valid claim of privilege is ordinarily protected from inspection or production, although it must generally still be identified in the list of documents as a document over which privilege is claimed. The principal categories include legal professional privilege, without-prejudice privilege, privilege against self-incrimination and applicable statutory or public interest protections.
Are confidential documents exempt from disclosure of evidence?
No. Commercial sensitivity, privacy or a “confidential” label does not automatically protect a document. If the document is directly relevant and no privilege applies, it may still require disclosure. Confidentiality concerns may instead be managed through redaction, restricted access or protective court orders.
A valid claim of legal professional privilege in Queensland generally depends on confidential communications or documents created for the dominant purpose of obtaining legal advice or use in existing or anticipated litigation. Copying a lawyer into routine commercial correspondence does not necessarily establish privilege.
Challenging Privilege
If another party challenges a privilege claim, r 213 requires the party maintaining it to file and serve an affidavit within seven days. The affidavit must be made by someone who knows the facts supporting the claim. The court may inspect the document under r 223(5) when determining the objection.
Privilege should therefore be reviewed before documents are exchanged, not asserted retrospectively after sensitive material has been produced.
Credit, Duplicate Documents and Expert Reports
Rule 212 also excludes documents relevant only to credit and additional copies containing no material variation. A copy with annotations, different attachments or transmission information may nevertheless require separate disclosure.
Queensland adopts a distinctive position concerning expert evidence in civil litigation. Under r 212(2), a document consisting of an expert’s statement or report is not privileged from disclosure, potentially including a draft report. In Enkelmann & Ors v Stewart & Anor [2023] QCA 155, the Court of Appeal confirmed that this exception does not automatically extend to every solicitor’s file note recording an expert’s opinion. The character of the document remains critical.
Inadvertent Disclosure
Accidental production does not necessarily waive privilege. In Expense Reduction Analysts Group Pty Ltd v Armstrong Strategic Management and Marketing Pty Limited [2013] HCA 46, the High Court confirmed that an obvious disclosure mistake should ordinarily be corrected promptly rather than exploited.
The obligations do not rest only with the party that made the mistake. Rule 31 of the Australian Solicitors Conduct Rules 2012 addresses material that a solicitor knows or reasonably suspects is confidential and was inadvertently disclosed. Unless the solicitor is otherwise permitted or compelled by law to use the material, the receiving solicitor must not read or use it, must notify the sender and must return, destroy or delete it as appropriate. Inadvertent disclosure should therefore be addressed immediately rather than treated as a tactical opportunity.
How Does the Disclosure Process Work Under the UCPR?
Effective disclosure begins with preservation and issue-based collection, followed by review, listing and production. Treating it as a last-minute exchange of PDFs increases the risk of omissions, privilege errors and unnecessary cost.
|Stage
|Required action
|Usual deadline
|Proceeding commenced
|Confirm whether Chapter 7, Part 2 applies. Proceedings started by application may require a court direction.
|As early as possible
|Pleadings developed
|Preserve potentially relevant paper and electronic records and identify likely document sources.
|Do not wait until pleadings close
|Pleadings close
|Prepare and deliver the Form 19 list identifying disclosable documents and documents subject to privilege claims.
|Ordinarily within 28 days
|Summary judgment application
|If an application made within 28 days after pleadings close does not dispose of the entire proceeding, deliver the list after it is decided.
|Within 28 days after the decision
|Further or amended pleading
|Identify any additional documents brought within the disclosure obligation by the changed allegations.
|Within 28 days after delivery of the pleading
|Copies requested
|Deliver copies of listed non-privileged documents requested by another party.
|Within 14 days after the request
|New document obtained or located
|Give supplementary disclosure of a document that later comes into the party’s possession or control or is subsequently found.
|Within seven days
|Privilege claim challenged
|File and serve an affidavit stating the basis of the privilege claim, made by someone who knows the relevant facts.
|Within seven days after the challenge
|Trial preparation
|Recheck continuing disclosure, prepare the solicitor’s certificate and ensure required originals can be produced.
|Before trial, subject to applicable orders
Step 1: Preserve and Collect Relevant Documents
When litigation is reasonably anticipated, prudent parties should take prompt steps to preserve potentially relevant records across email accounts, devices, shared drives, cloud platforms, accounting systems and physical files. Once a proceeding is commenced and the disclosure regime applies, preservation is also necessary to ensure meaningful compliance with the continuing disclosure duty. Routine deletion and account closures may otherwise remove important evidence.
