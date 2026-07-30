Disclosure Of Evidence In Queensland

Can Disclosure of Evidence Be Limited, Deferred or Expanded?

The disclosure obligation is not inflexible. The court may limit, postpone or expand the process where necessary to resolve the real issues without imposing disproportionate cost or burden.

Relief From the Duty of Disclosure

Rule 224 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) allows the court to relieve a party wholly or partly from disclosure. Relevant considerations include:

The time, cost and inconvenience involved;

The amount in dispute;

The importance of the issue to which the documents relate;

The probable effect of disclosure on the outcome;

Other relevant circumstances.

In Coster v Bathgate [2005] QCA 210, the Court of Appeal confirmed that the discretion is exercised according to the circumstances of the particular case. A large document volume alone does not justify relief if the material is important to resolving the dispute.

Deferred and Damages-Only Disclosure

Rule 220 allows disclosure of specified questions or document classes to be deferred until requested at a reasonable stage of the proceeding. Staged disclosure may reduce costs where an early decision on one issue could narrow or resolve the case.

Rule 221 separately provides that documents relating only to damages may be disclosed only if another party asks for them. This prevents parties from imposing the cost of reviewing large quantities of damages material before it is required.

Orders for Further or Specific Disclosure

Under r 223, the court may order disclosure of particular documents or document classes. It may also require an affidavit explaining that documents do not exist, never existed or have passed out of the party’s possession or control.

These orders require special circumstances and the interests of justice, or an objective likelihood that disclosure has not been completed or relevant documents have gone missing. Mere suspicion is insufficient.

In Golden Vision Gold Coast Pty Ltd v Orchid Avenue Pty Ltd & Anor [2022] QSC 49, the Court emphasised the need for disclosure directed to documents likely to assist in resolving the issues while remaining proportionate where the material is voluminous. A request for further disclosure should therefore identify specific gaps and connect them to the pleadings rather than demand an unfocused second review.

What Happens if a Party Fails to Give Proper Disclosure?

Non-disclosure can affect both the evidence available at trial and the continuation of the proceeding. Under r 225 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), a party that has not disclosed a document must not tender it, or adduce evidence of its contents, without the court’s leave. The party is also exposed to contempt and an order to pay all or part of the costs of the proceeding.

Can a Court Dismiss a Proceeding for Failure to Give Disclosure of Evidence?

Rule 225 permits an affected party to seek an order staying or dismissing all or part of the proceeding, judgment against the defaulting party, or an order requiring disclosure within a specified time. These consequences are not automatic. The court considers the seriousness, duration and practical effect of the default.

In Mango Boulevard P/L v Spencer & Ors [2008] QCA 274 at [24], the Court of Appeal identified relevant considerations including the significance of the missing material, the importance of the affected issues, the persistence of the failures, genuine attempts to remedy the default and the defaulting party’s capacity to minimise prejudice.

Persistent failure can make a proceeding practically incapable of resolution. The Court stated in KAE v WAK [2010] QCA 327 at [37]:

The appellant’s failure to give disclosure has made it impossible for the matter to be prepared for trial, let alone tried.

What Should a Party Do if an Undisclosed Document Is Found?

A newly located document should be assessed and, if subject to the duty, disclosed promptly. Rule 214(2)(d) ordinarily requires disclosure within seven days after a document first comes into the party’s possession or control or is located. If the party intends to rely on it after missing that deadline, leave may also be required. Prompt correction generally places the party in a better procedural position than delay or concealment.

Common Disclosure of Evidence Mistakes Seen in Practice

The most expensive disclosure problems rarely result from one disputed document. They usually arise from a flawed collection process, an overly broad review or a failure to maintain disclosure after the initial list is delivered.

In commercial matters, the first collection provided by a client is often a chronology file assembled to explain the dispute, not a complete disclosure collection. Treating it as the whole record can miss attachments, internal messages, archived mailboxes, shared drives and accounting data. The practical task is to test the client’s account against the underlying systems and identify each relevant custodian before the disclosure list is finalised.

Collecting Only Helpful Documents

Clients sometimes provide a curated file containing the material they believe supports their case. That approach is unsafe because disclosure also captures adverse documents that are directly relevant.

The better starting point is to identify relevant custodians, systems, dates and document types from the pleadings. Lawyers can then review the collected material against the actual allegations in issue rather than relying on a client’s assessment of which records matter.

Preserving Documents Too Late

Delay can result in email accounts being closed, devices replaced, messages deleted and cloud records overwritten. Once potentially relevant sources are identified, they should be preserved before routine business processes alter or destroy them.

This is particularly important where employees are leaving, a business is changing software or records are held on personal devices. An unexplained gap in the documentary record may lead to a demand for further disclosure or an affidavit explaining what happened to the missing material.

Over-Disclosure and Unsearchable Production

Producing every document located is not a safe substitute for applying the direct-relevance test. In Central Queensland Mining Supplies Pty Ltd v Columbia Steel Casting Co Ltd [2011] QSC 183, Applegarth J stated at [17]:

The inclusion of an excessive number of documents imposes unjustifiable costs on other parties and is inimical to the objective of civil procedure.

