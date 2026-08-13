Enforcement of a Judgment in Queensland

Enforcing a judgment in Queensland requires more than obtaining a court order. If a judgment debtor does not pay voluntarily, the judgment creditor may need to take enforcement action under Chapter 19 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) (UCPR). The most appropriate enforcement strategy will depend on the debtor’s assets, income, employment, bank accounts and overall financial position.

Queensland judgment enforcement options include enforcement warrants for the seizure and sale of property, redirection of debts owed to the debtor, redirection of earnings and enforcement hearings to obtain information about the debtor’s financial circumstances. Where the judgment debtor is an individual or company and ordinary enforcement is unlikely to produce recovery, separate insolvency procedures, including bankruptcy or winding-up proceedings, may also be available if the statutory requirements are satisfied.

Before commencing enforcement, creditors should identify what assets or income are realistically available and select the procedure most likely to result in recovery. Where the debtor’s financial position is unknown, the UCPR provides procedures requiring financial disclosure and, where appropriate, an enforcement hearing. Choosing an enforcement process without first investigating the debtor’s circumstances can result in unnecessary costs and little or no recovery.

Time limits are also important. Under r 799 of the UCPR, enforcement proceedings may generally be commenced without the court’s leave within six years after the money order was made. After six years, leave is required. This is separate from the 12-year limitation period applying to an action upon a judgment under s 10(4) of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld).

This guide explains how to enforce a judgment in Queensland, what to do when a debtor refuses to pay, the different enforcement warrants and procedures available, enforcement hearings and financial disclosure, the applicable time limits, options for corporate debtors, and the practical steps creditors can take to improve their prospects of recovering a judgment debt.

Enforcement of a Judgment in Queensland

If the debtor does not voluntarily pay, you may need to take further action to recover the money, including enforcement under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) . Delaying enforcement can reduce your chances of recovery if assets are sold, hidden, or lost to insolvency. This article explains how judgments are enforced in Queensland, the enforcement options available, the time limits that apply, and the practical strategies to maximise recovery when a debtor refuses to pay.

If you require assistance enforcing a judgment or recovering an unpaid debt, contact us today for a free 30-minute consultation with one of our experienced commercial litigation professionals, and let us help protect your rights.

How To Enforce a Judgment in Queensland

Before you enforce a judgment, it is important to understand that obtaining judgment is only the first stage of recovery. If the debtor does not pay voluntarily, the creditor must choose the enforcement option most likely to succeed based on the debtor’s assets, income and financial position.

A Judgment Does Not Automatically Produce Payment

A judgment confirms that a court has determined the debtor is legally obliged to pay the amount awarded. It does not, however, require the court to collect the money for you. If the debtor does not pay voluntarily, the judgment creditor must begin enforcement proceedings using the procedures available under Chapter 19 of the UCPR.

For a more detailed procedural guide of enforcement hearings, enforcement warrants and insolvency-based recovery options after judgment, see our guide on Enforcing A Judgment.

The first practical question should not be which enforcement process is available, but which one is most likely to succeed. In practice, one of the most common mistakes is applying for an enforcement warrant without first investigating whether the debtor has assets, employment, bank accounts or real property capable of satisfying the judgment. A targeted investigation often saves significant time and costs.

Recovering a debt involves much more than court enforcement. Our article on Recovering Debts or Money Owed discusses negotiation, litigation and commercial settlement strategies before and after judgment.

Chapter 19 of the UCPR establishes Queensland’s framework for enforcing money orders, including judgments requiring the payment of money. Other forms of court orders may be governed by different enforcement provisions. Obtaining a money judgment and enforcing it are distinct stages of the litigation process.

If you have not yet obtained judgment, our guide on Legal Proceedings for Debt Recovery explains the court process from commencing proceedings through to judgment enforcement.

The court supervises enforcement, but responsibility for commencing the appropriate enforcement procedure rests with the successful party.

