Podcast: Inside The Claim With CGW – Dirty Dancing And Doors On Daydream

This episode examines a Magistrates Court workplace injury case where an executive housekeeper at Daydream Island Resort claimed shoulder damage from pulling a hotel room door shut against wind. The discussion explores how inconsistencies in the plaintiff's evidence—including an unreported 'Dirty Dancing' lift injury five months prior—influenced the court's assessment of causation and foreseeability in this personal injury claim.

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In this episode of Inside the Claim with CGW, special counsel Damien Jarrett, Jess Byrne and Chris Murphy discuss Filippe v CCIG Investments Pty Ltd, a Magistrates Court claim arising from a workplace incident at Daydream Island Resort involving an executive housekeeper who injured her shoulder pulling a hotel room door shut against a gust of wind.

Jess and Chris unpack the inconsistencies in the plaintiff’s evidence, including an unrelated shoulder injury from a ‘Dirty Dancing’ style lift five months earlier, and how those inconsistencies shaped the magistrate’s findings on foreseeability and whether the forces involved were sufficient to cause the injury. They also cover the debate over door chocks and why the final award fell well short of the amount claimed.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts for a candid look at how factual inconsistencies and expert evidence combine to defend a workplace injury claim through to trial.

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