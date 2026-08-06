Inside IR Podcast Series - Episode 32: Enterprise Agreements, Disputes And The Status Quo - Is Complexity Holding Employers Back? (Podcast)

Recorded 1 June 2026

In this episode of Inside IR, Rohan Doyle and Mitchell Brennan use the recent Full Federal Court decision in AMWU v Opal Packaging Australia (May 2026) to explore the real-world implications of complexity in enterprise agreements. With four decision-makers across three forums arriving at four different interpretations of a relatively common status quo clause, the case is a stark illustration of enterprise agreement complexity, and how status quo clauses can be a source of competitive advantage for employers, potentially stalling workplace change for lengthy periods. Rohan and Mitchell unpack the practical risks of broadly drafted dispute resolution and status quo provisions and offer guidance for employers on simplifying these clauses and using the bargaining table - not the courtroom - to achieve clarity.

A must-listen for employers, HR and IR professionals grappling with complex legacy enterprise agreement drafting in an environment that demands greater clarity and agility.