Chapter 19 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) provides the procedural framework for enforcing money orders, and its requirements must be followed when seeking an enforcement hearing or warrant. In Clyne v Deputy Federal Commissioner of Taxation [1981] HCA 40; (1981) 150 CLR 1 , the High Court considered a separate statutory garnishee regime for the recovery of tax. Although that decision did not concern Queensland judgment enforcement, its discussion of money owed by a third party provides a useful analogy for understanding why a creditor must identify the particular debt or payment stream against which redirection is sought.

Choosing an enforcement method that corresponds with the debtor’s known financial position can improve the prospects of recovery. In Clyne v Deputy Federal Commissioner of Taxation [1981] HCA 40; (1981) 150 CLR 1 at p 23, Mason J explained, in the context of a statutory tax notice, that the provision operated upon “moneys owing to the taxpayer when the notice is given” and required those moneys to be paid when they became payable. Although the statutory regime considered in Clyne was different, the reasoning illustrates why a creditor seeking redirection of a debt must first identify money held for, or payable to, the judgment debtor.

What to Do When a Debtor Ignores Court Orders

When a debtor ignores court orders, the safest first step is not always immediate enforcement. Before you enforce a judgment, confirm the amount remains unpaid, consider a final written demand, and investigate whether the debtor has recoverable assets, employment, bank accounts, or property.

Do Not Rush Into the Wrong Enforcement Option

If a debtor ignores a judgment, avoid immediately applying for the first enforcement process that comes to mind. Start by confirming the judgment remains unpaid and, where appropriate, send a final written demand specifying a deadline for payment. If payment is still not made, investigate the debtor’s financial position before incurring further legal costs.

Useful inquiries include identifying whether the debtor owns real property, is employed, holds bank accounts, or conducts business through a company. If the debtor is a corporation, determine the correct corporate entity and whether it remains solvent. In our experience, enforcement is far more effective when matched to the debtor’s actual assets rather than to assumptions. A short investigation at the outset often avoids unsuccessful enforcement applications and unnecessary expense.

Enforcement Hearings and Financial Disclosure

Where a creditor lacks reliable information about the debtor’s financial circumstances, the UCPR provides for a statement of financial position and, where necessary, an enforcement hearing. For an enforcement hearing sought after a money order has been made, the creditor must first require the debtor under r 807 of the UCPR to complete and return the prescribed statement of financial position. The debtor must return the completed statement within 14 days after receiving it. Once the statement has been returned or the time to return it has expired, the creditor may apply for an enforcement hearing. If a statement has been returned but the creditor is not satisfied with the information provided, the supporting affidavit must explain why.

Failure to comply with a summons to an enforcement hearing can have serious consequences. Under r 815 of the UCPR, the court may treat as contempt a failure, without lawful excuse, to return a statement of financial position required by an enforcement hearing summons, attend the hearing, be sworn or affirm, answer a question the court directs be answered, give an answer to the court’s satisfaction, or produce documents or things required by the summons. Separately, under r 816, the court may issue a warrant to arrest and bring a person before the court if the person was personally served with, or otherwise received, the enforcement hearing summons and failed to attend without sufficient cause. Knowingly giving false testimony in a judicial proceeding may also constitute perjury.

An enforcement hearing summons may require the person summoned to give information, answer questions and produce the documents or things stated in the summons. At the hearing, the person may be examined regarding the enforcement debtor’s property and other means of satisfying the order debt. The documents sought should therefore be directed to information relevant to identifying assets, income, liabilities and other means by which the judgment may be satisfied.

Queensland courts retain discretion in supervising enforcement procedures, reinforcing the importance of properly prepared applications and compliance with the Rules throughout the enforcement process.

What Enforcement Options Are Available in Queensland?

One of the most common questions after obtaining judgment is which enforcement option is likely to recover the debt most quickly and cost-effectively. There is no single “best” method—the appropriate choice depends on the debtor’s financial circumstances and available assets. This comparison table provides a practical overview to help readers understand when each enforcement option is generally most effective.