The Rules do not expressly prescribe a universal “litigation hold”, but preservation is a practical consequence of the continuing disclosure duty and the court’s power to investigate missing documents.
Step 2: Review Documents Against the Pleadings
Documents should be reviewed by reference to the disputed allegations, not merely broad subject matter. The review should separate directly relevant documents, privileged material, duplicates, credit-only documents and records relating only to damages.
This stage must include adverse documents. In practice, disclosure problems often arise when a client provides a curated file supporting its position rather than access to the underlying document sources.
Step 3: Prepare and Deliver the List of Documents
Under r 214, the default process is to deliver a list identifying disclosable documents and documents over which privilege is claimed. The list should comply with Form 19. Copies of non-privileged documents must be provided within 14 days after they are requested.
How long do parties have to give disclosure?
Disclosure is ordinarily due within 28 days after pleadings close. Different timing applies where the court orders earlier disclosure, a qualifying summary judgment application is determined, pleadings are amended or further documents are later located. A later-located document ordinarily must be disclosed within seven days.
Step 4: Inspecting Documents and Originals
Rules 215 to 217 permit inspection of specified originals or production where delivering documents is inconvenient due to their number, size or volume. Documents must be arranged so they are accessible and capable of being retrieved.
In Shannon & Anor v Park Equipment Pty Ltd [2006] QSC 284, Atkinson J stated at [7]:
Disclosure by production requires production of the original documents, electronically if the original was in electronic form or by hard copy if the original was in hard copy form.
Production in searchable PDF will often be appropriate, but native-format production may also be required or agreed where metadata, revision history, formulas or other native characteristics are material to the issues.
Electronic Disclosure and Proportionality
Supreme Court Practice Direction 18 of 2018 as amended and reissued on 14 June 2024, directs practitioners and litigants to adopt a proportionate and efficient approach to the management of paper and electronic documents. Parties must address document management early, including appropriate document protocols and formats, and should exchange a limited number of critical documents rather than resorting to an unstructured document dump.
The precise requirements vary by court and list. Parties conducting commercial litigation in Queensland should check the applicable practice directions and existing case-management orders before agreeing on searches, formats or disclosure categories.
The Solicitor’s Disclosure of Evidence Certificate Before Trial
Disclosure also creates a formal obligation at trial. Under r 226 of the UCPR, the solicitor having conduct of the proceeding must give the court a signed certificate at the trial stating that the disclosure duty has been fully explained to the party. The certificate must be prepared and signed at or immediately before the trial. If the party is a corporation, the certificate must identify the individual to whom that explanation was given.
In corporate matters, identifying the responsible person early can prevent difficulty where personnel change before trial. A reliable file should record who received the explanation, which custodians and systems were searched, and how later documents were monitored and disclosed. The certificate should reflect a completed process rather than become the first occasion on which the adequacy of that process is examined.
Can Disclosure of Evidence Be Limited, Deferred or Expanded?
The disclosure obligation is not inflexible. The court may limit, postpone or expand the process where necessary to resolve the real issues without imposing disproportionate cost or burden.
Relief From the Duty of Disclosure
Rule 224 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) allows the court to relieve a party wholly or partly from disclosure. Relevant considerations include:
- The time, cost and inconvenience involved;
- The amount in dispute;
- The importance of the issue to which the documents relate;
- The probable effect of disclosure on the outcome;
- Other relevant circumstances.
In Coster v Bathgate [2005] QCA 210, the Court of Appeal confirmed that the discretion is exercised according to the circumstances of the particular case. A large document volume alone does not justify relief if the material is important to resolving the dispute.
Deferred and Damages-Only Disclosure
Rule 220 allows disclosure of specified questions or document classes to be deferred until requested at a reasonable stage of the proceeding. Staged disclosure may reduce costs where an early decision on one issue could narrow or resolve the case.
Rule 221 separately provides that documents relating only to damages may be disclosed only if another party asks for them. This prevents parties from imposing the cost of reviewing large quantities of damages material before it is required.
Orders for Further or Specific Disclosure
Under r 223, the court may order disclosure of particular documents or document classes. It may also require an affidavit explaining that documents do not exist, never existed or have passed out of the party’s possession or control.
These orders require special circumstances and the interests of justice, or an objective likelihood that disclosure has not been completed or relevant documents have gone missing. Mere suspicion is insufficient.