Large, unsorted production shifts review costs to the opposing party and can expose the producing party to adverse costs orders in civil litigation. Documents should be indexed, searchable and capable of convenient retrieval.

Treating Disclosure as Finished

The duty continues until the proceeding is decided. New correspondence, amended pleadings, recovered archives and later expert material may require supplementary disclosure.

In my experience, this continuing obligation is easiest to manage through scheduled reviews at key stages, particularly after pleadings are amended, expert evidence is obtained and trial preparation begins. Waiting for the opposing party to identify an omission turns a manageable correction into a dispute about compliance.

Can Disclosed Documents Be Used Outside the Court Proceeding?

Receiving a document through disclosure does not ordinarily permit a party to publish it or use it for an unrelated commercial, regulatory or personal purpose. The restriction is commonly described as an implied undertaking, although the High Court has explained that it is a substantive legal obligation imposed by law.

In Hearne v Street [2008] HCA 36, the High Court stated at [96] that:

the party obtaining the disclosure cannot, without the leave of the court, use it for any purpose other than that for which it was given

The obligation can apply to disclosed documents, interrogatory answers, subpoenaed material, witness statements and affidavits. It may also bind employees, experts and others who receive the material knowing that it originated in legal proceedings. The restriction generally continues unless the material is received into evidence or the court grants leave. Breach can amount to contempt, making proposed use outside the proceeding a matter requiring careful assessment.

Disclosure of Evidence Is a Continuing, Pleadings-Driven Obligation

Effective disclosure begins with the issues raised by the pleadings and continues until the proceeding is decided. It requires more than producing the documents initially supplied by a client. Relevant custodians, electronic systems, adverse material, privilege and later-located documents must all be addressed through a defensible process.

The consequences of getting that process wrong can extend beyond additional costs. A party may be prevented from relying on a document, exposed to contempt, ordered to provide further disclosure or, in serious cases, face judgment, a stay or dismissal. Documents obtained through the process must also remain confined to their permitted forensic use unless the court allows otherwise.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following frequently asked questions explain the key rules governing disclosure of evidence in Queensland, including which documents must be disclosed, applicable deadlines, privilege, electronic records and the continuing obligations imposed on parties to civil proceedings.

What is disclosure of evidence in Queensland?

Disclosure of evidence in Queensland is the process by which parties to civil proceedings identify and provide access to documents within their possession or control that are directly relevant to disputed allegations. It generally concerns documentary material, including electronic records, rather than every form of evidence a party may use at trial.

What documents must be disclosed in Queensland civil proceedings?

A party must disclose documents within its possession or control that are directly relevant to an allegation in issue. This may include contracts, emails, text messages, photographs, recordings, financial records, spreadsheets and electronic files. Relevant documents must be disclosed whether they support or damage the party’s case, unless privilege or another recognised exclusion applies.

When is disclosure of evidence due under the Queensland UCPR?

Under r 214 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), disclosure is ordinarily due within 28 days after pleadings close. Different deadlines may apply following a court order, summary judgment application or amended pleading. A relevant document located or obtained later must ordinarily be disclosed within seven days.

Does disclosure of evidence automatically apply to every Queensland civil proceeding?

No. The party-disclosure regime ordinarily applies to proceedings started by claim. It does not automatically apply to proceedings started by application, although the court may direct that it apply. Specialist proceedings, personal injury claims and matters subject to particular practice directions or case-management orders may have additional or different requirements.

Do parties have to disclose documents that harm their own case?

Yes. The disclosure duty is based on direct relevance, not whether a document helps the disclosing party. A document that tends to disprove a party’s allegation or support the opponent’s position may require disclosure. Providing only favourable documents is not proper compliance with the disclosure obligations.

Are emails and text messages subject to disclosure of evidence in Queensland?

Yes. Emails, text messages, messaging-app conversations and other electronic records may be disclosable documents. The obligation can also extend to attachments, photographs, recordings, native electronic files and relevant metadata. The material must still be within the party’s possession or control and directly relevant to an allegation in issue.

Are confidential or privileged documents exempt from disclosure of evidence?

A document subject to a valid claim of privilege may be withheld, but confidentiality alone does not create privilege. Commercially sensitive documents may still require disclosure. If privilege is challenged, r 213 ordinarily requires the party maintaining the claim to file and serve a supporting affidavit within seven days.

Are draft expert reports privileged in Queensland?

Not necessarily. Rule 212(2) provides that a document consisting of an expert’s statement or report is not privileged from disclosure, which can include draft reports. However, not every communication with an expert or solicitor’s file note is automatically caught. The document’s character, purpose and any possible waiver must be considered.

What happens if a relevant document is found after disclosure?

The duty continues until the proceeding is decided. Under r 214, a document that later comes into a party’s possession or control, or is subsequently located, must ordinarily be disclosed within seven days. Parties should therefore review their disclosure position after amended pleadings, further searches and the receipt of expert material.

Can the court order further disclosure in Queensland?

Yes. Under r 223, the court may order disclosure of specified documents or document classes. It may also require an affidavit explaining whether documents exist or how they left a party’s possession or control. Such orders require special circumstances and the interests of justice, or an objective likelihood of incomplete disclosure or missing documents.