Enforcement Option Best Used When Main Advantage Potential Limitation Enforcement Warrant Against Property Debtor owns valuable personal or real property Can result in sale of assets to satisfy the judgment Little benefit if assets are heavily secured or exempt Redirection of Debts Third parties owe money to the debtor Redirects payments directly to the creditor Depends on identifiable third-party debts Redirection of Earnings Debtor has stable employment Provides regular repayments Less effective where employment is irregular or income is limited Enforcement Hearing Debtor’s financial position is unknown Compels disclosure of assets and financial information Does not itself recover money Statutory Demand (Company) Corporate debtor has failed to pay a judgment Creates significant commercial pressure Only available where statutory requirements are met Winding Up Proceedings Company appears insolvent May lead to liquidation and investigation of company affairs Recovery depends on available company assets

The most effective enforcement option depends on what the debtor owns and how they earn or hold money.

Our Commercial Debt Recovery Queensland guide explains how enforcement fits within the broader commercial debt recovery process, including security interests, statutory demands and bankruptcy options.

Before spending time and money on enforcement, identify assets that are realistically available. Matching the enforcement process to the debtor’s financial circumstances usually yields a faster, more cost-effective recovery than pursuing every available remedy.

Enforcement Warrants Against Property

Under Chapter 19 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), a creditor may apply for an enforcement warrant authorising the seizure and sale of the debtor’s property. Depending on the circumstances, this may include personal property or real property. However, not all assets can be seized, and existing mortgages, security interests or exemptions may significantly reduce the value available to satisfy the judgment. An enforcement warrant is generally most effective where the debtor owns valuable, identifiable assets with sufficient equity.

In practice, enforcement warrants are often pursued too early. Experienced litigation & debt recovery solicitors will usually investigate existing mortgages, competing security interests and available equity before recommending this enforcement option because a successful warrant does not necessarily result in a meaningful commercial recovery.

Redirection of Debts and Earnings

Queensland law also permits orders redirecting money otherwise payable to the judgment debtor. This may include debts owed by third parties or regular earnings from employment. These garnishee-style remedies are often commercially effective where the debtor has stable employment or receives predictable income. However, they are less useful where income is irregular, assets are concealed, or third-party debts cannot readily be identified.

In Clyne v Deputy Federal Commissioner of Taxation [1981] HCA 40; (1981) 150 CLR 1 , the High Court considered statutory wording directed to a person “by whom any money is due or accruing or may become due to a taxpayer”. That wording formed part of a federal tax-recovery provision, not the Queensland UCPR . The decision nevertheless provides a useful analogy: a redirection remedy depends upon identifying a third party who actually holds money for, owes a debt to, or pays earnings to the judgment debtor.

Using More Than One Enforcement Method

A creditor may consider a different enforcement method if an earlier warrant does not result in payment or if additional assets are later identified. However, some forms of redirection restrict concurrent enforcement while the warrant remains in force. The terms of the relevant warrant and the applicable UCPR provisions should therefore be checked before commencing another enforcement process.

Corporate Debtors

Where the judgment debtor is a company, an unpaid judgment may support the service of a statutory demand under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) , provided the statutory requirements are satisfied.

If the debtor company remains unpaid after judgment, our detailed guide on Winding Up Applications explains when insolvency proceedings may provide a more effective recovery strategy than court enforcement alone.

For a corporate debtor, continued non-payment may warrant consideration of the statutory demand regime, but a statutory demand and any later winding-up application are insolvency procedures rather than ordinary judgment-enforcement warrants.

Continued non-payment may justify the service of a statutory demand and, where the statutory requirements are met, the commencement of winding-up proceedings under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). In Deputy Commissioner of Taxation v Broadbeach Properties Pty Ltd [2008] HCA 41; (2008) 237 CLR 473 , the High Court considered statutory demands founded on tax debts whose existence and amounts were supported by conclusive-evidence provisions in the taxation legislation. The Court held that those particular tax debts could not be placed within the “genuine dispute” ground in s 459H merely because tax-review proceedings were pending. The decision should not be read as removing the statutory grounds available to challenge demands founded on ordinary commercial debts.