In Golden Vision Gold Coast Pty Ltd v Orchid Avenue Pty Ltd & Anor [2022] QSC 49, the Court emphasised the need for disclosure directed to documents likely to assist in resolving the issues while remaining proportionate where the material is voluminous. A request for further disclosure should therefore identify specific gaps and connect them to the pleadings rather than demand an unfocused second review.
What Happens if a Party Fails to Give Proper Disclosure?
Non-disclosure can affect both the evidence available at trial and the continuation of the proceeding. Under r 225 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), a party that has not disclosed a document must not tender it, or adduce evidence of its contents, without the court’s leave. The party is also exposed to contempt and an order to pay all or part of the costs of the proceeding.
Can a Court Dismiss a Proceeding for Failure to Give Disclosure of Evidence?
Rule 225 permits an affected party to seek an order staying or dismissing all or part of the proceeding, judgment against the defaulting party, or an order requiring disclosure within a specified time. These consequences are not automatic. The court considers the seriousness, duration and practical effect of the default.
In Mango Boulevard P/L v Spencer & Ors [2008] QCA 274 at [24], the Court of Appeal identified relevant considerations including the significance of the missing material, the importance of the affected issues, the persistence of the failures, genuine attempts to remedy the default and the defaulting party’s capacity to minimise prejudice.
Persistent failure can make a proceeding practically incapable of resolution. The Court stated in KAE v WAK [2010] QCA 327 at [37]:
The appellant’s failure to give disclosure has made it impossible for the matter to be prepared for trial, let alone tried.
What Should a Party Do if an Undisclosed Document Is Found?
A newly located document should be assessed and, if subject to the duty, disclosed promptly. Rule 214(2)(d) ordinarily requires disclosure within seven days after a document first comes into the party’s possession or control or is located. If the party intends to rely on it after missing that deadline, leave may also be required. Prompt correction generally places the party in a better procedural position than delay or concealment.
Common Disclosure of Evidence Mistakes Seen in Practice
The most expensive disclosure problems rarely result from one disputed document. They usually arise from a flawed collection process, an overly broad review or a failure to maintain disclosure after the initial list is delivered.
In commercial matters, the first collection provided by a client is often a chronology file assembled to explain the dispute, not a complete disclosure collection. Treating it as the whole record can miss attachments, internal messages, archived mailboxes, shared drives and accounting data. The practical task is to test the client’s account against the underlying systems and identify each relevant custodian before the disclosure list is finalised.
Collecting Only Helpful Documents
Clients sometimes provide a curated file containing the material they believe supports their case. That approach is unsafe because disclosure also captures adverse documents that are directly relevant.
The better starting point is to identify relevant custodians, systems, dates and document types from the pleadings. Lawyers can then review the collected material against the actual allegations in issue rather than relying on a client’s assessment of which records matter.
Preserving Documents Too Late
Delay can result in email accounts being closed, devices replaced, messages deleted and cloud records overwritten. Once potentially relevant sources are identified, they should be preserved before routine business processes alter or destroy them.
This is particularly important where employees are leaving, a business is changing software or records are held on personal devices. An unexplained gap in the documentary record may lead to a demand for further disclosure or an affidavit explaining what happened to the missing material.
Over-Disclosure and Unsearchable Production
Producing every document located is not a safe substitute for applying the direct-relevance test. In Central Queensland Mining Supplies Pty Ltd v Columbia Steel Casting Co Ltd [2011] QSC 183, Applegarth J stated at [17]:
The inclusion of an excessive number of documents imposes unjustifiable costs on other parties and is inimical to the objective of civil procedure.
Large, unsorted production shifts review costs to the opposing party and can expose the producing party to adverse costs orders in civil litigation. Documents should be indexed, searchable and capable of convenient retrieval.
Treating Disclosure as Finished
The duty continues until the proceeding is decided. New correspondence, amended pleadings, recovered archives and later expert material may require supplementary disclosure.
In my experience, this continuing obligation is easiest to manage through scheduled reviews at key stages, particularly after pleadings are amended, expert evidence is obtained and trial preparation begins. Waiting for the opposing party to identify an omission turns a manageable correction into a dispute about compliance.
Can Disclosed Documents Be Used Outside the Court Proceeding?
Receiving a document through disclosure does not ordinarily permit a party to publish it or use it for an unrelated commercial, regulatory or personal purpose. The restriction is commonly described as an implied undertaking, although the High Court has explained that it is a substantive legal obligation imposed by law.
