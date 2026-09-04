A Light Touch: Supreme Court Of Victoria Affirms Arbitral Tribunal’s Authority To Determine Own Jurisdiction

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

in Australia

Summary

A recent decision of the Supreme Court of Victoria (Zoo Property Wealth Builder Pty Ltd v Australia Red Hill Real Estate Group Pty Ltd [2026] VSC 509) has reaffirmed principles of kompetenz-kompetenz and separability, by the Court refusing to hear substantive arguments as to the validity of the underlying contract and arbitration agreement in the context of an application to appoint an arbitrator pursuant to section 11 of the Commercial Arbitration Act 2011 (Vic) (Act).

At the core of its decision, the Court emphasised that "s 11 [of the Act] is not a vehicle for the collateral trial of a respondent's defences to the claim it apparently agreed to arbitrate; particularly having regard to the 'light touch' approach to whether there was such an agreement […]".

Background

The Applicant and the Respondent had allegedly executed a services agreement dated 28 January 2021, that concerned a residential development in Victoria (Agreement). The Agreement contained an arbitration clause that stipulated:

If any dispute or difference shall arise between the parties hereto concerning this Deed, its construction or operation and such dispute or difference cannot be settled by the parties and the parties fail to agree to a mediation pursuant to Clause 10, the dispute shall be submitted to arbitration in accordance with the provisions of the Commercial Arbitration Act 1984 of the State of Victoria. […]

The parties subsequently fell into dispute, and on 16 September 2025, the Applicant wrote to the Respondent nominating candidates to sit as arbitrator. The Applicant reiterated those nominations to the Respondent on 28 April 2026.

The Respondent refused to engage in the arbitrator appointment process and denied any obligation to arbitrate the parties’ dispute on the basis that: (1) the signature on the Agreement was a forgery, as the Respondent’s sole director never signed the Agreement; and (2) even if the Agreement had been signed, the Agreement was invalid pursuant to the doctrine of non est factum – being effectively an allegation that the Respondent’s director signed the Agreement under a mistaken belief that it was something different.

The Applicant then applied to the Supreme Court of Victoria under section 11 of the Act, to have an arbitrator appointed.

Decision

The central issue before the Court was whether prima facie an arbitration agreement existed for the purposes of the Act, thus engaging the Court’s power to appoint an arbitrator.

The Court began its reasoning by citing Australian jurisprudence affirming the principal of kompetenz-kompetenz; being the principle that an arbitral tribunal has the authority to rule as to its own jurisdiction, and referring to the Court’s facilitative power, reflected in section 1AC of the Act. The Court also reiterated its limit in considering issues the subject of an arbitration agreement as “issues ‘of some legal and/or factual complexity’ are ‘generally more appropriate’ for the arbitral tribunal”.

The Court held that “[t]he [arbitrator] appointment decision is a gateway, not a trial. The tribunal rules on its own jurisdiction, ‘including any objections with respect to the existence or validity of the arbitration agreement’, and the Court has the last word through s 16(9) and ss 34 and 36”, and that, in the context of such an application, the Court “should go no further than ‘a prima facie examination of the existence and validity of the arbitration agreement […]'”. The Court found support for this position in jurisprudence from Hong Kong, Singapore and India, and commentary on the UNCITRAL Model Law. The Court reiterated that it may only decline to hold a party to an arbitration agreement where it finds the agreement “null and void”, to be proved by the party asserting the invalidity on agreed, admitted or proved facts.

The Court noted that the Respondent’s claim of non est factum would require consideration of several factual and legal issues, including as described by the Respondent, “a contest between sworn accounts of the events of 28 January 2021; findings on [the Respondent’s sole director’s] experience and possible or alleged carelessness; and the construction of years of dealings between the parties and their representatives, including the conduct of similar related contracts, the process of negotiations, WeChat communications, and the course of dealing in the underlying contract”. Thus, the Court held, consideration of such a claim was appropriate for the tribunal and not the Court.

Applying its ‘light touch’ assessment, the Court relied on expert evidence submitted by both parties that confirmed the Respondent’s sole director’s signature on the Agreement was authentic. Thus, the Court held that, prima facie, there was a valid arbitration agreement that enlivened the Court’s power to appoint an arbitrator to substantively consider the Respondent’s claims of forgery and non est factum, and ordered the parties to confer to agree upon an arbitrator within seven days, failing which the Court would appoint one.

Comment

The decision illustrates the fundamental role of the Court to facilitate arbitral proceedings and confirms: (1) that issues of legal and/or factual complexity are more appropriate for the arbitral tribunal to resolve (including specifically “any objections with respect to the existence or validity of the arbitration agreement” as stipulated in the Act); (2) that the Court will apply a light touch in considering “issues of short compass”; and (3) Australia’s status as an arbitration-friendly jurisdiction.

The decision is a useful reminder that parties should carefully consider whether the Court, or the arbitral tribunal, is the proper body to determine questions concerning an arbitration agreement. In many cases – particularly where (as in this case) a party is seeking the exercise of an ‘administrative’ function, such as the appointment of an arbitrator – the Court will be reluctant to intervene in a way that might usurp the role of the arbitral tribunal. This approach respects the jurisdiction of the arbitral tribunal and its ability (enshrined in the Act) to, in the first instance, determine its own jurisdiction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.