At [57]–[58], the plurality explained that the conclusive operation of the taxation legislation could not be avoided through an application under s 459G and that the relevant tax debts were “outside the area for a ‘genuine dispute’” under s 459H(1). The conclusion was tied to the statutory character of the tax debts and should not be applied without qualification to an ordinary disputed commercial debt.

Practical Strategic Considerations

In practice, successful enforcement depends on strategy rather than speed alone.

The cheapest enforcement option is not necessarily the most effective. An unsupported application, directed to the wrong asset, or incapable of producing a meaningful return may increase the creditor’s costs without advancing recovery. Before applying, the creditor should confirm the factual basis for the particular warrant and ensure that the prescribed application, supporting statement and financial information have been prepared.

A thorough asset investigation before enforcement often results in faster payment and avoids pursuing remedies unlikely to produce any commercial benefit.

How Long Do You Have to Get Enforcement of a Judgment?

Two separate time rules should be distinguished. Under r 799 of the UCPR , an enforcement creditor may commence enforcement proceedings without leave within six years after the money order was made; after six years, leave of the court is required. Separately, s 10(4) of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld) provides that an action upon a judgment may not be brought after 12 years from the date on which the judgment becomes enforceable.

However, waiting until the end of that period is rarely a sound commercial strategy. As time passes, debtors may dispose of assets, become bankrupt, enter external administration, or, in the case of companies, be deregistered, making recovery substantially more difficult.

If more than six years have elapsed since the money order was made, the creditor requires the court’s leave to start enforcement proceedings under r 799 of the UCPR. On an application for leave, the applicant must satisfy the court as to the amount owing, including interest, at the date of the application; the reasons for the delay; the applicant’s entitlement to enforce the order; and the liability of the enforcement debtor to satisfy it. If there has been a change in the enforcement creditor or enforcement debtor, the applicant must also satisfy the court as to that change.

In practice, delay can make recovery more difficult if the debtor disposes of property, loses employment, becomes bankrupt or enters external administration. Where the debtor is a company, the creditor should separately assess whether ordinary enforcement or an insolvency process is appropriate. Deputy Commissioner of Taxation v Broadbeach Properties Pty Ltd [2008] HCA 41 concerned tax-based statutory demands and does not establish a general rule that statutory demands should be preferred whenever a corporate judgment remains unpaid.

What Happens If Enforcement Fails

An unsuccessful enforcement attempt does not necessarily mean the judgment has no value. A debtor’s financial position can change, allowing enforcement to be attempted again if they later acquire assets, obtain employment or improve their financial circumstances.

Where ordinary enforcement is unlikely to succeed, a creditor may consider bankruptcy proceedings against an individual or winding-up proceedings against a company, provided the statutory requirements are met. These are collective insolvency processes rather than ordinary enforcement methods, and commencing them does not guarantee payment to the initiating creditor.

In other cases, negotiating a payment arrangement or commercial settlement may achieve a better outcome than continued enforcement. If recovery is no longer commercially viable, a creditor may ultimately decide to write off the debt while retaining the judgment if enforcement remains legally available.

Common Enforcement Mistakes Seen in Practice

Many enforcement failures stem from poor strategy rather than weak legal rights. This infographic highlights the practical mistakes that experienced litigation solicitors regularly encounter, reinforcing the article’s practitioner insights while providing readers with actionable guidance.

One of the most common mistakes I see is creditors waiting months after obtaining judgment before taking any enforcement action.

By then, assets may have been sold, secured or subjected to other enforcement action, or the debtor may have become bankrupt or entered external administration. Acting promptly does not, by itself, create priority, but delay may reduce the pool of assets that are practically available for enforcement.

