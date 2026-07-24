ADR By Default: Why Commercial Disputes Now Start Outside The Courtroom

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) is an effective way to resolve commercial disputes and has long been recognised as such. Its role has changed in recent years though – what was once considered an alternative to litigation is often now the starting point.

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Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) is an effective way to resolve commercial disputes and has long been recognised as such. Its role has changed in recent years though – what was once considered an alternative to litigation is often now the starting point.

Across Australia, courts are placing greater emphasis on mediation and other forms of ADR at an early stage of proceedings. It should therefore be noted that businesses approaching ADR as a procedural hurdle, rather than a genuine opportunity to resolve a dispute, may find themselves at a strategic disadvantage before the matter reaches a courtroom.

ADR Is No Longer an Afterthought

Commercial litigation has become more focused on efficiency, proportionality and early resolution. As a part of this, courts are encouraging – or in many cases requiring – parties to participate in mediation or other ADR processes before a dispute progresses further.

Aside from reducing court workloads, early resolution usually minimises legal costs, preserving commercial relationships and allowing businesses to resolve disputes more quickly than traditional litigation.

Subsequently, the first substantive negotiation now takes place around a mediation table for many businesses.

Early Preparation Still Matters

Preparedness is usually the key for mediation to be successful. The businesses achieving the best outcomes are generally those that have invested time in understanding both the legal and commercial aspects of their position before ADR has begun.

This can involve reviewing contractual obligations and identifying the key factual issues, as well as preserving relevant documents and assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the case. It should also include a realistic understanding of the commercial objectives sitting behind the dispute.

Approaching mediation without that preparation can result in missed opportunities, unrealistic expectations or unnecessary costs should the matter ultimately proceed to litigation.

ADR Can Reduce Cost and Uncertainty

One of the biggest advantages of ADR is its ability to resolve disputes without the expense and delay associated with a trial.

Commercial litigation can involve lengthy disclosure exercises, expert reports, interlocutory applications and extensive preparation before a matter reaches a final hearing. ADR provides an opportunity to narrow the issues or resolve the dispute before those costs escalate.

Even where a complete settlement is not achieved, mediation often identifies areas of agreement and clarifies the issues that genuinely remain in dispute. Usually, this will significantly reduce the time and expense involved if court proceedings continue.

Settlement Leverage Begins Early

Many commercial disputes do settle before reaching trial, but the strength of a party’s negotiating position tends to be established before formal mediation begins.

Clear evidence, well-prepared legal arguments and a realistic assessment of commercial risk all strengthen a party’s position during settlement discussions. On the reverse, uncertainty around the facts or an unwillingness to engage constructively may weaken leverage and reduce the prospects of an early resolution.

Businesses should therefore view ADR as part of their wider litigation strategy rather than a separate process that sits alongside or precurses it.

Preserving Commercial Relationships

Unlike litigation, ADR is designed to encourage discussion rather than confrontation. This can be particularly valuable where the parties have an ongoing commercial relationship or may continue working together once the dispute has been resolved.

Disagreements between shareholders, suppliers, contractors or business partners likely involve relationships that extend beyond the immediate dispute. Resolving those matters through negotiation or mediation allows businesses to preserve valuable commercial connections while still protecting their legal interests.

Confidentiality is an additional benefit. Court proceedings are generally conducted in public, but mediation allows parties to explore settlement options privately and without creating unnecessary reputational risk.

Courts Expect Genuine Participation

Australian courts increasingly expect parties to engage meaningfully in ADR rather than simply attending because they have been directed to do so.

A party that refuses to participate constructively, adopts an unreasonable position or ignores genuine opportunities to settle may expose itself to adverse costs consequences later in the proceedings.

For that reason, preparation extends beyond understanding the legal issues. Businesses should also consider what commercial outcomes they would be willing to accept and where there may be scope for compromise.

Choosing the Right Strategy

Not every dispute is suitable for early settlement. Some matters involve legal principles that require judicial determination, while others demand urgent court intervention to preserve assets or protect legal rights.

The key is identifying the most appropriate pathway at the earliest stage. In many commercial disputes, ADR offers an opportunity to resolve matters efficiently while maintaining greater control over both the process and the outcome.

Where litigation remains necessary, the work undertaken during early ADR often provides valuable insight into the strengths of each party’s case and can help shape the strategy moving forward.

Preparation Creates Opportunity

With commercial disputes often beginning outside the courtroom, businesses that prepare thoroughly before mediation are often better placed to control costs, negotiate from a position of strength and identify opportunities for early resolution.

Whether a matter settles or proceeds to litigation, the work completed before the first ADR process can influence the direction of the dispute from the outset.

If your business is involved in a commercial dispute, obtaining legal advice early can help you prepare effectively for mediation, protect your position and make informed decisions about the best way forward.

Contact us to discuss how we can help you achieve a practical and commercially focused outcome.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.