In Hearne v Street [2008] HCA 36, the High Court stated at [96] that:
the party obtaining the disclosure cannot, without the leave of the court, use it for any purpose other than that for which it was given
The obligation can apply to disclosed documents, interrogatory answers, subpoenaed material, witness statements and affidavits. It may also bind employees, experts and others who receive the material knowing that it originated in legal proceedings. The restriction generally continues unless the material is received into evidence or the court grants leave. Breach can amount to contempt, making proposed use outside the proceeding a matter requiring careful assessment.
Disclosure of Evidence Is a Continuing, Pleadings-Driven Obligation
Effective disclosure begins with the issues raised by the pleadings and continues until the proceeding is decided. It requires more than producing the documents initially supplied by a client. Relevant custodians, electronic systems, adverse material, privilege and later-located documents must all be addressed through a defensible process.
The consequences of getting that process wrong can extend beyond additional costs. A party may be prevented from relying on a document, exposed to contempt, ordered to provide further disclosure or, in serious cases, face judgment, a stay or dismissal. Documents obtained through the process must also remain confined to their permitted forensic use unless the court allows otherwise.
Frequently Asked Questions
The following frequently asked questions explain the key rules governing disclosure of evidence in Queensland, including which documents must be disclosed, applicable deadlines, privilege, electronic records and the continuing obligations imposed on parties to civil proceedings.
What is disclosure of evidence in Queensland?
Disclosure of evidence in Queensland is the process by which parties to civil proceedings identify and provide access to documents within their possession or control that are directly relevant to disputed allegations. It generally concerns documentary material, including electronic records, rather than every form of evidence a party may use at trial.
What documents must be disclosed in Queensland civil proceedings?
A party must disclose documents within its possession or control that are directly relevant to an allegation in issue. This may include contracts, emails, text messages, photographs, recordings, financial records, spreadsheets and electronic files. Relevant documents must be disclosed whether they support or damage the party’s case, unless privilege or another recognised exclusion applies.
When is disclosure of evidence due under the Queensland UCPR?
Under r 214 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), disclosure is ordinarily due within 28 days after pleadings close. Different deadlines may apply following a court order, summary judgment application or amended pleading. A relevant document located or obtained later must ordinarily be disclosed within seven days.
Does disclosure of evidence automatically apply to every Queensland civil proceeding?
No. The party-disclosure regime ordinarily applies to proceedings started by claim. It does not automatically apply to proceedings started by application, although the court may direct that it apply. Specialist proceedings, personal injury claims and matters subject to particular practice directions or case-management orders may have additional or different requirements.
Do parties have to disclose documents that harm their own case?
Yes. The disclosure duty is based on direct relevance, not whether a document helps the disclosing party. A document that tends to disprove a party’s allegation or support the opponent’s position may require disclosure. Providing only favourable documents is not proper compliance with the disclosure obligations.
Are emails and text messages subject to disclosure of evidence in Queensland?
Yes. Emails, text messages, messaging-app conversations and other electronic records may be disclosable documents. The obligation can also extend to attachments, photographs, recordings, native electronic files and relevant metadata. The material must still be within the party’s possession or control and directly relevant to an allegation in issue.
Are confidential or privileged documents exempt from disclosure of evidence?
A document subject to a valid claim of privilege may be withheld, but confidentiality alone does not create privilege. Commercially sensitive documents may still require disclosure. If privilege is challenged, r 213 ordinarily requires the party maintaining the claim to file and serve a supporting affidavit within seven days.
Are draft expert reports privileged in Queensland?
Not necessarily. Rule 212(2) provides that a document consisting of an expert’s statement or report is not privileged from disclosure, which can include draft reports. However, not every communication with an expert or solicitor’s file note is automatically caught. The document’s character, purpose and any possible waiver must be considered.
What happens if a relevant document is found after disclosure?
The duty continues until the proceeding is decided. Under r 214, a document that later comes into a party’s possession or control, or is subsequently located, must ordinarily be disclosed within seven days. Parties should therefore review their disclosure position after amended pleadings, further searches and the receipt of expert material.
Can the court order further disclosure in Queensland?
Yes. Under r 223, the court may order disclosure of specified documents or document classes. It may also require an affidavit explaining whether documents exist or how they left a party’s possession or control. Such orders require special circumstances and the interests of justice, or an objective likelihood of incomplete disclosure or missing documents.
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