Another frequent error is assuming judgment automatically results in payment. It does not. I also see creditors spend significant sums pursuing enforcement without first investigating whether recoverable assets actually exist. Where the debtor is a company, a statutory demand may achieve a better outcome than conventional enforcement. Equally, many disputes settle once enforcement action becomes imminent, making early negotiation worthwhile. Finally, creditors often overlook the value of strategically combining enforcement options or lose opportunities by overlooking important limitation periods and procedural deadlines.

Conclusion

A judgment only has real value if it leads to recovery. Prompt enforcement, careful investigation of the debtor’s assets and selecting the most appropriate enforcement process will usually produce the best outcome. Where enforcement becomes contested, commercially complex or raises insolvency issues, obtaining timely legal advice can significantly improve the prospects of recovering the judgment debt.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following questions explain how to enforce a judgment in Queensland, including what happens if a debtor ignores a court order, what enforcement options are available, how long enforcement remains available and what to do if the debtor has no recoverable assets.

How do you enforce a judgment in Queensland?

If a judgment debtor does not pay voluntarily, you can apply to enforce the judgment under Chapter 19 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld). Available enforcement procedures include enforcement warrants against property, redirection of debts or earnings, and enforcement hearings to obtain financial information. In appropriate cases, separate bankruptcy or winding-up proceedings may also be considered.

What happens if someone ignores a court judgment?

Ignoring a court judgment does not make it disappear. The judgment creditor can commence enforcement proceedings to recover the debt, including seizing property, redirecting money owed to the debtor, or requiring the debtor to disclose their financial circumstances. Additional insolvency proceedings may also be available where the debt remains unpaid.

How long do I have to get enforcement of a judgment?

An enforcement creditor may ordinarily commence enforcement proceedings without leave within six years after the money order was made. After six years, leave of the court is required under r 799 of the UCPR . Separately, s 10(4) of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld) prevents an action upon a judgment being brought more than 12 years after the judgment becomes enforceable.

Can I seize a debtor’s property to recover a judgment debt?

Potentially. A court may issue an enforcement warrant authorising the seizure and sale of certain assets to satisfy the judgment. Whether property can be recovered depends on factors such as ownership, existing security interests, exemptions and the debtor’s available equity.

What should I do before enforcement of a judgment?

Before commencing enforcement, confirm the judgment remains unpaid and investigate the debtor’s financial position. Identifying bank accounts, employment, real property or other assets allows you to choose the enforcement process most likely to recover the debt while avoiding unnecessary legal costs.

Can I force a debtor to disclose their assets?

Yes. If you do not know what assets the debtor owns, you may apply for an enforcement hearing requiring them to attend court, answer questions on oath and produce financial documents. This information can help determine the most effective enforcement strategy.

What happens if the debtor has no assets?

If the debtor currently has no recoverable assets, immediate enforcement may be unsuccessful. Enforcement may be reconsidered if the debtor later acquires assets or their financial circumstances improve, subject to the time requirements in r 799 of the UCPR and any applicable limitation provisions. In particular, court leave is required to start enforcement proceedings more than six years after the money order was made.

Can I make a company bankrupt if it does not pay a judgment?

No. Companies cannot become bankrupt. Instead, if a company fails to pay a judgment debt and the statutory requirements are met, you may be able to serve a statutory demand and, if it remains unpaid, commence winding up proceedings under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Is a statutory demand better than ordinary enforcement?

It depends on the debt, the company’s circumstances and the creditor’s objective. A statutory demand is an insolvency procedure, not an enforcement warrant. A creditor should not use the statutory demand procedure where there is a genuine dispute about the existence or amount of the debt or a genuine offsetting claim, because those matters may provide grounds for the demand to be set aside under s 459H of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). If the company fails to comply with a statutory demand that remains in effect, the resulting presumption of insolvency may support a winding-up application, but neither the demand nor a winding up guarantees recovery.

Do I need a lawyer to enforce a judgment?

While some enforcement applications can be made without legal representation, obtaining advice is often worthwhile where the debtor disputes enforcement, owns multiple assets, operates through companies or trusts, or insolvency issues arise. Choosing the wrong enforcement option can increase costs and delay recovery.